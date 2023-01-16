ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Virginia Track & Field Teams Win Six Events at Virginia Tech Invitational

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYuZC_0kFy04n000

The Cavaliers won three individual events and three relay events at the Virginia Tech Invitational this weekend

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Virginia track & field teams opened the 2023 indoor season by competing in the Virginia Tech Invitational this weekend at Rector Field House in Blacksburg. The Cavaliers claimed victories in six total events, including three individual events and three relays.

Friday's competition saw a pair of seniors win their first events of the season. Senior Jacob Lemmon took first place in the weight throw, notching a personal-best 20.47 meters, the third-best mark in UVA program history. Sophomore John Fay placed fourth in the event with a mark of 18.31 meters. Senior Kyle Mosteller took first place in the pole vault with a final mark of 4.90 meters, which ranks No. 10 all-time at Virginia.

Some other notable placements by Virginia athletes on Friday included freshman Peter Djan placing second in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.05, Jada Seaman and Kayla Bonnick placing third and fourth in the 60-meter dash, Jordan Hardy placing third in the triple jump with a personal-best 12.46 meters, and Maya Maloney earning a runner-up finish in the pole vault.

On Saturday, Virginia took three of the four relay races and added another individual event win to conclude the competition.

Virginia swept both of the Distance Medley Relays, as UVA's team of Esther Seeland, Emily Alexandru, and Keara Seasholtz and Ellie Desmond placed first in the women's DMR race with a time of 11:24.37, while Virginia's team of Conor Murphy, Jerlan Fish, James Donahue, and Derek Johnson won the men's DMR race in 9:37.44. UVA also won the women's 4x400-meter relay as the team of Emily Alexandru, Anzhelika Parenchuk, Alahna Sabbakhan, and Keara Seasholtz took first with a time of 3:45.23.

Sophomore Alex Sherman won the 400-meter dash with a personal-best time of 47.90. Jada Seaman earned her second podium finish of the weekend with a second-place finish in the 200-meter dash and junior Jay Pendarvis finished second in the men's 200-meter dash.

Ashley Anumba placed third in the women's shot put with a mark of 15.16 meters and Janae Profit was right behind Anumba in fourth with a personal-best 14.79 meters. Alix Still placed third in the high jump with a mark of 1.65 meters.

“This weekend was a good way for us to open the season," said Virginia director of track and field Vin Lananna. "We saw some impressive individual performances in all event areas, and our relay teams competed well on the track. This gives our team a good starting point as we begin to progress towards the ACC Championships in February.”

Virginia heads back to Rector Field House at Virginia Tech next weekend as the Cavaliers compete in the Hokie Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming High School senior Miles Wilson has started his own business, Game Time Clothing, to achieve his dream of becoming a millionaire one day. He started a job when he was 15 at Dunkin Donuts, and realized then the value of a dollar, and wanted to make sure he can one day set his own hours and be his own boss.
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

Key Coaching, Extracurricular Appointments Approved By Board

LOW MOOR — Coaching and extracurricular appointments approved by the Alleghany Highlands School Board on Monday, Jan. 9, will help position the school division for full consolidation this fall. During the meeting, the school board approved coaching and extracurricular appointments for fall 2023. They include Adam Eggleston, band director; Kim Jefferson, cheerleading coach; Jeremy Bartley, cross country coach; Will Fields, varsity football coach; Brian Ellwood, golf coach; Charles Leitch, volleyball coach; and Amanda Sprouse, choir director. Fields, who has a strong background in coaching and athletic administration, will also serve as activities director for AHPS on an interim basis. Each person assigned to these positions has experience in public...
COVINGTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

E.C. Glass High School is on the search for a new principal

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg is looking for a new principal after the current principal announced her retirement slated for the end of the 2023 school year. Current principal Rose Flaugher has served at E.C. Glass for 23 years. She started in 1999 as...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fox attacks Blacksburg couple

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Hannah Benz and her husband were walking their two dogs on Lee Street in Blacksburg Jan. 13, when Benz says they were attacked by a wild fox. “Out of nowhere a fox came and it didn’t let go,” Benz said. She says the fox...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WHSV

Threat made to Harrisonburg High School

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to officials, a false threat was made to Harrisonburg High School (HHS) and the school was put on a soft-lockdown. Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards told WHSV that multiple threats were made to the school early this morning, but they were deemed ‘not credible’ and the soft-lockdown was lifted.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cardinalnews.org

Redevelopment plan aims to turn American Viscose property into Roanoke’s newest neighborhood

Want more news about Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. Roanoke’s sprawling century-old American Viscose Co. property, a storied but faded reminder of a long-ago industrial heyday, is the target of an ambitious new redevelopment plan that city officials believe could transform the former factory site into Roanoke’s newest destination neighborhood.
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

City of Roanoke to Collaborate With Developer To Transform Former American Viscose Property

The City of Roanoke, the Roanoke Economic Development Authority, and local developer, Ed Walker, are collaborating and co-investing on a transformation of the former American Viscose Plant in Southeast Roanoke.  Over the next several years, the collaboration will preserve elements of its industrial heritage while gradually transforming parts of the former industrial site into Riverdale, […]
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Missing teen found safe

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A Mt. Pleasant teen with autism has been found after being reported missing, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. 17-year-old Elijah Campbell was reported missing at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18. He was found safe Wednesday evening in Bristol, TN. No further details...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Henry County site gets $22 million state grant for development

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday announced $90 million in state grants to develop 21 business-ready building sites, including $22.2 million for the Commonwealth Crossing Business Park in Henry County. The award was the second-biggest on the list, topped only by $25 million for a site in Chesterfield County. Youngkin has...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Kristen Walters

Popular sandwich shop opens new location in Virginia

A popular and fast-growing sandwich shop recently opened another new location in Virginia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop held the grand opening event for its newest Virginia restaurant location in Roanoke, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
ROANOKE, VA
cbs19news

Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Cavaliers Now

Cavaliers Now

Charlottesville, VA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

Cavaliers Now has the latest covering of UVA athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/virginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy