Buffalo, NY

msn.com

'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals

The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
WIVB

Bills Mafia co-founder discusses playoffs, new 26 Shirts design

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sunday’s game at Highmark Stadium was a nail-bite, but the Bills are through to the Divisional round. Bills Mafia co-founder Del Reid joined Wake Up! on Monday to talk about the game, next week’s contest against the Bengals, and a new design from Buffalo nonprofit 26 Shirts.
BUFFALO, NY
wearebuffalo.net

Bills Player: “Buffalo Cheerios Scent Hits Different After a Win”

The Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo community have one of the strongest connections in professional sports. It's not a stretch to say that bond is the strongest in professional sports. If you have grown up or have lived in Buffalo and Western New York for an extended period of time,...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Insane Angle Of Josh Allen’s Throw To Stefon Diggs

The Buffalo Bills didn't quite look like themselves yesterday outside of a few plays. But when you see these plays from a different angle you literally get a new perspective. The Bills were throwing bombs yesterday against the Miami Dolphins. If you were watching, it was what made fans cringe...

