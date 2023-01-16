Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks quickly re-sign Pro Bowler Jason Myers. It’s 2nd-richest deal for an NFL kicker
What’s Jason Myers being so dependable on kicks worth to the Seahawks?. More than $21 million. And not waiting more than three days into the offseason to get him re-signed. That price is what Seattle agreed to pay its Pro Bowl kicker in the new four-year contract the team announced on Wednesday. The Associated Press reported the deal to keep Myers, their kicker since 2019, could be worth $22.6 million if he reaches incentives for made field goals and more Pro Bowl selections.
Tri-City Herald
Stefon Surrogates: Bills WRs Rally Around Josh Allen
Josh Allen can be a gunslinger at times, playing loose and free with the football at key moments. But his playoff history going into last Sunday’s Wild Card game suggested otherwise. In his six previous postseason games, the Buffalo Bills quarterback had just two combined turnovers. That’s one interception and one lost fumble.
Tri-City Herald
Browns Assistant Jeff Howard Interviewing for Chargers Assistant Role
On the day that Cleveland Browns introduced their new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, the potential raised that they could be replacing a certain individual on the defensive coaching staff. According to a report, defensive back coach Jeff Howard is interviewing for the linebackers coaching job for the Los Angeles Chargers organization.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Injury Updates: Status of Jordyn Brooks, Jamal Adams?
Per usual protocol when an NFL season comes to an end, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll provided updates on numerous injured players in his final press conference on Monday. Along with providing a mixed report on safety Jamal Adams' recovery from a torn quad tendon, Carroll indicated linebacker Jordyn Brooks,...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Scouting Report: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon
The Pittsburgh Steelers could bring a hard-hitting, true-blooded cornerback to their secondary this NFL Draft. Originally an unheralded recruit out of Pensacola, Florida, Devon Witherspoon enrolled at Illinois late in the process. He didn't need too much time getting up to speed, starting a handful of games as a freshman, with his role growing larger as each season passed.
Tri-City Herald
Vikings’ Season-Ending Presser: Takeaways on Ed Donatell, Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson
The Vikings had a strong first year under the leadership duo of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell. 13 wins, an NFC North title, and an overhauled culture that has been constantly praised by players are evidence that year one of this new regime was a success.
Tri-City Herald
Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
The Las Vegas Raiders are officially moving on from their long standing franchise quarterback Derek Carr, and may have to look into the 2023 NFL Draft to find its replacement. Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and staff will be tasked this offseason to find players to improve a roster that finished with a 6-11 record this season.
Tri-City Herald
Report: Sean Payton Came Away ‘Impressed’ by Broncos Ownership
The Denver Broncos are one day removed from interviewing former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton for the team's head-coaching vacancy. Very little buzz has emerged since Denver's palaver with Payton, but on Wednesday, NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan provided some feedback for Broncos Country to sink its teeth into. "The...
Tri-City Herald
Don’t Tell Joe Burrow That He’s An Underdog In Playoff Matchup Against Bills
CINCINNATI — The Bengals head to Buffalo to play the Bills on Sunday in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Cincinnati has won a franchise-record nine straight games. They won the AFC North for a second-straight season and are arguably the hottest team in the NFL. Despite their...
Tri-City Herald
Bears Put Kevin Warren Completely in Charge
Kevin Warren will be in charge of the Chicago Bears, of this there can be little doubt. At least he will be in early spring, possibly in April when he is finished with Big Ten responsibilities. This much was made clear Tuesday at Halas Hall when the new president and...
Tri-City Herald
Five Priorities for New GM Ran Carthon
NASHVILLE – Having made multiple round-trip flights from San Francisco to Nashville in recent days, new Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon may need a moment to catch his breath. But the year-long NFL schedule waits for no one. So, Carthon, the former 49ers director of player personnel, will...
Tri-City Herald
Rams Breaking: Aaron Donald Clears Up Retirement Rumor
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has contemplated retirement in each of the last two offseasons. And for the second year in a row, Donald has decided to return to Los Angeles, confirming his intention to come back to the Rams on Wednesday in a response to his former teammate, Chris Long's, recent podcast appearance.
