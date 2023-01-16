Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ohio State's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardColumbus, OH
10 Columbus Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyColumbus, OH
Michael’s Goody Boy closes after 75 years in ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Richwood North Union hustles by Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan
Richwood North Union stretched out and finally snapped Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan to earn a 49-35 victory on January 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 7, Richwood North Union faced off against Springfield Northwestern. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Centerburg pockets slim win over Mt. Gilead
Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Centerburg passed in a 39-38 victory at Mt. Gilead's expense on January 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Mt Gilead and Centerburg squared off with January 15, 2022 at Mt Gilead High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Colonel Crawford survives taut tilt with Fredericktown
Mighty close, mighty fine, Colonel Crawford wore a victory shine after clipping Fredericktown 59-52 in Ohio boys basketball on January 18. Recently on January 13, Fredericktown squared off with East Knox in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Granville pours it on Hebron Lakewood
Granville played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Hebron Lakewood during a 50-18 beating in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Granville and Hebron Lakewood squared off with February 9, 2022 at Granville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Johnstown overcomes Columbus Hamilton Township in seat-squirming affair
Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Johnstown passed in a 34-30 victory at Columbus Hamilton Township's expense in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 14, Columbus Hamilton Township faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Johnstown took on Heath on January 11 at Johnstown-Monroe High School. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Granville produces precision performance against Hebron Lakewood
Granville delivered all the smoke to disorient Hebron Lakewood and flew away with a 61-33 win in Ohio boys basketball on January 17. Last season, Granville and Hebron Lakewood faced off on January 5, 2022 at Hebron Lakewood High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
New Carlisle Tecumseh overcomes Bellefontaine
Playing with a winning hand, New Carlisle Tecumseh trumped Bellefontaine 66-55 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 18. In recent action on January 14, Bellefontaine faced off against London. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Centerburg darts by Mt. Gilead in easy victory
Centerburg's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 61-27 win over Mt. Gilead on January 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Centerburg and Mt Gilead faced off on December 10, 2021 at Centerburg High School. For a full...
richlandsource.com
Pleasant earns narrow win over Loudonville
Pleasant showed its poise to outlast a game Loudonville squad for a 43-34 victory in Ohio girls basketball action on January 16. In recent action on January 9, Pleasant faced off against Loudonville and Pleasant took on Loudonville on January 9 at Loudonville High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
London Madison-Plains dismantles North Lewisburg Triad in convincing manner
London Madison-Plains recorded a big victory over North Lewisburg Triad 64-40 on January 18 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time North Lewisburg Triad and London Madison-Plains played in a 57-55 game on January 14, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Powerhouse performance: Findlay Liberty-Benton roars to big win over Carey
Findlay Liberty-Benton controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-32 win against Carey in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 16. Findlay Liberty-Benton darted in front of Carey 18-14 to begin the second quarter.
Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg middle school will close at the end of the current school year due to repairs the district cannot pay for. The Reynoldsburg City School Board voted Tuesday night to close Hannah J. Ashton Middle School, citing the cost of needed repairs — estimated at $18 million. The district said […]
614now.com
How a one billion year-old boulder was uncovered from a Columbus backyard
As a young man in the late 1800s, John Scatterday tried time and again to dig up the large rock buried in his parents’ lawn near Sixteenth and Waldeck Avenues, in the University District. But he never managed to remove all the dirt from around it. In 1905, road crews began hitting the same rock while building Iuka Avenue. Rather than try to remove it, the men decided it would be easier to just re-route the new street slightly to the west. Out of sight; out of mind.
richlandsource.com
Carey clips Colonel Crawford in tight tilt
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Carey chalked up in tripping Colonel Crawford 36-35 at Carey High on January 17 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Colonel Crawford and Carey faced off on January 18, 2022 at Colonel Crawford High School. For results, click here.
NBC4 Columbus
City Barbeque is open again near Reynoldsburg
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — City Barbeque is back in the Reynoldsburg area. The Central Ohio-based restaurant chain is open again at 5979 E. Main St., in a brand-new building. The previous building was one of the company’s oldest restaurants, having opened in 2002. That structure was demolished...
richlandsource.com
Coffman Corvette acquires Corvette Image of Greshman, Oregon
MANSFIELD -- Coffman Corvette of Mansfield has announced its acquisition of Corvette Image of Gresham, Oregon. Coffman Corvette is moving Corvette Image to its facility in Mansfield and will have parts for sale almost immediately with the addition of Coffman Composites. Coffman Composites is a new entity operated by Clint Coffman and Josh Hahn.
Victor Cutler commits to Ohio State football as transfer from Louisiana Monroe
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football finally landed an offensive lineman from the transfer portal as former Louisiana Monroe starter Victor Cutler announced his commitment on Wednesday. Cutler started all 12 games at left tackle last season for ULM, and also started at right tackle and center earlier in...
WSYX ABC6
Lawrence Funderburke: Former Buckeye sharing knowledge in first coaching gig
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After 11 years of playing professional basketball, Columbus native and former Buckeye Lawrence Funderburke is back on the court. The eight-year NBA veteran has found a fulfilling way to stay around the game by shaping the next generation of talent. “I always say that basketball...
St. Edward 2024 offensive linemen Devontae and Deontae Armstrong get dream offers from Ohio State football
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Package deal? Maybe. St. Edward 2024 offensive tackles Deontae and Devontae Armstrong have been on the same journey together. Same offers, same visits. They mostly share the same ideas. They also have the same dream school. That dream got one step closer to reality as they finally...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Department of Agriculture announces 2023 county fair schedules
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the 2023 Ohio county fairs schedule. The list, officials say, includes 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair kicks off the 2023 fair season starting on June 12, with the Fairfield County...
Comments / 0