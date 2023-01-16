Read full article on original website
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
6abc
Eagles' Jalen Hurts not worried about Giants targeting shoulder
PHILADELPHIA -- It's well known that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is playing through a sprained throwing shoulder, which could become a target of the New York Giants in the high-stakes divisional round playoff game this weekend. Hurts seemed unfazed when asked about that possibility Tuesday. "It's football. I've got...
6abc
George returns to lineup as Clippers play host to 76ers
LOS ANGELES -- Paul George will return to the lineup when the LA Clippers face the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. George missed five straight games after tweaking a right hamstring injury that had kept him out of seven straight games earlier this season. The Clippers need their star guard...
6abc
How Eagles RB Miles Sanders made his breakout season a reality -- just in time for a payday
PHILADELPHIA -- Running back Miles Sanders was mic'd up for the Philadelphia Eagles' first game against the New York Giants on Dec. 11 -- a playoff preview, as it turns out -- and leaned into the assignment by hamming it up. "On that play if you hear me yelling like...
6abc
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers top NFL quotes of the week
Two QB greats ponder their futures and more from our NFL quotes of the week. "I just want to say thank you guys for everything you did this year. I really appreciate all your effort. I know it's hard for you guys. I know it's hard for us players to make it through. You guys got a tough job, and I appreciate all you guys do to cover us, and everyone who watches and is a big fan of the sport -- we're very grateful for everyone's support. I love this organization. It's a great place to be. Thank you everybody for welcoming me, all the regulars. And I'm just very grateful for the respect, and I hope I gave the same thing back to you guys. So thank you very much."
