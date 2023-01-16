On 01/14/2023 at 3:00PM, MPD was called to investigate a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Michigan Hill. MPD learned that a driver involved in the accident fled the scene in a green convertible vehicle. Soon after, Officers located a green convertible vehicle that had been involved in a recent collision on Broadway Street. The license plate returned to an address on Broadway Street, and Officers located a male identified as Stephen Scott, age 53 of Madison at this address. Upon further investigation, Scott admitted to being involved in the accident and leaving the area due to his intoxication. Scott was arrested on preliminary charges of Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a class A misdemeanor, and leaving the scene of an accident causing injury, a class A misdemeanor.

MADISON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO