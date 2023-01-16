Read full article on original website
Fire Emblem Engage - Official Fire Emblem For All Trailer
Get a deep dive into Fire Emblem Engage, including a look at the characters, classes, gameplay mechanics, and a breakdown of unit types and their strengths and weaknesses. The trailer also showcases features available for players new to the Fire Emblem series, like the battle forecast and more, as well as highlights leveling up units, skirmishes, and changing classes.
Here's Why Nintendo Switch Gamers Should Jump On This eShop Gift Card Deal
Walmart is offering a $50 Nintendo eShop gift card for $45, a savings of 10% off. This is a digital download purchase, so you should receive your gift card almost instantly in your email inbox and it's good for any and all digital purchases made through the Nintendo eShop, whether it be Nintendo Switch games, DLC, or a Switch Online membership.
Microsoft Xbox Retail Box Leaked in China Showcasing Starfield; Sparks Speculation About the Release of the Bethesda Title
It's 2023, which means Starfield is right around the corner. After several delays and waiting, Xbox has confirmed that the long-awaited space RPG title will make its way this year. However, we have yet to hear any details about the title's release date. It seemed like the game will be...
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
The Dragoness: Command of the Flame - Official Console Launch Trailer
The Dragoness: Command of the Flame is an exploration, base-building, and turn-based strategy game with a rogue-lite twist. Players will choose their battles, paths, and skills as they explore a world ravaged by war. Gather and manage your army of beasts, collect resources and expand your city. The Dragoness: Command of the Flame is launching on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch this year.
Hitman 3 Wiki Guide
This section of IGN's Hitman 3 Area Guide covers all of Dubai, which you'll travel to during the Dubai - On Top Of The World Mission Stories. Below, you'll find a full breakdown of what rooms are located on each level. There are 7 levels in total throughout Dubai, starting...
Everything You Need To Know About Buying a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S
While there are clearly many millions of players who have secured their own current-gen console, lots are still looking. Whether you are trying to figure out which outlets have them available, which console and accessories you should actually buy, and what the pros and cons for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are, we've got you covered. Read on to find all that and more.
Report: Ubisoft CEO Apologizes to Employees Over 'Ball in Your Court' Comments
Ubisoft is facing turbulent times financially and in-house, and CEO Yves Guillemot was forced to reckon with recent comments he made shifting the blame to the staff. After cancelling three unannounced games and delaying the release date of Skull and Bones for a sixth time, Guillemot told employees “the ball is in your court” to help get the $3 billion company back on track.
Dead Island 2 - Official 'Meet the Slayers: Jacob' Trailer
Meet Jacob, one of the slayers available in Dead Island 2. Check out the trailer to learn about the character, including where they're from, innate skills, and more. Dead Island 2 will be available for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and on PC via the Epic Games Store on April 28, 2023.
Sims 4 Simtimates Collection Kit Release Date and Details
Get ready to say "woohoo"... a new collection of intimate clothing selections has made its way into The Sims 4 with the Simtimates Collection Kit. Dress your Sims up in intimate looks, ranging from bodysuits, boxers, underwear, bra sets and more. On this page of IGN's The Sims 4 wiki...
Definitely Not Fried Chicken - Official Early Access Launch Trailer
Definitely Not Fried Chicken is the ultimate drug empire strategy and simulation game. Players are tasked with balancing the demanding tasks of running their legitimate business alongside building their drug empire. Design your empire, from fried chicken shops to laundromats to nightclubs. Upgrade your facilities and staff equipment for a better product and a bigger profit. Definitely Not Fried Chicken is available now on Steam Early Access for PC.
The Crew 2 - Official Season 7 Episode 2: Blizzard Rush Trailer
The Crew 2 brings a new episode where racers will face the snowstorm to try and become the undisputed winner of the No Rules Race. Discover a high-stakes, high-reward underground race from San Francisco to the edge of the Rockies, with surprises at every corner. Unlock new vehicles, events, and challenges to conquer the blizzard. The Crew 2 Blizzard Rush Season 7 Episode 2 is available now.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Poster Revealed, New Trailer Arriving Tonight
A brand new poster has been revealed for The Mandalorian's third season ahead of its trailer debut during tonight's NFL Wild Card Game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. You can see the poster below, and be sure to tune into the game tonight, January 16, at...
Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year 2023 Skins and Start Time
The festivities are far from over in Overwatch 2. Ring in the Year of the Rabbit with Overwatch 2's Lunar New Year event in 2023. Enjoy your some of your favorites maps decorated with paper lanterns just for the occasion, and complete the Good Fortune Kkachi Event Challenge to unlock the new Legendary Echo Kkachi skin!
Sony PlayStation 5 Slim With Detachable Disc Won’t Have an Upgraded System: Report
Sony’s PlayStation 5 is rumoured to get a Slim version, just like its predecessors did. The PS5 Slim is even supposed to get a detachable disc drive. However, according to a new report, it will simply just be a redesign of the console. According to Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson,...
Destiny 2 Lunar New Year Emblem 2023
TNN - DKM - 6LG. Redeem that and this stunning and elegant new Emblem will be added to your collection, free of charge. Looking for more? Check out our Raid and Dungeon Schedule page to ensure you know which activities are currently in rotation and are available for completion, earning you sweet rewards!
Dell Deal Alert: Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Gaming PC for $1763.99
Dell is offering the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming PC equipped with a powerful GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU for only $1763.99 after $600 in instant savings and stackable coupon codes "AWSMITE09" and "ARMMPPS". We haven't seen an RTX 3080 Ti equipped Alienware PC for this price since well before Black Friday. This is an excellent deal for a still very powerful and very relevant gaming rig.
Walkthrough (Key Quests)
This walkthrough covers story quests in Monster Hunter Rise that begin with Village Key Quests but then switch over to Multiplayer Hub Key Quests. The sections for IGN's walkthrough and strategy guide are below -- and note that this Monster Hunter Rise walkthrough works for the original Nintendo Switch and PC versions as well as the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S versions that launched in January 2023.
Meet the Killer Klowns From Outer Space: Exclusive Class Details
IGN is pleased to exclusively reveal the five playable classes in Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, the upcoming horror multiplayer title from the executive director of Friday The 13th: The Game. In the video above you can meet the five playable Klowns: the Trapster, Tracker, Scout, Fighter, and...
