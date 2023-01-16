ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

‘Small town’ does not mean ‘small opportunity’: Girl Named Tom gifts 'The Voice' trophy to hometown

PETTISVILLE, Ohio — The halls of Pettisville High School have a new trophy on display that may be the biggest win so far for the Blackbirds. Growing up, the Liechty siblings were among the under 550 people that reside in the village of Pettisville. In 2019, Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty formed the band Girl Named Tom. The group put Pettisville on the map in 2021 as favorites of singing competition judge Kelly Clarkson and eventual winner of season 21 of "The Voice."
PETTISVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

Donors share why they give during National Blood Donor Month

FINDLAY, Ohio — The American Red Cross held a blood drive Tuesday at the University of Findlay. The nonprofit usually experiences a blood shortage around the winter holiday season as fewer people tend to donate. The Red Cross says it provides about 40% of the nation's blood supply. People...
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

Let the weather design your next knitting project

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a new year, and maybe you are still looking for a good crochet or knit project to keep you busy. Now is the perfect time to start a temperature blanket. Temperature blankets are crocheted or knitted, and each row is specific color signifiying the temperature recorded that day.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure. They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.
ADRIAN, MI
WTOL 11

Memorial service remembers all victims of gun violence Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A memorial service for all victims of gun violence in Toledo was held at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral on Wednesday night, co-hosted by the church and the Coalition for Peaceful Neighborhoods to honor and remember the victims while supporting family and loved ones, while attempting to come up with a solution to all the city's gun violence.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Paddy Jack’s

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - At the corner of McCord and Central in Sylvania Township, you’ll find Paddy Jack’s Creatively Stuffed Grilled Cheese. “There’s nothing gourmet about us. We’re just fun comfort food,” said Anthony Varwig, owner of Paddy Jack’s. “Anything you can pretty much imagine inside of a grilled cheese is there.”
SYLVANIA, OH
WTOL 11

Dog returns home after being gone for 77 days

TOLEDO, Ohio — Just last month, an east Toledo family was reunited with their dog after it was missing for 3 months. Kaia made her way out of the Bray family home back in October and the family did everything they could to bring her back. The family said they posted on Facebook, searched themselves and reached out to the community for help.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Tecumseh, Mich. council member raises support for veterans

TECUMSEH, Mich. — When Tecumseh City Council member Austin See was 19 years old, he felt his calling was in the military. He joined the United State Marines Corps and served for six years around the world, "training with NATO nations, teaching them how to fight wars, how to defend themselves."
TECUMSEH, MI
WTOL 11

Perrysburg students try hand at directing in 'Winter One Acts'

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Dec. 10, 2022. High school theatre presents students with opportunities to pursue multiple aspects of theatre, including acting, set design and stage management, among other skills crucial to visual and performing arts production.
PERRYSBURG, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Culver’s opening in Bowling Green this spring

ButterBurgers, cheese curds and frozen custard will be the newest food additions to the town of Bowling Green come this spring. Culver’s is planning to open April 2023 on West Gypsy Lane Road, east of the Walmart entrance. The Bowling Green Zoning Board of Appeals approved its variance in...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
US 103.1

People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan

Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
MICHIGAN STATE
