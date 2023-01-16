ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 14

Cora Dunn
2d ago

Maybe if someone was in it they will be back to lay down and get ready for bed 🛏️ or someone is gone to work on the one that put them in it who no's

Reply(1)
5
Eddie Monsees
3d ago

well my friend accept the fsct it happened. i personally promise it will never for the rest of your life happen again.

Reply
4
Kay !
2d ago

some ppl or so revengefull even if the person expires depending on what they did before their TV went out...some ppl are just like that...they won't leave you alone until they feel good about ...they probably somewhere smiling reading this article ..

Reply
2
 

US105

Some Texans Want the Houston Taqueria Shooter Charged [VIDEO]

A video has gone viral here in Texas the past few weeks and it looks like some folks want this man charged for his actions. In case you do not know about the situation in Houston a few weeks ago. This security footage went viral of a man stopping a robber at a local restaurant. The robber was 30-year-old Eric Eugene Washington. Now in hindsight, we know that Washington was carrying a plastic gun. From the video, that looks like a real gun, and everyone in there thought it was one as well.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Happy Hour: Savoy introduces new specials, hours

Houston - The Savoy, a neighborhood bar deep in the heart of Houston’s Historic Third Ward, is introducing new Happy Hour specials and an extended Happy Hour on Friday nights until 10 pm. The bar, located at 4402 Emancipation Ave., is rapidly becoming a Happy Hour hot spot in...
HOUSTON, TX
houston-today.com

Snowman and a cow made of hay in Houston

For a couple years in a row the Long family out on Buck Flats Road make a cool display out of hay bales. This year there is a friendly snowman and cow at the roadside greeting everyone who drives by. Lia Long invites people to take pictures with her designs and already has an idea in mind for next year. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
HOUSTON, TX
WDSU

Texas baby tries King Cake for the first time

NEW ORLEANS — A little girl from Texas got quite the treat while visiting Louisiana this week. Scarlett Pellerin and her parents, Alexis and Kyle, traveled to Morgan City over the weekend. The family, who lives in Houston, was in the state because Alexis is a krewe captain for...
MORGAN CITY, LA
KHOU

HPD: 4 shot outside of store in northeast Houston

HOUSTON — Four people were shot Tuesday in front of a store in northeast Houston, according to police. This happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. outside the Sun Food Store on Lockwood Drive near the North Loop. Police said the shooting happened when a black, four-door truck with silver rims...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel talks about her Houston roots

HOUSTON — She made history as the first Filipina-American to be crowned Miss Texas and Miss USA. And now, R’Bonney Gabriel of Friendswood is the newly crowned Miss Universe. She told KHOU 11’s Marcelino Benito Monday that it's been a whirlwind since she won, though it took a...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston business owners asking for help to address crime concerns

HOUSTON - A handful of small business owners went to the Houston City Council meeting Wednesday to discuss their crime concerns. "It’s definitely not a neighborhood exclusive thing," said Marin Slanina, owner of Star Sailor. "The City of Houston as a whole has a problem with burglaries, thefts, and break-ins."
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood

Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
HOUSTON, TX
ricethresher.org

Review: Home Slice Pizza fires up new Houston location

One of the most amazing parts about coming to Rice and getting to meet people from all sorts of backgrounds and cultures is that you are exposed to a variety of opinions and ideas that help mold you into a more well-rounded individual. One of the most fascinating opinions that I feel people bring with them is their taste in pizza. Whether a debate between Pizza Hut and Papa John’s or New York versus Chicago, we all have opinions on how we like our pies.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Why Did Tesla Lease 1 Million SF in Houston?

BROOKSHIRE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Tesla leased a 1,040,000 SF warehouse/distribution facility in Brookshire, about 30 miles west of Houston, according to the fourth quarter industrial research report from the Transwestern real estate firm. As its long-standing practice, Tesla does not release details about such things....
BROOKSHIRE, TX
fox26houston.com

Car bursts into flame after driver shot, crashes into train in SE Houston

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together a wild accident in southeast Houston, where a man lost control of his car after he was shot and crashed into a train, causing it to catch fire. Details are limited, so it's unclear exactly how everything unfolded, but Houston police were called to...
HOUSTON, TX

