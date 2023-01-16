Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Murray State Basketball Player Arrested
A Murray State basketball player was arrested Sunday and charged with six offenses. The charges were for a DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without registration, having no registration receipt and driving with one headlight. Kenny White Jr., age 21, of Madisonville, was arrested after a traffic...
CBS Sports
Belmont vs. Murray State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
The Belmont Bruins lost both of their matches to the Murray State Racers last season on scores of 60-82 and 43-76, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Bruins and MSU will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Curb Event Center. Belmont is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 18, 2023
Ellis Ray Swain, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Passion and Purpose Homecare in Almo, Kentucky. He was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Edgar and Letha (Coalter) Swain. He retired from the United States Postal Service as the director of mail processing in...
wpsdlocal6.com
Semitrailer crash blocking KY 121 in northern Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A crashed semitrailer is blocking a section of Kentucky 121 in northern Graves County. The roadway is blocked between KY 440 and KY 1176. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says the semitrailer's cargo will have to be removed from the area before the vehicle can be recovered.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield Lions Club remembers decades-long service of former club leader
MAYFIELD, KY — Gerald McClain was a pillar of the Mayfield Lions Club. That's according to a Facebook post from the club, announcing the former leader's death at the age of 79. McClain was a club leader for nearly six decades, the MLC explains, noting they frequently joked he...
wpsdlocal6.com
'Teddy Bear Toss' aims to bring comfort to young abuse victims
PADUCAH — Scientific studies have shown stuffed animals can play a substantial role in the well-being of children — providing comfort to those who feel excluded, easing fear in people with low self-esteem, and helping kids feel safe during bedtime. Even adults seem to find great comfort in...
whvoradio.com
Trigg Officials Discover Coal Pits Under Vocational School
As work continues on the Trigg County Schools vocational renovation, district staff and contractors have been able to take a walk through time — reviewing old plans while implementing the new. A recent discovery, however, wasn’t on current schematics. During last Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, Sherman Carter...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Board of Education votes in favor of Opengate system
MURRAY – The Murray Board of Education had several items on its agenda for its first meeting of 2023. Several students and a teacher were given special recognition and several key items were discussed. Newly-elected board members Robyn Pizzo, Shawn Smee and Gina Winchester were sworn into office at...
wpsdlocal6.com
Funeral set for former Lions Club president
Mayfield Lions Club remembers decades-long service of former club leader. 79-year-old Gerald McClain was a pillar of the Mayfield Lions Club. Following his death on Sunday, the club says they will continue serving their community — just like he did.
westkentuckystar.com
One airlifted to Nashville hospital after Graves County rollover crash
A single-vehicle crash in Graves County Tuesday afternoon saw one person airlifted to an out-of-state hospital. Twenty-eight-year-old Casey Dunaway was traveling on KY 303 near Cuba when he collided with a deer and guardrail and his truck overturned in a creek. The accident left Dunaway with a serious injury to...
kbsi23.com
Dawson Springs man accused of assault, domestic violence after 2 women injured
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Dawson Springs man faces assault and and domestic violence charges after two females were injured with a knife in Caldwell County on Monday, January 9. Trevor Tucker, 33, faces two counts of assault 1st degree and domestic violence. Kentucky State Police Post 2...
KFVS12
City of Cairo getting first grocery store in 7 years
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton made an impactful announcement for Cairo residents on Monday, January 16. After speaking at the 41st annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast in Carbondale, Lt. Gov. Stratton said a grocery store will be opening in Cairo. This will be the first time a...
whvoradio.com
Thomas Files Bill Concerning Metal Wheels On Roadways
Eighth District State Representative Walker Thomas is sponsoring legislation that could require any vehicles with metal wheels on roadways to contain a rubber strip to protect the surface of the roadway from damage. Thomas says he filed the bill in response to concerns from constituents in Christian, Trigg, and Caldwell...
westkentuckystar.com
Shooting investigation reportedly underway in Paducah
A reported shooting in Paducah allegedly sent two people to a local hospital Tuesday. Indications were that a shooting investigation took place near Center and Miller Streets, after a report of shots fired. Sources indicate the area was at least partially blocked off for investigators. Two people were reportedly taken...
KFVS12
School bus involved in crash at Massac Co. intersection; children uninjured
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One driver was injured after a crash involving a school bus. According to the Massac County Sheriff’s Office, the responded to the crash around 7:51 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18 at the intersection of North Avenue and Country Club Road. They said the school...
KFVS12
Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in Mayfield, Ky., has been arrested after she entered a local residence without the resident’s consent. On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department,...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway County to receive ag loan for beginning farmers
Calloway County is one of ten Kentucky counties set to receive a loan approved by the Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corporation. Calloway County was approved to receive $250,000 as part of the Beginning Farmer Loan Program. The loan is designed to assist individuals with some farming experience who desire to develop,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local company continues to see higher demand for storm shelters, more than a year after December 2021 tornado outbreak
WINGO, KY — Tuesday’s stormy weather may have had you thinking about storm shelters. A local company says it's seen a higher demand for them, especially after the December 2021 tornado outbreak. Management with the company Containment Systems, Inc. says there has definitely been an increase. After the...
