13abc.com
Toledo businesses come together for anniversary of two fallen Toledo firefighters
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo businesses are coming together for the anniversary of the death of two Toledo firefighters. Jan. 26, 2023 marks the nine year anniversary of the arson fire that killed Toledo firefighters Steve Machcinski and Jamie Dickman. Toledo Strong says every year on Jan. 26, Toledoans come...
‘Small town’ does not mean ‘small opportunity’: Girl Named Tom gifts 'The Voice' trophy to hometown
PETTISVILLE, Ohio — The halls of Pettisville High School have a new trophy on display that may be the biggest win so far for the Blackbirds. Growing up, the Liechty siblings were among the under 550 people that reside in the village of Pettisville. In 2019, Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty formed the band Girl Named Tom. The group put Pettisville on the map in 2021 as favorites of singing competition judge Kelly Clarkson and eventual winner of season 21 of "The Voice."
Donors share why they give during National Blood Donor Month
FINDLAY, Ohio — The American Red Cross held a blood drive Tuesday at the University of Findlay. The nonprofit usually experiences a blood shortage around the winter holiday season as fewer people tend to donate. The Red Cross says it provides about 40% of the nation's blood supply. People...
Shelters struggle finding forever home for extended-stay animals
FINDLAY, Ohio — With the holiday season in the rearview mirror, many animals looking for a forever home may have to wait a bit longer. Shelters in Hancock County try to get animals that have been there for a while out of the kennel and into a new family.
Let the weather design your next knitting project
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a new year, and maybe you are still looking for a good crochet or knit project to keep you busy. Now is the perfect time to start a temperature blanket. Temperature blankets are crocheted or knitted, and each row is specific color signifiying the temperature recorded that day.
Worsening gun violence: Toledoans share stories of violence against youths, how to stop it
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoans gathered at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral in west Toledo on Wednesday for a service and discussion about children becoming the latest victims of gun violence, and how to put a stop to it. "People need to share in the hurt that they have," Toledo...
13abc.com
Residents of condemned Riverview Terrace Apartments asked to remove belongings
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents at the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan evacuated their homes in late July after staff found deep cracks in the structure. They were told to bring a week’s worth of clothing. Six months later, residents are now returning to the building only to gather their belongings and go.
WTOL-TV
Scooter's Coffee in west Toledo offers driver through option
Jessica Moore opened a Scooter's Coffee location in west Toledo on Talmadge Road. It offers a drive-through option for northwest Ohioans to get caffeine on-the-go.
WTOL-TV
Two years later: How family and friends are honoring fallen Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker
Brandon Stalker was shot and killed by a barricaded suspect during a standoff on Jan. 18, 2021. Family, friends and members of the community keep his memory alive.
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces million dollar grant opportunity for H.V. Savage Park
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced a one million dollar grant opportunity for H.V. Savage Park and is seeking feedback on what to possibly use the money for. The City will be holding a public meeting on Jan. 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to...
Memorial service remembers all victims of gun violence Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A memorial service for all victims of gun violence in Toledo was held at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Cathedral on Wednesday night, co-hosted by the church and the Coalition for Peaceful Neighborhoods to honor and remember the victims while supporting family and loved ones, while attempting to come up with a solution to all the city's gun violence.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Paddy Jack’s
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - At the corner of McCord and Central in Sylvania Township, you’ll find Paddy Jack’s Creatively Stuffed Grilled Cheese. “There’s nothing gourmet about us. We’re just fun comfort food,” said Anthony Varwig, owner of Paddy Jack’s. “Anything you can pretty much imagine inside of a grilled cheese is there.”
Local farmers grapple with high egg costs as avian flu kills birds
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Avian influenza is killing birds in the United States at rapid rates, hiking the prices of eggs and other chicken products at stores. Chickens can contract the disease after exposure to other wild birds. So, the coops are closed, the birds are in quarantine and chicken farmers are feeling the impact.
'We love him dearly': Family searches for Detroit teen last seen in November
Rogers was last seen near the Wayne County Community College Eastern Campus on Nov. 29, which is on Conner Street. Detroit police say Rogers is 6-foot-3 and about 160 pounds.
Dog returns home after being gone for 77 days
TOLEDO, Ohio — Just last month, an east Toledo family was reunited with their dog after it was missing for 3 months. Kaia made her way out of the Bray family home back in October and the family did everything they could to bring her back. The family said they posted on Facebook, searched themselves and reached out to the community for help.
Tecumseh, Mich. council member raises support for veterans
TECUMSEH, Mich. — When Tecumseh City Council member Austin See was 19 years old, he felt his calling was in the military. He joined the United State Marines Corps and served for six years around the world, "training with NATO nations, teaching them how to fight wars, how to defend themselves."
Perrysburg students try hand at directing in 'Winter One Acts'
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Dec. 10, 2022. High school theatre presents students with opportunities to pursue multiple aspects of theatre, including acting, set design and stage management, among other skills crucial to visual and performing arts production.
bgfalconmedia.com
Culver’s opening in Bowling Green this spring
ButterBurgers, cheese curds and frozen custard will be the newest food additions to the town of Bowling Green come this spring. Culver’s is planning to open April 2023 on West Gypsy Lane Road, east of the Walmart entrance. The Bowling Green Zoning Board of Appeals approved its variance in...
Talks continue on future plans for Swayne Field shopping center
TOLEDO, Ohio — A large group of community stakeholders gathered on Saturday in the hope of defining a vision for the future of the Swayne Field shopping center near the Auburndale and Englewood neighborhoods in Toledo. The shopping center has been at the northwest corner of Monroe St. and...
People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan
Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
