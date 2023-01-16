Read full article on original website
‘Perry Mason’ Season 2: Meet the New Cast & Characters of Depression-Era Legal Drama (PHOTOS)
Perry Mason makes its return to HBO on Monday, March 6. Delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Perry Mason Season 2 brings back Emmy-winner Matthew Rhys in the titular role along with Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, and more. “Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of...
10 details you may have missed on the series premiere of 'The Last of Us'
HBO's "The Last of Us" adaptation includes many nods to the popular game series. Insider rounded up some smaller details you may have overlooked.
Jodie Foster stars in first True Detective season 4 teaser
A first-look at the highly-anticipated True Detective season 4 has finally dropped as part of a compilation teaser trailer for various original HBO Max series coming in 2023. The trailer, which also included footage of the upcoming Barry season 4, Succession season 4, and The Last of Us, provided viewers with their first look at Jodie Foster in her first recurring television role since she was a child star in Western TV series Gunsmoke in a handful of episodes between 1969 and 1972. The actor, who is best known for her roles in Taxi Driver and horror movie Silence of the Lambs, will be playing police detective Liz Danvers.
House of the Dragon's Miguel Sapochnik reportedly left after HBO wouldn't make wife a producer
New details have surfaced about the surprising exit of House of the Dragon Season 1 co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik.
Everything New on HBO Max in January
HBO Max is starting 2023 off with one of its biggest shows of the year: The TV adaptation of the hit video game The Last of Us. The series, inspired by the PlayStation franchise, stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, with Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Anna Torv as Tess. As in the games, the characters are struggling to survive in a world beset by zombie outbreaks.
Hawaii Five-0 Vet Scott Caan Finally Explains Why He Would Miss Multiple Episodes Every Season
Hawaii Five-0 vet Scott Caan has a pretty good explanation for missing multiple episodes during every season of the CBS procedural.
GMA3’s Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not return to show and are ‘working on exit strategy’ with execs and lawyers
GOOD Morning America's Amy Robach and TJ Holmes will not be returning to the GMA3 show and are working out an "exit strategy," sources have said. One network source exclusively told The U.S. Sun that Amy and TJ are unofficially out at GMA3, and seven weeks after being taken off the air, their newly-appointed legal teams are hammering out a plan with ABC's attorneys and top executives to make a big announcement.
Why New Amsterdam Is Really Ending With A Two-Hour Finale Event, According To The EPs
New Amsterdam's executive producers opened up about why the show is ending with two episodes back to back, and what they thought of the penultimate episode.
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
The Last of Us TV series episode 1 recap (2023) – an excellent start
The Last of Us TV series is in a difficult position. Since Naughty Dog’s 2013 horror game is widely regarded to be one of the greatest the medium’s ever produced, anticipation has been sky high for the drama series. Having such a built-in audience can be useful, but...
Benedict Cumberbatch in Talks to Star in Netflix Limited Series ‘Eric’ From Abi Morgan, Sister (EXCLUSIVE)
Benedict Cumberbatch is in final talks to star in the Netflix limited series “Eric,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The six-episode series was originally announced in November 2021. Set in 1980’s New York, the show would see Cumberbatch star as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America’s most popular children’s show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way...
‘A Million Little Things’ Showrunner & Creator Talk Crafting Final Season As ‘A Bookend’ To The Series; New Promo Bids Farewell
A Million Little Things is bidding farewell to its audience with a parallel to the first season, as the group begins to rally around a friend who is fighting for his life after a cancer diagnosis. During ABC‘s Television Critics Association panel on Wednesday, showrunner Terrence Coli and executive producer DJ Nash discussed how they were planning to bring the series to a close. “It feels like a bookend,” said Coli, in reference to how the show began with Jon Dixon (played by Ron Livingston) dying by suicide in the pilot and its impact on his close friends. “The friend group...
'The Last of Us' Premiere Scores HBO's Second Largest Debut in Over a Decade
Video game fans and HBO will both be heaving a sigh of relief this week, for different reasons. While the hugely-anticipated series The Last of Us has been almost unanimously declared as the best video game adaptation of all time — not a high bar to cross, but still — it also drew phenomenal numbers for the premium television network. Based on Nielsen and first party data, Sunday’s series premiere was watched by 4.7 million viewers across linear and HBO Max platforms.
New Last of Us HBO trailer teases what's to come in the weeks ahead
From Bill and Frank scenes to Joel's reunion with Tommy, there's lot of drama in future episodes of The Last of Us
HBO Max 'goes down' as The Last Of Us debuts sparking fan fury
HBO Max users reported issues when trying to stream The Last Of Us as the series finally made its debut on January 15.
Somebody I Used To Know Trailer Out, Hits Prime Video February 10th
Alison Brie stars in Dave Franco's new rom com Somebody I Used To Know, coming to Prime Video on February 10th. Somebody I Used To Know is a new romantic comedy coming to Prime Video on February 10th. The film is directed by Dave Franco, who also co-wrote the script with Alison Brie. Brie stars alongside Jay Ellis, Kiersey Clemons, Haley Joel Osment, Danny Pudi, Julie Hagerty, and Amy Sedaris. "Alison and I love romantic comedies and were inspired by the classics from the '80s and '90s," said Franco. "We couldn't be more excited about working with Jay and Kiersey, who are both extremely natural performers, capable of bringing levity and drama in equal measure. And we're so grateful to have partnered with Amazon Studios, who have been incredibly supportive in helping bring this project to life."
Hello Tomorrow! Trailer Previews Billy Crudup Retro-Future Series
Billy Crudup is shooting for the moon in the trailer for Hello Tomorrow! a dramedy series arriving on Apple TV+ on February 17th. Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for Hello Tomorrow!, the inspiring new Apple Original dramedy starring and executive produced by Emmy and Critics Choice Award winner Billy Crudup. The 10-episode, half-hour series is set to make its global debut on Friday, February 17, 2023, with the first three episodes followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through April 7, 2023.
‘The Midcoast’ Drama Series Adaptation In Works At Hulu From Brett Johnson & Warren Littlefield
EXCLUSIVE: Hulu is developing The Midcoast, a drama series based on Adam White’s bestselling novel, from Escape at Dannemora co-creator Brett Johnson, Warren Littlefield’s The Littlefield Company and 20th Television. Written by Johnson, based on White’s novel, The Midcoast is an hourlong drama set on the scenic coast of Maine exploring the rise and fall of Ed Thatch, a lobster fisherman turned blue collar criminal with an unstable devotion to his wife. The Midcoast was published in June 2022 by Hogarth Press. Johnson executive produces along with Littlefield, Ann Johnson, Graham Littlefield and Lisa Harrison for The Littlefield Company. White also serves as...
‘The Afterparty’ Season 2 Sets April Premiere — Here’s Your First Look
Apple TV+ is throwing a brand new party. The second season of murder mystery comedy series “The Afterparty” is set to premiere on the streamer April 28, it was announced out of the streamer’s Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. To celebrate, Apple also released four first-look photos for the season, which shows returning stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, and Zoë Chao, as well as new cast members of the whodunnit anthology’s second outing. First released in January last year, “The Afterparty” is a high-concept comedy series where each season focuses on a murder case, and each episode retells the story...
Kate Winslet’s HBO Limited Series ‘The Palace’ Casts Martha Plimpton, Adds Jessica Hobbs as Director
The HBO limited series “The Palace” starring Kate Winslet has added Martha Plimpton to its cast. In addition, Jessica Hobbs has boarded the series as a co-executive producer and director. Along with Winslet and Plimpton, the cast for the show also includes Hugh Grant, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Andrea Riseborough. Exact character details are being kept under wraps, but according to the official logline for “The Palace,” the show “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.” It was originally ordered at HBO in July 2022. Plimpton is...
