Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Hits The Scene With "Big Eater" Bonney
One Piece is waging a war on two fronts, with the anime adaptation still neck deep in the War For Wano Arc and the manga playing out the Final Arc which will see the Straw Hat Pirates sail to the sunset following their long history in the Grand Line. With this final storyline set to see major characters returning, both allies and enemies alike, one cosplayer has decided to focus their talents on "Big Eater Bonney" a unique member of the Worst Generations whose Devil Fruit powers are something to behold.
ComicBook
Boy Meets World Fan-Favorite Star Finally Reveals Why Their Character Disappeared in the Middle of the Show
One of the biggest questions from 1990s sitcoms is finally being answered and explained: what happened to Mr. Turner on Boys Meets World?. Jonathan Turner was a standout teacher at John Adams High, where he started as the homeroom teacher of freshman students Cory (Ben Savage), his best friend Shawn (Rider Strong) and girlfriend (and future wife) Topanga (Danielle Fishel). Actor Anthony Tyler Quinn grew Turner from generic teacher into a new age foil for elder teacher George Feeny (William Daniels). Mr. Turner had several key story arcs in the show – most notably arcs that brought him close to Shawn and his Shawn's family, going so far as protecting Shawn's mom from his dad, and almost taking on guardianship of Shawn at one point.
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Highlight's Nami's Red Fit
In its history, One Piece has seen the Straw Hat Pirates wearing countless outfits depending on their environment or simply how they were feeling at the time, and this is certainly true in the Shonen franchise's movies. With One Piece Film: Red bringing back Red Haired Shanks while also introducing his daughter Uta, aka the Ultimate Diva, Luffy and his crew received new outfits as well, with Nami's specifically perhaps being the most "swashbuckler" style that she has ever worn before. Now, one cosplayer has brought back Nami's Red fit.
ComicBook
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury Confirms Netflix Release Window
Power Rangers is planning a big showcase for its 30th Anniversary, but that won't be the only new thing coming our way as the franchise has confirmed the release window for the 30th season of the series, Power Rangers Cosmic Fury! Following the end of Power Rangers Dino Fury's second season, it was announced that the cast from the series would be returning for a third round of the series. But as teased by the final moments of Dino Fury, the show was about to undergo major changes as the team will be heading into space to take on all sorts of new foes.
Elle
Wednesday's Jenna Ortega Shares Regret At One Of The Show's Most Popular Scenes
Wednesday has done incredibly well for Netflix, becoming one of its most-viewed shows ever. But perhaps even bigger than the show itself is the dance scene that's gone totally viral on social media, especially thanks to a TikTok that slapped a high-pitched remix of Lady Gaga's 'Bloody Mary' on top.
ComicBook
Hogwarts Legacy Fans Get Disappointing News About Requested Feature
Those who are eager to play WB Games' upcoming title Hogwarts Legacy have been met with some disappointing news this week. As a whole, Hogwarts Legacy has been off to an incredible start to begin 2023. While the game isn't yet out, it has been topping the sales charts across Amazon, Steam, and other retail platforms for virtually the entirety of this month. As such, it seems like Hogwarts Legacy has the chance to be the biggest video game of the year, but that success won't come without some missing features.
Hogwarts Legacy's enormous world map appears online
Hogwarts Legacy is almost here, and it looks like fans can prepare themselves for an absolutely colossal adventure. Ahead of Hogwarts Legacy’s launch on new-gen consoles and PC (in case you missed the memo, those planning on playing on previous-gen consoles and Switch still have quite a wait ahead of them), it appears that the game’s official art book has made its way online. Thanks to that, we may have just got a proper look at an early map concept.
ComicBook
Velma Just Broke One of Dragonball Evolution's Infamous Records
If there is one thing the Internet is against right now, it is Velma. HBO Max kickstarted the animated comedy just days ago, and the series is already burning through the goodwill of social media. With mixed critic reviews, Velma has fallen prey to fans who have been less-than-kind to the edgy series. And now, it looks like Velma managed to beat out one of Hollywood's most infamous records thanks to Dragonball Evolution.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Uzi Vert Gets 6 New Face Piercings
Lil Uzi Vert has gotten six new piercings on his face. Lil Uzi Vert has gone all out on his face with six new piercings. A licensed piercer with Jewels Parlor Piercing Studio named Kaia shared the update to Uzi’s look on Instagram, Friday. “6 MORE dermals all at...
ComicBook
Marvel Turns Its Strongest Character Into Terrifying New Villain
Throughout the majority of his existence in the Marvel mythos, Robert Reynolds has been the Golden Guardian of Good. As Sentry, Reynolds has transformed himself into one of the strongest characters at the House of Ideas over the course of the past two decades. Now, thanks to the creative team behind the latest Strange series, Sentry now finds himself one of the publisher's most terrifying villains.
Xbox Series S Settings That Are Ruining Your Fun
For Xbox fans, the choice between the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S will likely come down to price tag and performance. The former serves as the top-of-the-line option with greater processing power and the latest graphics. Meanwhile, the Series S stands out for taking up less space on a desk or shelf and doing less harm to one's wallet. While the Series S has its pros and cons, many may opt for this slimmer and more affordable model.
In Style
Margot Robbie Wore a Vest With Nothing Underneath and the Shoe That Hasn’t Been on Our Mind in Months
There’s a lot that probably hasn’t been on your mind recently, like ice cream, because when the temperatures dip into the low 30s, who would want to eat frozen dessert? (Me, that’s who, but I’m from Minnesota, so I’m a different type of winter breed!) Short-shorts, sandals, and more summer-leaning attire also hasn’t really been a priority for most people, so when we saw Margot Robbie wearing the footwear style we haven't thought of in approximately four months, we were intrigued.
ComicBook
Next PS5 Remake Releasing This Week
The PlayStation 5 is getting a remake of a 1990s horror game this week, on January 20, after the remake previously skipped over the PS5 when it was initially released. The horror genre isn't as popular in 2022, but in the 1990s it was everywhere, with many of the best horror games and series coming out during this window of time. In general, horror was more popular in the 20th century than it has been in the 21st century so far. There are a variety of reasons for this, but that's all neither here nor there. What's relevant is that if you grew up in the 90s playing horror games, and you're on PS5, you're getting a treat this week.
Marvel's Avengers Wants $14 To Remove Thor's Helmet. Will You Pay It?
Despite "Marvel's Avengers" bombing in sales upon release, the title is still pushing on attempting to forge a path to success. Publisher Square Enix has tried to inject some life into the game since its ill-fated launch, making it available on Game Pass and even adding fan-favorite characters such as Spider-Man. However, while some seemed pleased about its appearance on Game Pass, it ultimately seemed to do little to improve the game's fortunes. And the addition of Spider-Man has proved mostly disappointing for players. Now, Square Enix is again attempting to revive interest in the game by adding some new cosmetics.
ComicBook
Marvel's Wolverine Release Date Further Away Than Hoped
It looks like the launch date of Marvel's Wolverine on PlayStation 5 will be further away than many fans were hoping for. When Insomniac Games and PlayStation first announced Marvel's Wolverine back in 2021, it was understood that the game likely wouldn't see the light of day for a few years. Still, in the back half of 2022, a new rumor came about that suggested Wolverine could be releasing at some point in 2023. And while this rumor always seemed a bit far-fetched, it looks like PlayStation itself has now shot down its legitimacy.
TikTok’s Lucky Girl Syndrome isn’t new – and it has a dark side
If you’ve opened TikTok this resolution season, you may well have encountered a slew of young women making demands like they’ve got platinum credit cards in hand, and the universe is their beleaguered retail worker. This gimme rhetoric – mainly used for hotness, getting the bedroom you want or, in one video, winning $900 on Sportsbet – has catchy new moniker: “Lucky Girl syndrome”.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Has a New Freebie for a Limited Time
Nintendo Switch Online has a new freebie for subscribers on Switch Lite, Switch OLED, and the regular ol' Switch. Unfortunately, it's not a new Sega Genesis or N64 game, but like these games, it's locked behind the Expansion Pack tier. More specifically, until January 24, all Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack owners can download special Nintendo Switch Sports avatars. These avatars are not available to non-subscribers or even Nintendo Switch Online subscribers without the expansion pack. You need the Expansion Pack to access them and then Platinum Points to redeem each and every single one of them.
ComicBook
Nintendo Fans Get New Fire Emblem Freebie
Beginning in just a few short days, fans of Nintendo's popular Fire Emblem series will be able to snag a new freebie for themselves courtesy of the Japanese video game publisher. To close out this week, Nintendo will be releasing Fire Emblem Engage on Nintendo Switch. Engage is set to be the first mainline installment in the Fire Emblem series following 2019's highly popular Fire Emblem: Three Houses. And while many are surely counting down the minutes until they can play Engage, Nintendo will be handing out some free items in another Fire Emblem title quite soon.
Hogwarts Legacy’s new cinematic trailer nails the atmosphere fans want to feel
You can never go wrong with some John Williams.
IGN
You Alone I Have Seen
This portion of the walkthrough explains how to complete the mission You Alone I Have Seen. This mission starts immediately after completing This Could Be It. Colonel Garret has decided it is time to test Lieutentant Weaver's Napalm Molotov on a horde. This will be the first horde to be cleared as part of the main campaign.
Comments / 0