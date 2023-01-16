Cincinnati makes its own luck to escape upset-minded AFC North rival: Bengals vs. Ravens quick takes

Read full article on original website
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Injured Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Provides Inspiration and Insight Ahead of Playoff Game Against Bengalshard and smartCincinnati, OH
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
Cleveland Browns: What I’m hearing about the Jim Schwartz hiring – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When the Browns were looking for a head coach in 2020, among the candidates they interviewed was Jim Schwartz. Browns Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta was conducting the search. One of the people who was consulted by DePodesta was Andrew Berry. In 2019, Berry was the...
Bengals overpower Bills, 27-10, move into AFC Championship rematch against the Chiefs
ORCHARD, PARK, New York — Amidst the snow and noise at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon was Joe Burrow. In perhaps his best playoff performance, the Bengals’ franchise quarterback proved once again that he’s everything they’d dreamed he’d become: Calm in the face of of pressure, strong in the elements of January with an unflinching demeanor that’s contagious.
What underdog? Bengals defeat Bills in road warrior style, advance to AFC Championship: Mohammad Ahmad’s observations
ORCHARD PARK, New York - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was right all along. He said this week that he never feels like an underdog. Call it confident, cocky or whatever you’d like, but he was and still is right. Burrow is the King of the North and is now...
How the Bengals advanced to the AFC title with a 27-10 win over the Bills: By the numbers
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- It seems like Joe Burrow always rises to the occasion when big games come around, and Sunday’s 27-10 win vs. the Bills was no exception. He came out the gates hot, completing passes to seven different receivers for 118 yards and a pair of TDs in the first quarter. Burrow finished with 242 yards and two TDs, on 23-of-36 passing, and was sacked just once despite missing starting offensive linemen Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams.
Center Ted Karras grits through knee injury in Bengals’ win over Bills
ORCHARD, PARK, New York — The Bengals were already down three starting offensive linemen entering Sunday’s divisional round matchup against the Bills when center Ted Karras came up gimpy. For a few moments, it appeared that the Bengals were in serious trouble along their front five. It’s unclear...
LeBron James’ son Bronny has Ohio State basketball in his top 3, but will he be a Buckeye?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- LeBron James’ oldest son, Bronny James, has narrowed his options down to three schools, according to the L.A. Times’ Luca Evans. Bronny James is a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, rated as the nation’s No. 36 player and No. 11 combo guard while playing at Sierra Canyon High School in California. He’s dwindled his choices down to OSU, Oregon and USC.
‘He’s a killer’: Bengals QB Joe Burrow braves cold elements in divisional win over Buffalo
ORCHARD PARK, New York - No stage is too big or too cold for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Sunday’s road divisional matchup against Buffalo provided another chilly challenge for Burrow and his offense. Playing in one of the toughest venues in the NFL, the Bengals had to figure out how to outduel the Buffalo Bills in snowy weather conditions that were visible on the Highmark Stadium turf.
Why the Bengals are primed for a divisional round upset vs. the Bills: Andrew Gillis prediction
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It was only a few days ago that the Bengals were up against the ropes with their season fading fast. Then defensive end Sam Hubbard took a 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown and almost single-handedly lifted the Bengals to a wild card win over the Ravens. It was one of the shining moments in franchise history.
Grade Joe Burrow’s performance in the Bengals 27-10 AFC Divisional round win vs. the Bills
ORCHARD PARK, New York -- It seems like Joe Burrow always rises to the occasion when big games come around and Sunday's 27-10 win vs. the Bills was no exception. He came out the gates hot, completing passes to seven different receivers for 118 yards and a pair of TDs in the first quarter. Burrow finished with 242 yards and two TDs on 23 of 36 passing, and was sacked just once despite missing Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills: Watch AFC Divisional Playoff live for free (1/22/23)
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Joe Burrow and the Bengals head on the road for an AFC Divisional Playoff matchup on Sunday vs. Josh Allen and the Bills. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial); Paramount+ (free 7-day trial); and Hulu Live TV (free trial).
Chiefs open as 1-point favorites over defending champion Bengals in AFC Championship Game
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. No matter which team won Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills, a rematch was...
‘Make sure y’all get that refund’: How social media reacted to the Bengals 27-10 win over the Bills
ORCHARD PARK, New York -- It seems like Joe Burrow always rises to the occasion when big games come around and Sunday's 27-10 win vs. the Bills was no exception. He came out the gates hot, completing passes to seven different receivers for 118 yards and a pair of TDs in the first quarter. Burrow finished with 242 yards and two TDs on 23 of 36 passing, and was sacked just once despite missing Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams.
At Guardians Fest, Triston McKenzie and Myles Straw wonder aloud: Why don’t Cleveland fans hate the AL Central?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The man in the Chief Wahoo crewneck refuses to say their name. When New York’s baseball team – you know which one – travels to Cleveland, longtime Guardians fan Marty identifies them only by their pattern. “Anybody who plays against Pinstripes, I hope...
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs AFC Divisional playoff game: How to watch live for free (1/21/23)
The Jacksonville Jaguars will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a Divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 21 at Arrowhead Stadium. The winner will advance to the AFC title game. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: FuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (free trial) and Hulu Live TV...
Watch Joe Mixon extend the Bengals’ lead with a second half TD vs. the Bills
ORCHARD PARK, New York -- After the Bills made field goal early in the third quarter, the Bengals marched back downfield to score the first TD of the second half on a 1-yard Joe Mixon TD run. The Bengals have been able to lean on Mixon, who got to 80...
Damar Hamlin makes an appearance at Bills vs. Bengals AFC divisional round matchup
ORCHARD PARK, New York -- Damar Hamlin made an appearance on an NFL sideline for the first time since his Week 17 injury caused the football world to collectively pause. He was seen riding in a golf cart pregame and was shown in a suite on the Bills jumbotron later on.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs tickets: How to get seats for the AFC Championship game 2023
Tickets for the 6:30 p.m. AFC Championship game on Jan. 29 between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are now for sale on third-party online retailers. The game will be held at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. HOW TO GET TICKETS: VividSeats | StubHub | SeatGeek | TicketCity |...
