Wave 3
Video of 600 round gang shootout near Louisville apartment complex obtained
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the first time, the public gets to see parts of the biggest gang shooting in Louisville’s history which included 600 rounds of gunfire and more than 40 different types of guns. The video was released to WAVE News Troubleshooters by a source which asked...
Coroner identifies woman killed in west Louisville hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD confirmed that an 18-year-old woman is dead after a driver hit her in west Louisville on Wednesday morning. Around 8:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a hit-and-run on Louis Coleman Drive at Dumesnil Street, according to an LMPD press release. A driver traveling northbound...
WLKY.com
LMPD releases video of driver they say was involved in fatal hit-and-run in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD is releasing video of the driver they say ran down a man in a downtown crosswalk and took off. It happened early Sunday at 3rd and Jefferson streets. Watch video of the driver running away in the player above. A short time later, just before...
Wave 3
Louisville woman accused of smuggling drugs into Metro Corrections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Corrections is looking for any information that could lead to the arrest of Louisville woman, Sabrina Knight, according to a release. LMDC detectives said Knight, also known as Bri Knight/Crawford, is accused of working with someone who has been incarcerated to smuggle dangerous substances into the facility.
WLKY.com
LMPD: 18-year-old dies in hit-and-run involving stolen vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An 18-year-old woman has died after being struck by a reported stolen car in west Louisville, police said. The victim, identified as Santanna Willie Holland, was taken to UofL Hospital, where she died. According to Louisville Metro police, the teen was hit around 8:15 a.m. on...
WLKY.com
Louisville man sentenced to 13 years for deadly shooting in Klondike neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend 13 years in prison for a deadly shooting in the Klondike neighborhood. Lucius Adams was sentenced in court on Wednesday. Adams previously pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and other charges for the death of 20-year-old Jacob Kerr in 2019. Court documents...
wdrb.com
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a shooting on Earl Avenue, near Taylor Boulevard, around 7:45 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
wdrb.com
Vine Grove man accused of trying to kill a police officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vine Grove man is charged with attempted murder of a police officer. Paul Watkins is behind bars at the Meade County Detention Center after his arrest on Dec. 23. His indictment was filed on Jan. 13. Meade County Jailer J.J. Scarborough says Watkins hit him...
wdrb.com
20-year-old Louisville man identified in fatal crash on Interstate 264
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old Louisville man was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 264 early Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner said Noah Matthews died at the scene of the head-on crash involving a semi tractor-trailer. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Brownsboro Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Work release granted for suspect accused of shooting rounds at Hikes Point apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the men accused in a New Year’s Day shootout will be released from prison on an extended work release. Nathan Wolz is among six men accused of shooting 600 rounds at a Hikes Point apartment complex. Police said several vehicles and apartments were...
LMPD investigating burglary at Germantown business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police is investigating a burglary that happened at a small Louisville business Monday. ShopBar posted some photos from their security footage of someone they said that had broken into the shop. The store said the person took the register and tons of jewelry. This comes...
wdrb.com
2 Louisville men identified as victims in Russell neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men were identified in a fatal shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Jan. 10, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. David Boyd, 49, and Caleb Pace, 46, were shot in the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue, near West Chestnut Street, around 6:45 p.m. Pace died at the scene while Boyd died at University of Louisville Hospital.
WLKY.com
Police: Man in hospital after shooting in Fairdale near National Turnpike
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is in the hospital Monday night after being shot in the Fairdale neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department said they responded to calls of a shooting on National Turnpike near Fairdale Road around 9:30 p.m. Police said they did not locate any victim...
WLKY.com
ISP: Alabama man arrested in southern Indiana going 109 mph, intoxicated with child in car
JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. — An Alabama man was arrested in southern Indiana after police say he was driving 109 mph and intoxicated with a child in the car Wednesday morning. Indiana State Police said that a trooper pulled the man over around 10 a.m. for "traveling well over the posted 70 mph speed limit," on Interstate 65 North in Jackson County.
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 52-year-old man gunned down on Baxter Avenue Sunday evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands Sunday evening. LMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue, near Highland Avenue and Bardstown Road, around 5 p.m. That's where they found the victim -- now identified as 52-year-old Marcus Cambron -- who had been shot.
wdrb.com
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Fairdale, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot in Fairdale on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting on National Turnpike and Fairdale Road. Police learned a man had been taken by private means to Norton Hospital in downtown Louisville.
WLKY.com
Coroner: 34-year-old identified as victim of fatal hit-and-run in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man killed in a hit-and-run in downtown Louisville over the weekend. They said the man was 34-year-old Vennie Jacoway. Louisville Metro Police Department said that they responded to the incident around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning. Jacoway was...
wdrb.com
La Grange Police asking residents to stay vigilant after string of car break-ins over the weekend
LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of several neighborhoods in La Grange were hit by thieves over the weekend. Footage from a home security camera shows several cars pull into a neighborhood, people getting out and checking for unlocked vehicles early Saturday morning. One resident who spoke with WDRB News,...
953wiki.com
Madison Man Arrested for OVWI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident
On 01/14/2023 at 3:00PM, MPD was called to investigate a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Michigan Hill. MPD learned that a driver involved in the accident fled the scene in a green convertible vehicle. Soon after, Officers located a green convertible vehicle that had been involved in a recent collision on Broadway Street. The license plate returned to an address on Broadway Street, and Officers located a male identified as Stephen Scott, age 53 of Madison at this address. Upon further investigation, Scott admitted to being involved in the accident and leaving the area due to his intoxication. Scott was arrested on preliminary charges of Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a class A misdemeanor, and leaving the scene of an accident causing injury, a class A misdemeanor.
WLKY.com
Coroner IDs 20-year-old man killed in Watterson Expressway head-on crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the 20-year-old killed in a head-on crash with a semitrailer on the Watterson Expressway on Tuesday. They identified the victim as Noah Matthews, of Louisville. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday near the Brownsboro exit. Police...
