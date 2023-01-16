ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Eagles' Jalen Hurts not worried about Giants targeting shoulder

PHILADELPHIA -- It's well known that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is playing through a sprained throwing shoulder, which could become a target of the New York Giants in the high-stakes divisional round playoff game this weekend. Hurts seemed unfazed when asked about that possibility Tuesday. "It's football. I've got...
George returns to lineup as Clippers play host to 76ers

LOS ANGELES -- Paul George will return to the lineup when the LA Clippers face the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. George missed five straight games after tweaking a right hamstring injury that had kept him out of seven straight games earlier this season. The Clippers need their star guard...
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers top NFL quotes of the week

Two QB greats ponder their futures and more from our NFL quotes of the week. "I just want to say thank you guys for everything you did this year. I really appreciate all your effort. I know it's hard for you guys. I know it's hard for us players to make it through. You guys got a tough job, and I appreciate all you guys do to cover us, and everyone who watches and is a big fan of the sport -- we're very grateful for everyone's support. I love this organization. It's a great place to be. Thank you everybody for welcoming me, all the regulars. And I'm just very grateful for the respect, and I hope I gave the same thing back to you guys. So thank you very much."
