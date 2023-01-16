ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

theprincegeorgejournal.com

Hopewell community mourns death of 8-year-old in drive-by shooting

The Hopewell Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of 8-year-old girl, P’Aris Mi-Unique Angel Moore. On Friday, December 30, at about 2:15 p.m., police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Freeman Street for a reported shooting. Officers discovered 8-year-old Moore with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest. Moore was transported to TriCities Hospital where she passed away from her injuries.
HOPEWELL, VA
NBC12

Richmond police looking for person who broke into local business, stole cash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Detectives with Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they believe stole from a local business earlier this month. Police say a man was captured on store surveillance cameras on Thursday, Jan. 5, around 9:52 p.m., entering a local business in the 6300 block of Old Warwick Road and tampering with the door.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Police find man who escaped from custody in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police say a suspect is back in custody after escaping Wednesday evening. Officials say around 5:40 p.m., 25-year-old Dashawn K. Hunter managed to escape police custody outside of the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say he is wanted on outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Truck crashes into Henrico home after driver has medical emergency

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A pick-up truck crashed into a Henrico home Tuesday afternoon after the driver had a medical emergency. Around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 16, Henrico police say a Nissan Frontier pick-up was driving east on Brookmont Drive coming up to Cox Road when police say the driver had a medical emergency behind the wheel.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Henrico man arrested in shooting death of brother

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man is facing charges, including murder, after his brother was found shot to death inside a home Tuesday afternoon. Just before 12:30 p.m., Henrico EMS received a call about a shooting in the 5000 block of Charles City Road. When emergency personnel arrived at...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

