Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Wichita Eagle
How C.J. Stroud Decision Affects Bears
View the original article to see embedded media. C.J. Stroud did the Bears no favors. The Ohio State quarterback on Monday announced his decision to enterthe NFL draftrather than return to school. He'll likely be the one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft. Ranked second among quarterbacks by...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Look: 5-Star Quarterback Dylan Raiola Announces His Top Four Schools
The recruitment of Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 prospect in the nation for the class of 2024, has already been a wild ride. Raiola, who plays his high school football for Chandler High School in Arizona, initially committed to Ohio State but withdrew his pledge to the Buckeyes on Dec. 17. Since then, ...
Wichita Eagle
Recent Quarterback Moves Define CFB, Player Movement
NIL, the transfer portal, and everything that accompanies this domain are at the forefront of every college football fan's mind. One moment, programs rejoice for the player movement era, but at the next turn, they disparage it. The one thing that seems certain is no one knows what will happen...
Wichita Eagle
Kenny Pickett Knows Steelers OC Decision
PITTSBURGH -- It sure seems like the Pittsburgh Steelers have already made their call about the offensive coordinator. This is what we know so far. The Steelers are putting their offseason checklist on hold as head coach Mike Tomlin tends to a personal matter. As of now, no word has been said on whether or not Matt Canada will return, which only leaves speculation - no definitive answers.
Wichita Eagle
It May Take Some Convincing but Josh Norman Hasn’t Ruled Out Playing in 2023
Last year, Cam Newton made his return to the Carolina Panthers. This year, it was Josh Norman who made his way back to the organization. The team made the move to help replenish a cornerback room that had lost starting cornerback Jaycee Horn to a broken wrist and had seen struggles from C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr. Carolina needed depth at the position and felt like it would benefit them to bring in a guy that already had a previous relationship with the staff and knew the basics of the defense.
Wichita Eagle
Dak Takes Cowboys Fans on Tour The Star? Man of the Year Nominee Charity
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is nominated for what is considered the league's most prestigious honor: the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. The award recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field who has an impact in his community. Each NFL...
Wichita Eagle
Important Takeaways from Jim Schwartz Introductory Press Conference
Jim Schwartz likely set the record for the length of a press conference for an assistant coach in Cleveland Browns history, discussing a range of topics including buying a pre-owned couch, a turkey sandwich and his thyroid all before getting into the team he's about to coach. Along with three...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers OC Decision on Hold as Mike Tomlin Tends Personal Matter
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are putting their offensive coordinator decision on the back burner as head coach Mike Tomlin tends to a personal matter, according to The Athletic's Mark Kaboly. "Decisions about the staff have been put on hold, according to two members of the organization who were not...
Wichita Eagle
3 Browns Takeaways from the Wildcard Round
Although the Cleveland Browns will have to wait until next season for their next opportunity to make the playoffs, it's worthwhile to see what can be learned from the teams that did qualify. In essence, what separates the contenders from the postseason tourists. The Browns have been working on hiring...
