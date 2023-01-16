ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

radionwtn.com

Murray State Basketball Player Arrested

A Murray State basketball player was arrested Sunday and charged with six offenses. The charges were for a DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without registration, having no registration receipt and driving with one headlight. Kenny White Jr., age 21, of Madisonville, was arrested after a traffic...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Jan. 18, 2023

Ellis Ray Swain, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Passion and Purpose Homecare in Almo, Kentucky. He was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Edgar and Letha (Coalter) Swain. He retired from the United States Postal Service as the director of mail processing in...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Semitrailer crash blocking KY 121 in northern Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A crashed semitrailer is blocking a section of Kentucky 121 in northern Graves County. The roadway is blocked between KY 440 and KY 1176. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says the semitrailer's cargo will have to be removed from the area before the vehicle can be recovered.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

'Teddy Bear Toss' aims to bring comfort to young abuse victims

PADUCAH — Scientific studies have shown stuffed animals can play a substantial role in the well-being of children — providing comfort to those who feel excluded, easing fear in people with low self-esteem, and helping kids feel safe during bedtime. Even adults seem to find great comfort in...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Trigg Officials Discover Coal Pits Under Vocational School

As work continues on the Trigg County Schools vocational renovation, district staff and contractors have been able to take a walk through time — reviewing old plans while implementing the new. A recent discovery, however, wasn’t on current schematics. During last Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, Sherman Carter...
Murray Ledger & Times

Murray Board of Education votes in favor of Opengate system

MURRAY – The Murray Board of Education had several items on its agenda for its first meeting of 2023. Several students and a teacher were given special recognition and several key items were discussed. Newly-elected board members Robyn Pizzo, Shawn Smee and Gina Winchester were sworn into office at...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Funeral set for former Lions Club president

Mayfield Lions Club remembers decades-long service of former club leader. 79-year-old Gerald McClain was a pillar of the Mayfield Lions Club. Following his death on Sunday, the club says they will continue serving their community — just like he did.
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

One airlifted to Nashville hospital after Graves County rollover crash

A single-vehicle crash in Graves County Tuesday afternoon saw one person airlifted to an out-of-state hospital. Twenty-eight-year-old Casey Dunaway was traveling on KY 303 near Cuba when he collided with a deer and guardrail and his truck overturned in a creek. The accident left Dunaway with a serious injury to...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton made an impactful announcement for Cairo residents on Monday, January 16. After speaking at the 41st annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast in Carbondale, Lt. Gov. Stratton said a grocery store will be opening in Cairo. This will be the first time a...
CAIRO, IL
whvoradio.com

Thomas Files Bill Concerning Metal Wheels On Roadways

Eighth District State Representative Walker Thomas is sponsoring legislation that could require any vehicles with metal wheels on roadways to contain a rubber strip to protect the surface of the roadway from damage. Thomas says he filed the bill in response to concerns from constituents in Christian, Trigg, and Caldwell...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Shooting investigation reportedly underway in Paducah

A reported shooting in Paducah allegedly sent two people to a local hospital Tuesday. Indications were that a shooting investigation took place near Center and Miller Streets, after a report of shots fired. Sources indicate the area was at least partially blocked off for investigators. Two people were reportedly taken...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in Mayfield, Ky., has been arrested after she entered a local residence without the resident’s consent. On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department,...
MAYFIELD, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Calloway County to receive ag loan for beginning farmers

Calloway County is one of ten Kentucky counties set to receive a loan approved by the Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation. Calloway County was approved to receive $250,000 as part of the Beginning Farmer Loan Program. The loan is designed to assist individuals with some farming experience who desire to develop,...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY

