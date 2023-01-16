ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (1/21/23)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding January 21. Donald I. Deiter, 86, of Duncannon passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center. He was born Oct. 30, 1936, in Harrisburg to Edward W. Sr. and Ruth L. (May) Deiter. A 1954 graduate of...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Malachi Palmer and James Moore lead Mt. Zion Prep to win over Scotland Campus - video highlights

Harrisburg natives Malachi Palmer and James Moore are two of the biggest recruits in the country both having major Division I offers as underclassmen. Standing at a lean 6-foot-6, 205 pounds Palmer has already proved to coaches he is a high-major player and his ability to shoot from the perimeter makes his ceiling even higher. Palmer already has offers from LSU, Kansas, Arizona State, Oregon and you can expect that list to grow by the time his high school career comes to an end.
HARRISBURG, PA
Boy, 14, missing from central Pa. home

A 14-year-old boy is missing from his York County home, police said Friday. Joseph Harrell III has been missing since Monday from Spring Grove, York County Regional police said. He was last seen on the 3200 block of Betlou James Place in Gwynn Oak, Maryland.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Deep cleaning under the Mulberry Street Bridge won’t solve the homeless crisis in Harrisburg | PennLive Editorial

The City of Harrisburg was right to be alarmed at the threat of the homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge. And city officials were right to try to do something about it. Above all, government exists to protect public health and safety, and both are in serious jeopardy with dozens of people sleeping amid mounds of trash and mean rats under a downtown bridge.
HARRISBURG, PA
Central Pa. teenager reported missing

A 17-year-old boy is missing from his Lancaster home, police said. The Lancaster Bureau of Police on Friday reported Juan Figueroa-DeJesus missing. It is unclear from what part of the city he is missing, or exactly when he was last seen. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to...
LANCASTER, PA
Missing central Pa. man found dead: state police

A missing York County man was found dead in Delaware on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said. Authorities said Delaware State Police found 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh dead in New Castle County, Delaware. The circumstances and cause of death are still under investigation, according to state police. State police said Hesketh left...
YORK COUNTY, PA
In central Pa. this weekend, will it snow?

Despite a small chance, central Pennsylvania is probably looking at rain, not snow, this weekend. A cloudy, uneventful Saturday will give way to a 90 percent chance of precipitation on Sunday. A storm is riding up through the Appalachian mountains overnight, according to the National Weather Service, set to arrive Sunday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newport, still needing a mayor, posts job openings

Newport remains mayor-less. Former Mayor Rob Campbell resigned in December due to moving out of the borough. Borough council advertised to fill the position but received no letters of interest by its Jan. 3 meeting. There are several other positions vacant, including seats on the water authority, planning commission, and...
NEWPORT, PA
Will Pa. see some snow this weekend? Check the snowfall map

The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.
HARRISBURG, PA
