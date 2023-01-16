Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KWQC
Billiards Championships return to the RiverCenter
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Billiards Championships return to downtown Davenport for the seventh year. The ACME American CueSports Alliance Midwest 8-Ball Championships are being held Jan. 18-22 at the RiverCenter. 80 pool tables are set up in the Great River Hall in the south building for over 1,000 registered players...
KWQC
Augustana Choir to tour Midwest
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One college choir, located in the Quad Cities, will tour the Midwest this spring. The Augustana Choir, under the direction of Dr. Jon Hurty, Director of Choral Activities, Augustana Choir, will perform concerts in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa in March and April, according to a media release from the college.
KWQC
Entertainment development continues in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Some may have noticed a lot of land moving around on Middle Road and Forest Grove Drive in Bettendorf. What right now is just a big plot of dirt and mud in that area, will soon be a hotel, fast food restaurant, additional sports fields and a state-of-the-art golf entertainment venue named Iron Tee Golf.
Tanya Tucker’s Show In Davenport Has Been Canceled
On Wednesday, officials from the Rhythm City Casino and Tanya Tucker announced that due to an illness, the performance starring Tanya Tucker set to play at the Rhythm City Casino Event Center on Thursday, January 19, 2023, has been canceled. Guests who purchased tickets and are unable to attend may...
Cheap Trick Announces Performance at Quad City Casino
Cheap Trick has announced an exciting performance at the Rhythm City Casino in Davenport in April. After four decades of gigging, writing chart-topping songs, and touring internationally, the titans of rock in Cheap Trick are still running with the same energy and flair that made them a staple of rock in the 70s.
KWQC
Quirky retailer Raygun opens downtown Davenport store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Katie Mayers, Raygun, highlights the vast array of products carried in the retail store (including many items customized for the Quad Cities) located at 210 East 2nd Street, Davenport. Most of the various collections available in-store and online are based in humor, quirkiness, or meant to provoke...
Have You Ever Heard of the ‘Strangest’ Food in Iowa?
When I moved from Michigan to Eastern Iowa over eight years ago, I was introduced to a ton of foods that I had never heard of before. Maid-Rites, enormous breaded pork tenderloins, Casey's Breakfast Pizza, Kolaches... there are so many delicious options!. Last week, the website 24/7 Wall Street posted...
KWQC
‘Teacher of the Week’: B100 shares how you can make a nomination
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s no secret that there’s some pretty amazing teachers across the QCA and TV6′s Morgan Ottier talked with one local radio station about how their program is shining a spotlight on teachers across the QCA viewing area. Connor Kenny and Sarah Stringer from...
KWQC
Monday Morning Jumpstart: The Spas At Orion
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Amy Anderson, Director of The Spas At Orion and Heather Tucker, esthetician and nail technician, discuss the services that the spa provides and how these self-care services can have many additional health benefits. The Spas At Orion Information:. Location- 3940 Elmore Ave. Website- www.thespasatorion.com. Phone- 563-600-7727.
KWQC
Special Olympics teach life skills to Davenport man with autism
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jason Halkias loves figure skating. “You really feel proud of yourself. You feel a sense of passion out there” said Halkias. The 36-year-old has been a Special Olympian for nearly three decades. “You get to have fun, you get to make new friends and you...
ourquadcities.com
New bingo program begins in Moline
Moline Parks & Recreation launched a new program Wednesday for adults 55 years old and up at the Moline Garden Center. The event included bingo and lunch and is the first of three on the schedule. This month’s meal was spaghetti and participants won prizes like tissues, paper towels, dish soap and garbage bags.
KWQC
Siren Shop Reuse Art Supply Store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Heidi Sallows introduces details about Siren Ship’s mission and the recently-opened, new Village of East Davenport location at 1019 Mound Street, Suite 202 and 203. For more information about the reuse art supply store serving teachers and students, visit https://muralsoup.com/ or call 309-781-2891. To contact via...
KWQC
The Quad City Farm Show is back at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - New tractors, combines, and other equipment takes center stage at the Expo Center, and thousands of people are ready to see some action. “It’s a great opportunity to just show people what we’re actually doing,” Jerry Fischer, Territory Manager, said. “All the new technology, just talk to people and be able to get their, their reactions to things and answer questions about things they’ve looked at, saw on the internet, things like that. They come out here and find out what’s, what things are really like when you can touch it and see it.”
He was ‘The soundtrack of Silver Streaks sports.’ Remembering Robb Strack
The big, boisterous and passionate radio voice of Galesburg sports for nearly 30 years has gone silent. Robb Strack, who called Galesburg Silver Streaks, Knox College and Carl Sandburg sporting events in addition to being a morning show host for both WGIL and WAIK radio stations, died Monday, according to his son Jonathon.
KWQC
Alleman knocks off Rockridge in basketball
St. Ambrose freshman Ignacio Dacunda, known as Nacho, grew up more than 5,000 miles away from Davenport, Iowa, in Argentina. Rain, snow, freezing rain, a wintry mix of all three--they're all a part of our forecast for Wednesday. Muscatine battles 2 fires 20 minutes apart. Updated: 15 hours ago. Muscatine...
hawkeyesports.com
Illinois-Iowa Game Sold Out
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa announced on Wednesday that its home men’s basketball game against Illinois on Saturday, Feb. 4, has reached sellout status. The game, which is scheduled to tipoff at 1:30 p.m. and be nationally televised on FOX, will be the only regular season contest between the Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini.
KWQC
Fire Department in Dewitt adding expansion
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Dewitt Fire Department is expanding their building adding on new offices, a meeting room and potentially a sleeping quarters. With the Dewitt community growing, members of the fire department say its time for their facilities to grow as well. “We initially looked into expanding about...
KWQC
Changing people one word at a time
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Legacies of infamous men are hardly news to anyone, ask the Greeks and Romans about their assorted gods and goddesses. There are real people though that make just as big of an impact, and Martin Luther King Jr, is one of those who lives in infamy.
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
KWQC
Quad City Area farmers give an outlook to 2023
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Farm Show attracts people in the agriculture industry from around the midwest, all getting ready for the upcoming planting season. Many farmers at the show said it’s too early to tell how the warmer weather this January may affect their operations. One common concern, however, was how many pests may have survived the winter.
