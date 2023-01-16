ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars to play at Kansas City Chiefs in AFC divisional round of playoffs Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

By Demetrius Harvey, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 6 days ago

Saturday night wasn't a dream and the Jaguars' comeback victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Super Wild Card Weekend advanced the team to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Announced late Sunday night, the Jaguars (10-8) will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) — a rematch of the teams' bout in Week 10. The game is set for Saturday, Jan. 21, at 4:30 p.m. It will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock, the network's streaming platform.

It will be the third-straight Saturday game for Jacksonville.

With the Buffalo Bills defeating the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals defeating the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Jacksonville became the lowest-seeded team remaining in the AFC tournament, setting them up to play the top-seeded Chiefs.

Struggles to stardom: See how Trevor Lawrence's first playoff game stats compare to those of some all-time greats

Comeback for the ages: Jaguars shock the world, defeat Chargers 31-30 and advance to divisional round of playoffs

Gene Frenette: Resilience of Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars shines in historic comeback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22nyrr_0kFy03uH00

In the teams' first meeting, Jacksonville fell to the Chiefs 27-17, trailing 20-0 early on in the contest before battling back to make it close in the end.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 26-of-35 passes for 331 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. The Jaguars allowed 486 total net yards, including 155 yards on the ground, the most yards given up by a team this season.

It will be the fourth-straight game in which Jacksonville faces an opponent they've already played this season.

The Jaguars overcome a 3-7 record to finish their regular season 9-8, including winning their last six matchups, including the team's win over the Chargers on Saturday.

Jacksonville's season was saved in part due to an incredible turnaround by its second-year quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence finished the year completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions in the regular season. He added five touchdowns on the ground.

The team's defense has also become a force of late, allowing just nine points in the second half of the last four games, including Saturday's playoff win.

The defense will need to be playing at its highest level against Mahomes, who led the NFL with 5,250 yards passing and 41 passing touchdowns.

Travis Kelce led all tight ends with 110 receptions (third overall in the NFL), 1,338 receiving yards (eighth overall) and 12 TDs (second overall).

The Jaguars posted a 3-14 record in 2021 and won just one game in 2020. The improvement from three wins to nine in the regular season is the second-largest improvement from one season to another in franchise history. From 2016 to 2017, the Jaguars went from three wins to 10 en route to the AFC Championship game, where they fell to the New England Patriots.

Demetrius Harvey is the Jacksonville Jaguars reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on Twitter at @Demetrius82 .

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars to play at Kansas City Chiefs in AFC divisional round of playoffs Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out

Patrick Mahomes exited Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with an ankle injury, and he put up a big fight before leaving. Mahomes suffered an ankle injury late in the first quarter of the game after Arden Key fell on his leg (video here). Mahomes remained in the game for the... The post Patrick Mahomes furious with Andy Reid, Chiefs for taking him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

TCU ripped for shocking graphic

The TCU Horned Frogs made controversial headlines this week when they hired former Baylor Bears staffer Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator. Briles was previously the quarterbacks coach and the offensive coordinator for the Arkansas Razorbacks and worked under his father, Art, at Baylor, where the elder Briles was eventually fired for covering up systemic rape committed Read more... The post TCU ripped for shocking graphic appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FORT WORTH, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The ref in Jaguars-Chiefs had a hilarious hot-mic moment and NFL fans loved it

NFL playoff games are serious business where there is always a lot on the line and they are where legacies can be born in an instant. But that doesn’t mean everything that happens in these games have to be the most serious things in the world. Often, something funny can happen that makes everyone laugh and reminds us we’re really just watching adults play games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Florida Times-Union

Gene Frenette: Chiefs deliver gut punch, but Jaguars won't be going away any time soon

KANSAS CITY — In every nook and cranny of the Arrowhead Stadium visitors locker room, the pain emitting over a transformative Jaguars season coming to an end made any consoling gesture feel hollow.  Trevor Lawrence admitted he wasn’t emotionally ready to balance the team’s scintillating late-season turnaround with the Kansas City Chiefs sending them to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffers apparent ankle injury vs. Jaguars

The worst possible scenario for the Kansas City Chiefs is coming to fruition against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville has been getting some pressure against Kansas City’s offensive line early. Late in the first quarter, Patrick Mahomes got rolled up on from behind by a pair of Jaguars defenders. His right ankle was caught beneath him on the play and he got up hobbling badly.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news

The New York Giants made quite a turnaround this year. After posting just a 4-13 record last season, the team bounced back this year with a 9-7-1 record to make the playoffs, and then beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But it could be difficult to replicate that success Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy