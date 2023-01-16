Jaguars to play at Kansas City Chiefs in AFC divisional round of playoffs Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday night wasn't a dream and the Jaguars' comeback victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Super Wild Card Weekend advanced the team to the divisional round of the playoffs.

Announced late Sunday night, the Jaguars (10-8) will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) — a rematch of the teams' bout in Week 10. The game is set for Saturday, Jan. 21, at 4:30 p.m. It will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock, the network's streaming platform.

It will be the third-straight Saturday game for Jacksonville.

With the Buffalo Bills defeating the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals defeating the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Jacksonville became the lowest-seeded team remaining in the AFC tournament, setting them up to play the top-seeded Chiefs.

Struggles to stardom: See how Trevor Lawrence's first playoff game stats compare to those of some all-time greats

Comeback for the ages: Jaguars shock the world, defeat Chargers 31-30 and advance to divisional round of playoffs

Gene Frenette: Resilience of Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars shines in historic comeback

In the teams' first meeting, Jacksonville fell to the Chiefs 27-17, trailing 20-0 early on in the contest before battling back to make it close in the end.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 26-of-35 passes for 331 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. The Jaguars allowed 486 total net yards, including 155 yards on the ground, the most yards given up by a team this season.

It will be the fourth-straight game in which Jacksonville faces an opponent they've already played this season.

The Jaguars overcome a 3-7 record to finish their regular season 9-8, including winning their last six matchups, including the team's win over the Chargers on Saturday.

Jacksonville's season was saved in part due to an incredible turnaround by its second-year quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence finished the year completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions in the regular season. He added five touchdowns on the ground.

The team's defense has also become a force of late, allowing just nine points in the second half of the last four games, including Saturday's playoff win.

The defense will need to be playing at its highest level against Mahomes, who led the NFL with 5,250 yards passing and 41 passing touchdowns.

Travis Kelce led all tight ends with 110 receptions (third overall in the NFL), 1,338 receiving yards (eighth overall) and 12 TDs (second overall).

The Jaguars posted a 3-14 record in 2021 and won just one game in 2020. The improvement from three wins to nine in the regular season is the second-largest improvement from one season to another in franchise history. From 2016 to 2017, the Jaguars went from three wins to 10 en route to the AFC Championship game, where they fell to the New England Patriots.

Demetrius Harvey is the Jacksonville Jaguars reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on Twitter at @Demetrius82 .

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars to play at Kansas City Chiefs in AFC divisional round of playoffs Saturday at 4:30 p.m.