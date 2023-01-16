ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRN

Clarksville double murder cold case trial: Day 2

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Day two of William “Roger” Campbell’s double murder trial was filled with laying out evidence for the jury. Roger Campbell is charged with two counts of first-degree murder after his parents, William “Bill” Campbell and Ina Campbell, both in their 80s, were found shot to death in their home in January 2010.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man arrested in connection with deadly Madison shooting

Metro police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in Madison. Man arrested in connection with deadly Madison shooting. Metro police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in Madison. I-40 closed in Smith County after crash. I-40 closed in Smith County after crash.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body found in car on I-40 in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway into what led to a man’s body being discovered inside a vehicle on I-40 East in Donelson. According to Metro Nashville Police, officers were sent to investigate a vehicle parked on the side of the interstate around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 about the car. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a man in a black SUV parked on the shoulder.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man wounded after shooting in South Nashville

William Campbell is accused of killing his adoptive parents in 2010. Retired Metro first responders caught in middle of …. Retired Metro Nashville employees and first responders over the age of 65 are at risk of losing access to the doctors they’ve been seeing for years. Metro Council approves...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Clarksville stalking suspect arrested

Woman charged with attempted homicide in East Nashville. Woman charged with attempted homicide in East Nashville. A man is felony charges after a drug deal led to shots being fired. Teens arrested after stealing vehicle; 2 pistols …. Two teens were taken into custody this past weekend after police say...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Drive-thru kidnapping suspect arrested

Clarksville pedestrians ‘taking their life in their …. Clarksville pedestrians ‘taking their life in their own hands’. Metro council member fights for safer roads in Donelson …. Metro council member fights for safer roads in Donelson district. Clarksville cold case murder trial. William Campbell is accused of killing...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Video captures arrest of accused carjacking suspect in Clarksville

Police in Clarksville arrested a man accused of carjacking multiple people Monday afternoon. Video captures arrest of accused carjacking suspect …. Police in Clarksville arrested a man accused of carjacking multiple people Monday afternoon. Drive-thru kidnapping suspect arrested. Drive-thru kidnapping suspect arrested. Woman charged with attempted homicide in East Nashville.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Trial begins for man accused of executing parents in Clarksville cold case

The trial against William Roger Campbell has started in Clarksville. He is accused of killing his adoptive parents. Trial begins for man accused of executing parents …. The trial against William Roger Campbell has started in Clarksville. He is accused of killing his adoptive parents. Health insurance showdown threatens coverage.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WATE

List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee

One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKRN

Officer injured in crash

An officer is expected to survive following a crash in Spring Hill. An officer is expected to survive following a crash in Spring Hill. 5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. 5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. Car burglarized outside day care. Neil’s Dining Dash: Jan. 19, 2023.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Suspect vehicle sought after deadly hit-and-run in Madison

Metro Police are searching for the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison. Suspect vehicle sought after deadly hit-and-run in …. Metro Police are searching for the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Madison. Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools closed due …. All schools in the Clarksville- Montgomery...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Police: Body found in vehicle on I-40 shoulder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say they found a body in a vehicle Wednesday morning on the Interstate 40 shoulder in Donelson. The cause of death is unknown at this time. One eastbound lane is shut down while the scene is under investigation. This is a developing story. Check...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Hendersonville road causing confusion for drivers

5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. 5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. William Campbell is accused of killing his adoptive parents in 2010. Retired Metro first responders caught in middle of …. Retired Metro Nashville employees and first responders over the age of 65 are at risk of...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Clarksville police arrest man wanted for kidnapping

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department has located and arrested a man accused of assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend. A press release was sent out by CPD on Jan. 4 asking the public for help locating 34-year-old Wesley Scott. The release stated Scott had assaulted his girlfriend and forced her to take him to another location.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tennessee bill targets travel for abortion

Tennessee has one of the strictest abortion restriction laws in the country. It forces pregnant women to travel out of state if they want to terminate their pregnancy for any reason. Now, there's a bill in our legislature prohibiting counties from providing financial help to those women. Tennessee bill targets...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

TN missionary in Ukraine describes attacks

Don't engage with aggressive drivers to avoid road rage. Identity theft suspects accused of stealing thousands. Identity theft suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars from their victims. Crash involving semi on I-65N closes all lanes. A multi-vehicle crash on I-65 North near Armory Drive has caused all lanes to...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy