kjzz.org
Arizona is having a surprisingly wet winter — and it's actually helping the drought
For the last week, we’ve seen heavy rains in the Valley and mountains of snow in the high country. In Phoenix, rainfall is already above average with 1.23 inches of rain this month. And up north in Flagstaff, snowpack is two feet above normal. As Arizona faces historic drought...
KTAR.com
3 feet high and rising: More snow expected in Flagstaff this week
PHOENIX — About 36 inches of snow blanketed Flagstaff during this week’s winter storm, and forecasters say more is on the way in the coming days. Flagstaff has nearly doubled its usual snow amount by this time of year and is closing in on its typical season total of about 90 inches, Reggie Roakes of the National Weather Service in northern Arizona told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday morning.
AZFamily
Clear and chilly with more mountain snow on the way
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It wasn’t a bad start to our morning with a low of 45 degrees, which is one degree below our average low this time of year. We had a few light, scattered showers around parts of the Valley this morning, but skies are starting to clear out this afternoon. The sun makes a return this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 50s this afternoon. For this time of year, that’s about 10 degrees below normal.
fox10phoenix.com
Flagstaff tries to dig itself out amid big winter storm
Arizona is still feeling the effects of a big winter storm that brought rain to the Phoenix area and snow to the high country. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports from Flagstaff.
AZFamily
CHOPPER VIDEO: Roads flooded in areas north of the Valley
Widespread winter storms in northern Arizona that brought record snowfall to Flagstaff over the weekend are stretching into Tuesday night. Families extending stays in Flagstaff as snow continues to fall. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. One Gilbert family said they were going to wait out the winter storm until the...
ABC 15 News
Flagstaff snow helping Arizona's water needs
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — The high country was hit with another round of snow on Tuesday, making January’s snowfall amount the most in over a decade, according to Salt River Project. There aren’t many days in the immediate forecast where Flagstaff temperatures surpass 40 degrees but when there is...
AZFamily
Small businesses stay open during snow storm in Flagstaff
One Gilbert family said they were going to wait out the winter storm until the roads were safer to drive on. Residents preparing for possible heavy flooding in Tonto Creek. Some residents say they watch weather patterns frequently, plan ahead and avoid driving near the Tonto Basin. Winter storm causes...
AZFamily
Thousands without power after snow storm hits Munds Park
An overnight warming shelter has opened at Munds Park Community Church for those who have no power. CHOPPER VIDEO: Roads flooded in areas north of the Valley. Heavy rain led to Cave Creek overflowing over roadways and other similar issues near Anthem and Carefree. Snow blankets the High Country; Winter...
AZFamily
Record-breaking snowstorm slams Flagstaff, northern Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Widespread winter storms in northern Arizona that brought record snowfall to Flagstaff over the weekend are stretching into Tuesday night. Pockets of northern Arizona are likely to see more remnants of a low-pressure storm system, with snow levels dropping to about 4,000 feet, and leading to a Winter Storm Warning to remain in effect until 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: More snow in northern Arizona, rain in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A slick start to our Sunday as we experienced rain in the Valley and impressive mountain snowfall. Most locations here in the Valley ended up for about .10″ to .20″ of rain. Heavy snowfall up north brought 17.4″ of snow in Flagstaff and made for some very slick roads. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning through Tuesday. The first wave of moisture has pretty much moved east of us today, there are still a few lingering showers down around Tucson.
KGUN 9
Storm dumps nearly 20 inches of snow on northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a winter storm dumped up to nearly 20 inches of snow in northern Arizona on Sunday with the Flagstaff area getting between 12 and 18 inches of snowfall. With more snow expected Monday, Northern Arizona University announced it was canceling...
AZFamily
Parts of I-17 closed near Flagstaff due to snow, icy conditions
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Parts of Interstate 17 are closed due to the extremely icy, snowy conditions in the northern part of the state. Multiple closures extend to I-40 at milepost 146 eastbound, State Route 64 in the Grand Canyon areas, I-17 northbound is closed at milepost 310, and another I-17 closure at milepost 298, as well as other road closures stretching into the north. For updated interactive road closures map, check the Arizona Department of Transportation’s website by clicking here.
Two major winter storms heading to northern Arizona this weekend
WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Two major winter storms are on the way to northern Arizona this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Flagstaff.
Northern Arizona residents concerned over mountain lions
MUNDS PARK, Ariz. — Several animals have been attacked and killed in a Northern Arizona community, and neighbors believe a mountain lion and her two cubs are to blame. There have been several videos posted over the past few months online showing the animals walking through people's yards. While they've become the talk of the town, Martin Zeigler, who has lived in Munds Park for nearly a decade, said they are causing trouble.
journalaz.com
Cornville Animal Rescue In Need of Food Donations
Little Orphans Animal Rescue in Cornville is facing the effects of the rising cost of animal food. The shelter was officially recognized as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in 2008, but the property has been in owner Nancy Nenad’s family for over 40 years, and Nenad has been bringing animals home since she was a little kid.
AZFamily
2 arrested after Coconino County sheriff deputy seizes 45,000 fentanyl pills
HAPPY JACK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two men have been arrested after a traffic stop led Coconino County Sheriff deputies to uncover possible fentanyl trafficking. According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy pulled over a driver near the community of Happy Jack, about 15 miles south of Mormon Lake, after a traffic violation along Highway 87 near Milepost 333. During the traffic stop, the deputy searched the vehicle where they found 10 bags containing the infamous blue M-30 pills. These pills were suspected to be fentanyl concealed in the car’s trunk. Deputies also uncovered two baggies with a white powdery substance that is still pending lab results.
Atlas Obscura
The Arizona Cattle Ranch Hiding 10,000 Year-Old Petroglyphs
As a small child in the 1940s, Brantley Baird lived in Show Low, Arizona, a town over a mile above sea level in the White Mountains. He and his brother rode their horses—bareback—to the one-room schoolhouse each day, tying up the animals to wait outside until school finished. It was an extreme place to live, Baird remembers: “The snow would get up around the horse’s belly in winter.”
prescottenews.com
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying three suspects who shoplifted from Fry’s Grocery Store, located at 3100 N Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. On December 31, 2022, at approximately 7:20PM, three unknown adults entered the store and filled a shopping cart with about...
