Funeral held for UGA staffer killed in car crash
TOCCOA, Ga. — A funeral was held for Chandler LeCroy, the UGA staffer killed last weekend in a car crash that also took the life of one of the football team's players. The service was held at First Baptist Church in Toccoa. >> The funeral is being streamed on...
WYFF4.com
Toccoa native killed in crash remembered as 'selfless' and 'loyal'
TOCCOA, Ga. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Toccoa native killed in a crash early Sunday morning near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia. Chandler LeCroy, a UGA football staff member, and Georgia Football player Devin Willock were both killed. LeCroy grew up...
Cause Of Fatal Georgia Football Car Accident Revealed
Tragedy struck Georgia's football program when a player and staffer died in a car crash early Sunday morning. Per the Athens Banner-Herald's Marc Weiszer, a police report provided more details on the accident. According to the report, the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree after failing to ...
Funeral arrangements made for UGA recruiting staff member killed with football player in crash
TOCCOA, Ga. — Funeral arrangements have been made for a University of Georgia recruiting staff member who died with a Bulldogs football player in a car crash. Family and friends will say their goodbyes to Chandler LeCroy on Wednesday. The visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a service to follow at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa.
WRDW-TV
UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy being laid to rest in Stephens County
TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for University of Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, will be held Wednesday in Toccoa. According to an obituary, services will be held on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
‘Always thinking of others:’ Youth pastor remembers UGA recruiting analyst killed in crash
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia is mourning after a football player and a staff member were killed in a crash less than 24 hours after the team’s championship parade. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was in Athens...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Funeral services for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy being held Wednesday
TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, is underway in Toccoa. According to an obituary, services are being held at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
Local briefs: UGA Griffin campus reopens, crash claims life in Habersham Co
The University of Georgia’s Division of Student Affairs is organizing today’s New Student Welcome event. It is set for 3 o’clock in the west end zone at UGA’s Sanford Stadium. The University of Georgia says the UGA campus at Griffin, closed last Friday and again Tuesday,...
Northeastern Georgian
Community shocked by tragic loss
Filing out of the early service at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Toccoa First United Methodist Church, someone touched my shoulder and shoved an iPhone in front of me. “Have you heard about this?,” I heard the voice of Kenneth Cash ask. On the phone’s screen was the breaking...
Stetson Bennett Mourns Deaths of Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy
The Georgia quarterback became the latest member of the program to react to the tragic car accident that killed a Bulldogs player and staffer.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia player's mother shares ways to help families of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy
Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy have been on the hearts and minds of people around the country this week as prayers have been front and center following the tragic car wreck that claimed the lives of the Georgia football player and recruiting staffer. Mary Delp, the mother of Georgia tight...
accesswdun.com
accesswdun.com
Look: Stetson Bennett Reacts To Death Of Georgia Teammate
The University of Georgia football program was rocked over the weekend by the tragic deaths of offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. Willock, 20, and LeCroy, 24, were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning. Another Georgia player, Warren McClendon, and a ...
wfmynews2.com
