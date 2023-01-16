Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
The Best Neighbourhoods for Young Professionals in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
The Best Festivals in Maryland That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaryland State
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Bengals RB Joe Mixon rips neutral AFC title game ticket presale: ‘It’s disrespectful’
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is not shy about voicing his opinions. Mixon has repeatedly called the Bengals “the big dog” of the AFC over and over again within the last month as they remain the defending AFC champions. He even flipped a coin as part of a touchdown celebration in the Bengals’ Week 18 win. And he mocked the subsequent fine that came as a result of that celebration.
Oddsmakers say Bengals are underdogs to Bills; Bengals say: ‘we’re not an underdog to anybody’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow gave a shrug and a laugh when asked about the Bengals underdog status for this Sunday’s AFC divisional round game against the Bill. “I never feel like an underdog,” Burrow said. Buffalo was favored by five points as of Wednesday afternoon —...
Sam Hubbard’s fumble recovery TD needs a nickname, but what should it be? (Poll)
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Beating the Ravens is enough to make any Bengals fan feel good. To watch Sam Hubbard run the length of the field to turn what easily could have been a Ravens touchdown into a Bengals game winner — in the playoffs — is almost unimaginable.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Jonah Williams, getting ready for Buffalo and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are inching closer to their divisional round matchup against the Bills on Sunday, and there were a few major headlines still to talk about with coach Zac Taylor at his Wednesday press conference. Here’s a transcript:. Jonah update. “I think every day is...
Can Bengals QB Joe Burrow avoid a repeat of last year’s playoff sacks? Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow owns a record he’d rather forget about. Almost exactly a year ago, Burrow was sacked an NFL-record nine times in last year’s divisional playoff victory at Tennessee. Although the Bengals won that game on a walk-off field goal, Cincinnati barely hung on for the win as those nine sacks were just some of the league-leading 70 times Burrow was sacked last season.
Linebackers of all sizes welcome in new Browns DC Jim Schwartz’s defense: Takeaways
BEREA, Ohio -- Jim Schwartz isn’t too picky about the size of the guys his linebacker room. For the new Browns defensive coordinator, it’s all about intangibles at the position. “I’ve seen some 250-pound guys that didn’t have a physical presence on the field and I’ve seen some...
How new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz plans to unleash Myles Garrett -- and what Calvin Johnson has to do with it
BEREA, Ohio -- What can new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz do with a player like Myles Garrett? And what does Calvin Johnson have to do with it?. Before we get to that, it might help to start by looking at another edge rusher drafted first overall who played for Schwartz.
Takeaways from new Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns introduced their new defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, in a press conference on Wednesday. He replaces Joe Woods to try and turn around what was a disappointing unit last season. Schwartz spoke for more than 30 minutes, reminiscing about his start in Cleveland under Bill Belichick...
Joe Burrow on Sam Hubbard, Jon Snow, having fun on road and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spoke to the media on Wednesday to preview this week’s divisional round game against the Bills. The game is a sort-of rematch from the game two weeks ago that was canceled with less than six minutes to go in the first quarter.
How Jim Schwartz will impact Myles Garrett and the Browns pass rush: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns introduced their new defensive coordinator on Wednesday. Jim Schwartz held a press conference at the team’s practice facility. After the press conference, Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe looked back on what Schwartz had to say. They discuss how hiring Schwartz will impact Myles Garrett and what the Browns need to add to their pass rush.
Jim Schwartz’s scheme magnifies strengths and weaknesses of current Browns roster: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jim Schwartz brings a ton of experience and stability to the Browns organization. He has been a defensive coordinator for three different teams, along with being the head coach of the Detroit Lions. More importantly, he brings Super Bowl experience and the attention to detail needed to reach that level.
A homecoming for Jim Schwartz could be exactly what Kevin Stefanski needs – Terry Pluto
BEREA, Ohio – If the Browns were going to keep Kevin Stefanski as the head coach, they needed to do something like this ... This being hiring Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator. Make that a big time defensive coordinator with a long history of success, especially in situations that needed revival.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies best bets
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Wednesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-17, 9-13 away) travel to face the Memphis Grizzlies (30-13, 19-3 home), who are tied with...
Browns conclude interview with Seahawks’ Sean Desai, could name defensive coordinator by Tuesday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns concluded an interview Monday for their defensive coordinator vacancy with Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai, and could name their successor to Joe Woods by Tuesday afternoon. Desai, 39, was the fourth candidate to interview, and the Browns are ready to...
