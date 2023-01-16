ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Funeral held for UGA staffer killed in car crash

TOCCOA, Ga. — A funeral was held for Chandler LeCroy, the UGA staffer killed last weekend in a car crash that also took the life of one of the football team's players. The service was held at First Baptist Church in Toccoa. >> The funeral is being streamed on...
TOCCOA, GA
WYFF4.com

Toccoa native killed in crash remembered as 'selfless' and 'loyal'

TOCCOA, Ga. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Toccoa native killed in a crash early Sunday morning near the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Georgia. Chandler LeCroy, a UGA football staff member, and Georgia Football player Devin Willock were both killed. LeCroy grew up...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Cause Of Fatal Georgia Football Car Accident Revealed

Tragedy struck Georgia's football program when a player and staffer died in a car crash early Sunday morning. Per the Athens Banner-Herald's Marc Weiszer, a police report provided more details on the accident. According to the report, the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree after failing to ...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Funeral arrangements made for UGA recruiting staff member killed with football player in crash

TOCCOA, Ga. — Funeral arrangements have been made for a University of Georgia recruiting staff member who died with a Bulldogs football player in a car crash. Family and friends will say their goodbyes to Chandler LeCroy on Wednesday. The visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a service to follow at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa.
ATHENS, GA
WRDW-TV

UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy being laid to rest in Stephens County

TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for University of Georgia staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, will be held Wednesday in Toccoa. According to an obituary, services will be held on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Funeral services for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy being held Wednesday

TOCCOA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy, who died in a crash over the weekend, is underway in Toccoa. According to an obituary, services are being held at the First Baptist Church of Toccoa with the Rev. David Ritcey, Rev. Brett Sanders, and Chaplain Thomas Settles officiating.
ATHENS, GA
Northeastern Georgian

Community shocked by tragic loss

Filing out of the early service at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Toccoa First United Methodist Church, someone touched my shoulder and shoved an iPhone in front of me. “Have you heard about this?,” I heard the voice of Kenneth Cash ask. On the phone’s screen was the breaking...
TOCCOA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions

Taking some road trips in Georgia this year? With the Peach State’s rich history, splendid natural beauty, quaint towns and vibrant cities, there are plenty of things to see and do. But Georgia also is loaded with scores of roadside attractions — oddities, rarities, one-of-a-kinds – that also may be worth at least a short […] The post Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Man killed in single-vehicle Clarkesville crash

A man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in northern Habersham County Monday night. A release from the Georgia State Patrol says Johnathan Chad Huff, age 37, of Clarkesville was driving north on Ga. 17 just north of George Moss Road when his Dodge Magnum left the road, hit an embankment and a small tree just before 8:00 p.m.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
WGAU

ACCPD probes east side shooting

Athens-Clarke County Police investigate a shooting: a 24 year-old man sustained what police say were non life-threatening injuries in a shooting on Old Hull Road in Athens. There was no immediate word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD…. On January 16, 2023, at approximately 5:51PM, the Athens-Clarke...
ATHENS, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security

The victim of a shooting a Perimeter Mall on Jan. 6 is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of his injuries, according to an arrest report filed by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Records obtained from the sheriff’s department identify Roykell L. Holder, 20, of Decatur, Ga. as the person who shot Che’saun […] The post Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DUNWOODY, GA
The Spun

Look: Stetson Bennett Reacts To Death Of Georgia Teammate

The University of Georgia football program was rocked over the weekend by the tragic deaths of offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. Willock, 20, and LeCroy, 24, were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning. Another Georgia player, Warren McClendon, and a ...
ATHENS, GA
wfmynews2.com

Lineman killed while clearing storm debris in Georgia, his family says

JASPER, Ga. — A Georgia lineman, and a father of four, was killed Friday night while cleaning up debris after the storms in Jasper County. Jesse Maxwell, 32, was working with a crew to clear fallen trees when he was killed in a tragic accident. He was trying to restore power to the community, his family said.
JASPER COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy