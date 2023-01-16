Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trial of Black soldier suing police over violent stop in Va. beginsMario DonevskiRichmond, VA
Cops Hurt 12-Year-Old Boy With Autism. Was That Right?Chibuzo NwachukuRichmond, VA
Virginia Union University held the 45th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders CelebrationMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Richmond community mourns tragic death of inmate Gregory Carey in city jailEdy ZooRichmond, VA
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersGlen Allen, VA
Related
Richmond Police looking for suspect in Old Warwick Road robbery
Richmond Police detectives are searching for a suspect who allegedly committed a burglary at a South Richmond business earlier this month.
Hopewell Police investigating double homicide after 'rolling gun battle'
Police are investigating a double homicide after a man and woman were killed early Wednesday morning in what was described as a "rolling gun battle."
NBC12
Museum District predator caught on camera again, neighbors fear behavior is escalating
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Those living in Richmond’s Museum District are on edge after new footage shows a predator walking through apartment alleyways again. Police are still searching for the suspect. The ‘Peeping Tom’ was initially caught on camera exposing himself back in early December. Now, neighbors...
Man shot in Henrico home has died
Cameron Darnell Steele, 43, of Henrico, was found shot inside a home along the 5000 block of Charles City Road in eastern Henrico at about 12:23 p.m. on Tuesday.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Hopewell community mourns death of 8-year-old in drive-by shooting
The Hopewell Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of 8-year-old girl, P’Aris Mi-Unique Angel Moore. On Friday, December 30, at about 2:15 p.m., police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Freeman Street for a reported shooting. Officers discovered 8-year-old Moore with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest. Moore was transported to TriCities Hospital where she passed away from her injuries.
What happened to Steven Carey? 4th inmate found dead in Richmond’s jail in a year
"How many lives have to get taken for some type of investigation to happen," Wade questioned. "I've just heard time and time again that they don't care. They take a long time to respond when there is an incident.
Eight teens charged after fight at Spotsylvania high school
Eight teens between the ages of 14 and 17 have been charged in connection to a fight at a high school in Spotsylvania that police say sent a 17-year-old to the hospital.
Delivery driver dispute: One charged, another injured in Chesterfield shooting
A delivery driver is recovering after being shot by another in Chesterfield County over the weekend.
NBC12
Richmond police looking for person who broke into local business, stole cash
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Detectives with Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they believe stole from a local business earlier this month. Police say a man was captured on store surveillance cameras on Thursday, Jan. 5, around 9:52 p.m., entering a local business in the 6300 block of Old Warwick Road and tampering with the door.
NBC12
Police find man who escaped from custody in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police say a suspect is back in custody after escaping Wednesday evening. Officials say around 5:40 p.m., 25-year-old Dashawn K. Hunter managed to escape police custody outside of the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say he is wanted on outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants...
Driver killed in crash in Richmond’s Northside
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, no other people were in the car at the time of the crash and no other vehicles were involved.
NBC12
Truck crashes into Henrico home after driver has medical emergency
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A pick-up truck crashed into a Henrico home Tuesday afternoon after the driver had a medical emergency. Around 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 16, Henrico police say a Nissan Frontier pick-up was driving east on Brookmont Drive coming up to Cox Road when police say the driver had a medical emergency behind the wheel.
I-95 South clear after crash in Richmond
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 76.3, near the Belvedere Street interchange. The southbound right lane and right shoulder are closed.
Male caught on camera breaking into Chesterfield church steals camera equipment
Police said the male was caught on video breaking into the Lord Jesus Korean Church, located in the 10200 block of Robious Road, around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 8. He reportedly stole camera equipment from the church.
One man injured in south Richmond shooting
A man is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the leg on Sunday morning in south Richmond.
Dog found clinging to life 20 hours after shooting at Richmond home
"It’s a miracle that he survived; we need another miracle to save him," said Richmond Animal Care and Control.
Trial of Black soldier suing police over violent stop in Va. begins
A U.S. Army lieutenant who was pepper sprayed, struck and handcuffed by police in rural Virginia, but never arrested, will argue to a jury that he was assaulted and falsely imprisoned and that his vehicle was illegally searched.
NBC12
Henrico man arrested in shooting death of brother
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man is facing charges, including murder, after his brother was found shot to death inside a home Tuesday afternoon. Just before 12:30 p.m., Henrico EMS received a call about a shooting in the 5000 block of Charles City Road. When emergency personnel arrived at...
Ashland business owner reacts after car left on tracks gets hit by oncoming train
A video from Virtual Railfan shows a car crossing under the arm as it's coming down and sitting on the tracks. The driver gets out and walks away -- before seconds later, a train comes crashing into the car.
NBC12
Section of Markel Road in Henrico closing for pedestrian safety improvements
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Starting Tuesday, Henrico County will build a crosswalk along this stretch of Markel Road and traffic calming devices to help prevent speeding. The section, which sits between Byrd Avenue and Willow Lawn Drive, will be closed for the next few weeks, meaning some drivers will have to find another route.
Comments / 2