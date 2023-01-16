The Hopewell Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of 8-year-old girl, P’Aris Mi-Unique Angel Moore. On Friday, December 30, at about 2:15 p.m., police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Freeman Street for a reported shooting. Officers discovered 8-year-old Moore with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the chest. Moore was transported to TriCities Hospital where she passed away from her injuries.

HOPEWELL, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO