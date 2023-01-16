Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday Announcement
Get ready for another offseason of Aaron Rodgers "will he or won't he?" retirement speculation. During this week's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he is not ready "mentally or emotionally" to make a decision on his playing future. "I'm either all-in or I'm out," Rodgers ...
Don’t Tell Joe Burrow That He’s An Underdog In Playoff Matchup Against Bills
CINCINNATI — The Bengals head to Buffalo to play the Bills on Sunday in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Cincinnati has won a franchise-record nine straight games. They won the AFC North for a second-straight season and are arguably the hottest team in the NFL. Despite their...
Vikings’ Season-Ending Presser: Takeaways on Ed Donatell, Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson
The Vikings had a strong first year under the leadership duo of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O'Connell. 13 wins, an NFC North title, and an overhauled culture that has been constantly praised by players are evidence that year one of this new regime was a success.
Should the Colts Hire an Offensive or Defensive Head Coach?
The search for the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts is well underway as the franchise scours the NFL-coaching landscape for its next leader. General manager Chris Ballard has been feverishly interviewing candidates for the better part of two weeks now. Coordinators from across the NFL have been interviewing virtually with the Colts, with more expected to happen this week. Ballard hinted at his end-of-year press conference that the Colts would hold an extensive search, and extensive it has been.
Report: Sean Payton Came Away ‘Impressed’ by Broncos Ownership
The Denver Broncos are one day removed from interviewing former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton for the team's head-coaching vacancy. Very little buzz has emerged since Denver's palaver with Payton, but on Wednesday, NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan provided some feedback for Broncos Country to sink its teeth into. "The...
Rams Breaking: Aaron Donald Clears Up Retirement Rumor
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald has contemplated retirement in each of the last two offseasons. And for the second year in a row, Donald has decided to return to Los Angeles, confirming his intention to come back to the Rams on Wednesday in a response to his former teammate, Chris Long's, recent podcast appearance.
Five Priorities for New GM Ran Carthon
NASHVILLE – Having made multiple round-trip flights from San Francisco to Nashville in recent days, new Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon may need a moment to catch his breath. But the year-long NFL schedule waits for no one. So, Carthon, the former 49ers director of player personnel, will...
Colts’ Potential Future QB Officially Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
On the day of the deadline for eligible players to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, Ohio State University quarterback C.J. Stroud finally announced that he will be going pro. When the first round begins on April 27, Stroud is expected to be selected in the top 10 picks. This declaration is welcomed news to multiple QB-needy teams, which includes the Indianapolis Colts.
Why the NFL’s Most Popular Name is a Former Alabama Player: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts each week, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ... Jalen Hurts may have the Philadelphia Eagles thinking Super Bowl, and the quarterback will face his former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll with the New York Giants in the Division Playoffs, but the most popular person in the NFL this week is someone else with an Alabama Crimson Tide connection.
Vikings Hold 23rd Pick in 2023 NFL Draft, Just Four Total Picks
With the Vikings' season ending on Sunday, their position in the 2023 NFL Draft is set. They have the 24th overall pick, which is actually the 23rd pick because the Dolphins, at 21, forfeited their pick due to tampering violations. So let's just refer to it as the 23rd pick.
Will the Browns use the Franchise Tag This Offseason?
Since coming back to Cleveland, the Browns have used the franchise tag just two times. One came in 2011 with kicker Phil Dawson, then last season David Njoku was tagged, though it was just a placeholder. So, the question is, will the Browns use the franchise tag for just the third time?
