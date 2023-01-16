Read full article on original website
Related
Comet Now Visible in the Night Sky May Never Return to Earth
You will only get one chance in your lifetime to view Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) as it speeds through the inner solar system.
Gizmodo
Astronomers Find the Edge of Our Galaxy
In the quest to find the outer limits of our galaxy, astronomers have discovered over 200 stars that form the Milky Way’s edge, the most distant of which is over one million light-years away—nearly halfway to the Andromeda galaxy. The 208 stars the researchers identified are known as...
A bright green comet not seen since the Stone Age is expected to pass by Earth in 2023
A rare comet that was last seen 50,000 years ago is set to fly by Earth again. The comet called C/2022 E3 ZTF is expected to be visible sometime in January and February 2023. The comet was only discovered in March 2022 but it will pass by for the first time in 50,000 years as close to Earth as possible in 2023. The last time it passed by Earth was during the time of the Neanderthals during the Stone Age period.
sciencealert.com
Space Probes Sent by Aliens Could Arrive in Reverse. Here's Why.
If we ever detect an Extraterrestrial Civilization (ETC) and start communicating with them, the messages could take years, decades, or even centuries to travel back and forth. We face a challenging 49-minute long delay just communicating with the Juno spacecraft orbiting Jupiter, and that's well within our Solar System. Communicating with an ETC that's hundreds of light-years away or even further is a daunting task.
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
collective.world
The True Color Of Your Aura, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
You have a gray aura because you are a cynic who has trouble trusting others. You have a yellow aura because you are a lighthearted, playful person who is excited about the future. Gemini. You have a pink aura because you are sensitive and sensual. Cancer. You have a blue...
iheart.com
12 Unsolved Mysteries from 2022
2022 featured a bevy of odd incidents and curious discoveries which remain unexplained as the year draws to a close. From decades-old 'ghost mail' that was inexplicably delivered to a woman in New York and a phantom pruner annoying a neighborhood in Texas to an ancient mass frog grave unearthed in Britain and a series of puzzling holes (seen above) found on the Atlantic Ocean floor, the past twelve months were riddled with inexplicable events that provided more questions than answers.
msn.com
Scientists Discovered A Strange 'Mini Moon' Asteroid Orbiting Earth
Has Earth ever had more than one moon? Well, it depends how you define it, but Earth definitely has had other orbiting objects over the years. In fact, three have been confirmed in the 21st century alone. One of those was discovered in December 2022. It's an asteroid known as 2022 YG, per CNET.
Phys.org
Newly discovered green comet expected to whiz by Earth
A rare, recently discovered comet with a greenish tint is expected to whiz by Earth over the next few weeks, but sky gazers may need binoculars or a small telescope to see it. "It will be going past the constellation Corona Borealis just before sunrise here in Toronto with Feb. 1st being the best day to view it," says York University Assistant Professor Elaina Hyde, director of the Allan I. Carswell Observatory in the Faculty of Science. "The Allan I. Carswell Observatory plans to target this interesting object with our one-meter telescope."
A star mysteriously blinked for 7 years, and astronomers think they finally know why
The strange dimming of Gaia17bpp could point to a small companion surrounded by a huge dusty disk.
msn.com
The 4 Seekers and Healers of the Zodiac
Not all of us are meant to follow a spiritual path. We’re perfectly comfortable living “normal” lives: going to work, hauling our kids around to after school activities, and checking off life’s big milestones one by one. But others couldn’t imagine being stuck on the hamster wheel of life. These are the free spirits, the wild child types, the friend who’s always selling all her furniture and taking a cross country road trip “just for fun.” But what makes someone a seeker or healer type? Well, per usual, we think astrology has something to do with it. Here’s our picks for the seekers and healers of the zodiac.
James Webb Space Telescope notches 1st rocky planet confirmation
The historic James Webb Space Telescope has confirmed its first rocky exoplanet, 41 light-years from Earth.
50,000-year-old comet to become visible throughout January
From now through February, it is expected to become brighter and more visible in the morning sky.
News 12
Comet last seen 50,000 years ago makes an appearance again
A newly discovered comet that made its closest approach to the sun on Wednesday, may have last visited the inner solar system during the Stone Age!. Early humans and even Neanderthals may have been the last eyes to gaze on this beauty. This comet is known as Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) – or ZTF E3 for short. It made its way around the sun and is now heading closer to Earth. From now through February, it will become brighter and visible in our morning sky.
NASA’s TESS spots a second potentially habitable Earth-sized planet
NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has found success in detecting various exoplanets throughout the universe. Now, though, the satellite has detected what scientists believe may be a second possibly habitable Earth-sized planet in a system called TOI 700. The planet, which is believed to be rocky like our...
Every planet in the solar system will be visible on Wednesday (Dec. 28). Here's how to see them
Take a grand tour of the solar system tonight (Dec. 28) as each of the planets in the solar system will be visible at the same time.
Upcoming New Moon Set to be Closest to Earth Since Middle Ages, Here’s When You Can See It
The sky will put on one heck of a show Saturday night as the New Moon will be the closest it’s ever been to us in centuries. According to recent information from timeanddate.com, Saturday’s moon hasn’t gotten this close to Earth since the middle ages, nearly 1,000 years ago, during this time of the Crusades and early Vikings settlements in North America. Ironically, the century was called the “Dark Ages.”
Futurism
NASA Just Discovered an Earth-Like Habitable Planet Orbiting a Nearby Star
There's a newly-discovered planet on the block — and according to NASA, there's reason to shortlist it as potentially being able to sustain life. In a press release about these new findings, presented to the American Astronomical Society, the space agency said that the "Earth-sized" planet it just discovered is unique not just because it could potentially host liquid water, but also because it's the second such planet in a system orbiting a nearby star.
Pluto Is Just One of Millions of Objects in the Kuiper Belt
When we're young children in school, many of us learn about the planets, the sun, and maybe the asteroid belt. There's much more to our solar system than that, though, including a region of the outer solar system called the Kuiper belt. Sitting beyond the orbit of Neptune, the Kuiper...
January's New Moon Will Be Closest To Earth In 1,000 Years
Huge news for skywatchers: in just a few short days, the moon will be the closest to Earth that it’s been in 992 years. But there’s a huge (dark) catch. On Jan. 21, 2023, we’re going to see the “ultimate supermoon” — the closest moon to earth since the year 1030, according to TimeandDate.com. But, unfortunately, the moon will be a New Moon — which means that we won’t be able to see it at all. Bummer!
Comments / 1