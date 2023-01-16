ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plain City, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Richwood North Union hustles by Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan

Richwood North Union stretched out and finally snapped Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan to earn a 49-35 victory on January 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 7, Richwood North Union faced off against Springfield Northwestern. For more, click here.
RICHWOOD, OH
richlandsource.com

Centerburg pockets slim win over Mt. Gilead

Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Centerburg passed in a 39-38 victory at Mt. Gilead's expense on January 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Mt Gilead and Centerburg squared off with January 15, 2022 at Mt Gilead High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
CENTERBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Colonel Crawford survives taut tilt with Fredericktown

Mighty close, mighty fine, Colonel Crawford wore a victory shine after clipping Fredericktown 59-52 in Ohio boys basketball on January 18. Recently on January 13, Fredericktown squared off with East Knox in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Granville pours it on Hebron Lakewood

Granville played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Hebron Lakewood during a 50-18 beating in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Granville and Hebron Lakewood squared off with February 9, 2022 at Granville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
GRANVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Johnstown overcomes Columbus Hamilton Township in seat-squirming affair

Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Johnstown passed in a 34-30 victory at Columbus Hamilton Township's expense in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 14, Columbus Hamilton Township faced off against Amanda-Clearcreek and Johnstown took on Heath on January 11 at Johnstown-Monroe High School. For results, click here.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

New Carlisle Tecumseh overcomes Bellefontaine

Playing with a winning hand, New Carlisle Tecumseh trumped Bellefontaine 66-55 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 18. In recent action on January 14, Bellefontaine faced off against London. For results, click here.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
richlandsource.com

Centerburg darts by Mt. Gilead in easy victory

Centerburg's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 61-27 win over Mt. Gilead on January 17 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Centerburg and Mt Gilead faced off on December 10, 2021 at Centerburg High School. For a full...
CENTERBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Pleasant earns narrow win over Loudonville

Pleasant showed its poise to outlast a game Loudonville squad for a 43-34 victory in Ohio girls basketball action on January 16. In recent action on January 9, Pleasant faced off against Loudonville and Pleasant took on Loudonville on January 9 at Loudonville High School. For more, click here.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Reynoldsburg middle school to close after this school year

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg middle school will close at the end of the current school year due to repairs the district cannot pay for. The Reynoldsburg City School Board voted Tuesday night to close Hannah J. Ashton Middle School, citing the cost of needed repairs — estimated at $18 million. The district said […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
614now.com

How a one billion year-old boulder was uncovered from a Columbus backyard

As a young man in the late 1800s, John Scatterday tried time and again to dig up the large rock buried in his parents’ lawn near Sixteenth and Waldeck Avenues, in the University District. But he never managed to remove all the dirt from around it. In 1905, road crews began hitting the same rock while building Iuka Avenue. Rather than try to remove it, the men decided it would be easier to just re-route the new street slightly to the west. Out of sight; out of mind.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Carey clips Colonel Crawford in tight tilt

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Carey chalked up in tripping Colonel Crawford 36-35 at Carey High on January 17 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Colonel Crawford and Carey faced off on January 18, 2022 at Colonel Crawford High School. For results, click here.
CAREY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

City Barbeque is open again near Reynoldsburg

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — City Barbeque is back in the Reynoldsburg area. The Central Ohio-based restaurant chain is open again at 5979 E. Main St., in a brand-new building. The previous building was one of the company’s oldest restaurants, having opened in 2002. That structure was demolished...
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Coffman Corvette acquires Corvette Image of Greshman, Oregon

MANSFIELD -- Coffman Corvette of Mansfield has announced its acquisition of Corvette Image of Gresham, Oregon. Coffman Corvette is moving Corvette Image to its facility in Mansfield and will have parts for sale almost immediately with the addition of Coffman Composites. Coffman Composites is a new entity operated by Clint Coffman and Josh Hahn.
MANSFIELD, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Department of Agriculture announces 2023 county fair schedules

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Agriculture has released the 2023 Ohio county fairs schedule. The list, officials say, includes 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair. The Paulding County Fair kicks off the 2023 fair season starting on June 12, with the Fairfield County...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy