give me a break
3d ago
It must be amazing the changes she and her sister have seen during their years. May they both be safe and healthy.
Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions
Taking some road trips in Georgia this year? With the Peach State’s rich history, splendid natural beauty, quaint towns and vibrant cities, there are plenty of things to see and do. But Georgia also is loaded with scores of roadside attractions — oddities, rarities, one-of-a-kinds – that also may be worth at least a short […] The post Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
WMAZ
'I'm the luckiest man in the world' | Georgia man with terminal cancer gets wheelchair for his furry best friend
ATLANTA — A Georgia man with terminal cancer is raising money, but not for himself. Andrew Kuzyk said his final wish is to get a wheelchair for his dog, Champ, who was born with no front legs. Kuzyk contacted 11Alive as he was attempting to raise money for the...
Virginia woman tracks down long lost twin after three decades
Asha Rodney and her twin brother were adopted by separate families after their mother became terminally ill. Three decades later, she managed to track him down.
2 Black Georgia churches awarded $4 million for preservation
ATLANTA — Two historic Black churches in Georgia are being awarded grant money to help preserve them. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund awarded $4 million to preserve 35 Black churches across the country. “Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Georgia
They were recommended by Guy Fieri.
Dad Gets ‘Firsthand Experience’ with Georgia Tornado, and He Caught the Horrifying Event on Camera
After 35 tornadoes touched down in Georgia and Alabama, we’re getting a first-hand look at the storms thanks to social media. In Alabama, one person captured a massive twister after it made landfall in a pasture outside of Montgomery. Now, we’re taking a closer look at another clip from...
Join the Buc-ee's family in Georgia and earn thousands: Check the details and apply
Since its inauguration, Buc-ee's has opened countless stores in different parts of the United States. Alone in Texas, it has over 30 stations and the number is counting. Similarly, there are several stores in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia, and a few are under development in Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, and Missouri.
WIS-TV
‘She is my pride and joy’: Woman celebrates 114th birthday with 97-year-old sister
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia woman celebrated a milestone birthday on Saturday. Nina Willis, who turned 114 on Jan. 14, has family members and friends who check on her. Her main caretaker, however, is her 97-year-old sister Pecola. “Nothing I wouldn’t do for her,” Pecola told WANF. “She is...
Missing in Georgia | 10-year-old runs from Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a 10-year-old boy who has been missing since 1:30 a.m. Officers said Mario Boyd has mental health issues. They add the 10-year-old took off running after his aunt took him to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta; the...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to officiate mass Valentine's Day wedding at Piedmont Park
ATLANTA - Dozens of couples will officially tie the knot together in a ceremony officiated by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. The "Mary We" mass wedding ceremony is hosted by Southern Hospitality Event Group. Couples can sign up online and pay $1,000 to participate in the ceremony on Valentine's Day. Couples are also invited to renew their wedding vows.
Georgia state trooper shot in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia state trooper was shot Wednesday morning in Atlanta. “There is an active incident on Constitution Road in Atlanta where a Trooper was shot,” the state Department of Public Safety said in an email. The agency said it would provide more information as it becomes available.
fox5atlanta.com
Milton girl navigates life with rare genetic condition characterized by being very friendly, trusting
ATLANTA - When Alyssa Okeyo's fifth grade class started studying biology, and specifically cells, the daughter of two career scientists wanted to really see them for herself. "And, she had convinced Dad to buy her a microscope, so she can look at the cells," her mother Jenty Okeyo smiles. At...
fox5atlanta.com
Ohio woman accused of using fire extinguisher on officers at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA - An Ohio woman is being charged after police say she used a fire extinguish on officers trying to arrest her at the Atlanta airport. Jennifer Kaye Holder, 27, of Dayton, Ohio, was charged with obstructing law enforcement officers, two counts of simple assault, and three county of simple battery.
Good Samaritan finds missing 10-year-old, helps reunite him with his mom
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a 10-year-old boy who ran from a car outside a metro Atlanta children’s hospital has been found safe. Police say they arrived at the hospital at around 4:30 a.m. in regard to the disappearance of Mario Boyd. Mario’s aunt told police she was...
iheart.com
Georgia Town Named One Of The ‘Most Beautiful’ In America
The Travel recently released their list of the 12 most beautiful towns in America, and one Georgia city made the list!. According to the publication, Madison is one of the most scenic places in all of the United States, coming in at No.3 in the overall ranking. Here's what they had to say about it:
Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best
Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
Turnto10.com
Educator claims he hides critical race theory in Georgia public school curriculums despite state ban
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An educator whose teaching license was previously revoked is claiming that he is circumventing Georgia law by selling public school districts critical race theory-inspired curriculum. Dr. Quintin Bostic is a content manager for equity-focused nonprofit Teaching Lab. As part of his role, he profits from...
Cause of car accident that killed Georgia football personnel revealed
Tragedy hit the Georgia football community when offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a car accident. Now a new report has revealed more details of the accident in question. The vehicle went off the road and crashed into a tree after the driver was unable to ...
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in Georgia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WSBTV and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Telephone, internet service down in portions of southwest Georgia
Several entities in southwest Georgia have experienced outages with telephone service Wednesday morning.
