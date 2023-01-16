ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Coroner identifies woman killed in west Louisville hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD confirmed that an 18-year-old woman is dead after a driver hit her in west Louisville on Wednesday morning. Around 8:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a hit-and-run on Louis Coleman Drive at Dumesnil Street, according to an LMPD press release. A driver traveling northbound...
Wave 3

Louisville woman accused of smuggling drugs into Metro Corrections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Corrections is looking for any information that could lead to the arrest of Louisville woman, Sabrina Knight, according to a release. LMDC detectives said Knight, also known as Bri Knight/Crawford, is accused of working with someone who has been incarcerated to smuggle dangerous substances into the facility.
WLKY.com

wdrb.com

Vine Grove man accused of trying to kill a police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vine Grove man is charged with attempted murder of a police officer. Paul Watkins is behind bars at the Meade County Detention Center after his arrest on Dec. 23. His indictment was filed on Jan. 13. Meade County Jailer J.J. Scarborough says Watkins hit him...
wdrb.com

20-year-old Louisville man identified in fatal crash on Interstate 264

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 20-year-old Louisville man was identified as the victim of a fatal crash on Interstate 264 early Tuesday. The Jefferson County Coroner said Noah Matthews died at the scene of the head-on crash involving a semi tractor-trailer. It happened just before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-264 at Brownsboro Road, according to Louisville Metro Police.
WHAS11

LMPD investigating burglary at Germantown business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police is investigating a burglary that happened at a small Louisville business Monday. ShopBar posted some photos from their security footage of someone they said that had broken into the shop. The store said the person took the register and tons of jewelry. This comes...
wdrb.com

2 Louisville men identified as victims in Russell neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Louisville men were identified in a fatal shooting in the Russell neighborhood on Jan. 10, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. David Boyd, 49, and Caleb Pace, 46, were shot in the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue, near West Chestnut Street, around 6:45 p.m. Pace died at the scene while Boyd died at University of Louisville Hospital.
wdrb.com

Authorities identify 52-year-old man gunned down on Baxter Avenue Sunday evening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed on Baxter Avenue in the Highlands Sunday evening. LMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue, near Highland Avenue and Bardstown Road, around 5 p.m. That's where they found the victim -- now identified as 52-year-old Marcus Cambron -- who had been shot.
wdrb.com

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Fairdale, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot in Fairdale on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting on National Turnpike and Fairdale Road. Police learned a man had been taken by private means to Norton Hospital in downtown Louisville.
953wiki.com

Madison Man Arrested for OVWI, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

On 01/14/2023 at 3:00PM, MPD was called to investigate a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Michigan Hill. MPD learned that a driver involved in the accident fled the scene in a green convertible vehicle. Soon after, Officers located a green convertible vehicle that had been involved in a recent collision on Broadway Street. The license plate returned to an address on Broadway Street, and Officers located a male identified as Stephen Scott, age 53 of Madison at this address. Upon further investigation, Scott admitted to being involved in the accident and leaving the area due to his intoxication. Scott was arrested on preliminary charges of Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a class A misdemeanor, and leaving the scene of an accident causing injury, a class A misdemeanor.
WLKY.com

