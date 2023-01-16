ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Taylor, Balogun help No. 16 Duke women beat Ga. Tech 65-47

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IAMkE_0kFy1H8z00

ATLANTA (AP) — Celeste Taylor scored 13 points, Elizabeth Balogun added 12 and No. 16 Duke overcome a halftime deficit to defeat Georgia Tech 65-47 on Sunday.

Kayla Blackshear scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds in the first half to lead the Yellow Jackets to a 28-27 halftime lead. The Blue Devils responded by making 10 of 13 shots in the third quarter and outscoring Georgia Tech 25-13. Taylor led the way in the third quarter, scoring seven points in a 12-0 run that gave Duke a 38-30 lead with five minutes left in the third quarter.

The Yellow Jackets managed only six of their 19 second-half points in the fourth quarter and Duke did not allow a point in the final 5:45 of the game, outscoring Georgia Tech 9-0 down the stretch.

Blackshear led Georgia Tech (9-9, 0-7 ACC) with 14 points. She made 7 of 10 shots and grabbed eight rebounds. Tonie Morgan added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Duke (16-1, 6-0) has won 11 straight since a 78-50 loss to Connecticut at the Phil Knight Legacy in November.

It was the 10th time this season that the Blue Devils held their opponent under 50 points. They allow an average of 50.6 ppg, good for fourth nationally.

Duke plays at No. 22 North Carolina on Thursday. Georgia Tech, which has lost six in a row, hosts Syracuse, also on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

On King’s holiday, daughter calls for bold action over words

ATLANTA (AP) — America has honored Martin Luther King Jr. with a federal holiday for nearly four decades yet still hasn’t fully embraced and acted on the lessons from the slain civil rights leader, his youngest daughter said Monday. The Rev. Bernice King, who leads The King Center...
ATLANTA, GA
WNCT

Greensboro woman preserves priceless history

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro native Shirley Simmons has witnessed a lot in the struggle toward racial equity. She wants to make sure Black history and the progress of African American achievements are not forgotten, especially among younger generations. “It just gives me inspiration because I know where we come from,” she said. Simmons has […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Tennessee man extradited to Georgia on child molestation charges

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— Earlier this week, one Tennessee man was extradited to Troup County on several child molestation charges. Sgt. Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office confirms the charges stem from incident(s) that allegedly occurred in 2022. The number of alleged incident(s) are unknown at this time. Sgt. Smith says Spillers already […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WNCT

NC substation shot at, Statesville-based energy company confirms

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a Statesville-based energy company said one of its substations was shot at, Energy United representatives confirmed Tuesday. The incident occurred Tuesday morning in Thomasville in Randolph County at the Pleasant Hill substation after an alarm was triggered, according to a release. Damage from an […]
STATESVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

42K+
Followers
29K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy