Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Tuesday Announcement
Get ready for another offseason of Aaron Rodgers "will he or won't he?" retirement speculation. During this week's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers said he is not ready "mentally or emotionally" to make a decision on his playing future. "I'm either all-in or I'm out," Rodgers ...
Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi after playoff collapse
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers have fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day, the team announced Tuesday. Changes have been expected to head coach Brandon Staley's staff after a 10-7 season and a stunning loss Saturday in a wild-card playoff game in which the Chargers surrendered a 27-point lead and lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-30.
How DeMeco Ryans of 49ers became prime NFL head-coach candidate
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- It didn't take long after the Houston Texans used the No. 33 pick in the 2006 NFL draft on linebacker DeMeco Ryans for everyone in the organization to recognize something special. As fate would have it, that Texans coaching staff included a handful of future San...
Tennessee Titans name Ran Carthon, top 49ers exec, as new GM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Titans have hired Ran Carthon, the San Francisco 49ers director of player personnel, as their new general manager. The Titans announced the hiring Wednesday. Carthon interviewed for the job Friday with a panel of Titans executives, including controlling owner Amy Adams-Strunk. He brings 15 years of experience to the Titans.
What's next for Tom Brady? Experts predict landing spots, Bucs' QB plan
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been eliminated from the 2022 NFL playoffs-- in a31-14 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboysin the wild-card round--which means the greatest quarterback in league history is again an unrestricted free agent. The 45-year-old Brady has been coy about his future, but he's still playing at a high level; he recently broke his own record for most completions in a season.
