For a great weekend getaway, head to Atlanta’s hopping district of Buckhead where high end shopping, boutiques, art galleries and dining abound. Make getting there part of the total experience with a plush bus ride aboard Nashville’s new luxury bus Vonlane. The bus offers convenient pick up service at the Omni Nashville downtown and drop off at the Grand Hyatt Buckhead. Relax and ride in comfort as assiduous attendants cater to your every need. They frequent the aisles with snacks, beverages. The service provides complimentary breakfast and lunch. Alcohol can be purchased. There is also WiFi available. It’s the perfect way to travel first class without the hassle of driving.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO