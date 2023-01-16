Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
A Paris Exclusive Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low is Rumored to Release
Following the release of the “Light Green Spark” colorway in conjunction with the Brooklyn Museum’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition, we are now hearing rumors of another iteration of the Off-White™ x. Air Force 1 Low. Believed to be a Paris, France exclusive, the “Ghost...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Gets Release Update
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” now has a new release date. Michael Jordan made the Air Jordan 6 famous back in 1991. A lot of this had to do with the fact that he won his first NBA title that year. The Jordan 6 was the shoe he was wearing when he did it, and since that time, fans have fawned over this offering.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max Plus Adds the Toggle Lacing to Crisp, White Iteration
Is amping up its offering for its technical favorite, the Air Max Plus. The Nike Air Max Plus has now surfaced in an almost all-white crips iteration featuring the toggle lacing system. Adding to its new lineup is a model that is reminiscent of the pair that Drake wore in 2018, during his Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour back in 2018. Drake sported a white colorway of his special “Stage Use” Nike Air Max Plus model which featured a clean, white mesh base that is accented by tonal TPU caging and matching Swoosh branding. Featuring the toggle system, the shoe also featured a dash of orange around the midsole for added highlights.
hypebeast.com
Nike Adds the Air Max Scorpion to Its "Leap High" Collection
For Nike’s introduction of the Air Max Scorpion in 2022, the Swoosh let the silhouette speak for itself. Lacking any collaborations or themed releases in its debut year, the sneaker now finds itself a part of the brand’s Chinese New Year-themed “Leap High” collection for 2023’s Year of the Rabbit. Joining other silhouettes such as the Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0, Blazer Mid and ACG Lowcate, the Air Max Scorpion hops into the fray.
hypebeast.com
Here's a Detailed Look at the CLOT x Nike Cortez
After they were spotted on the feet of CLOT founder Edison Chen, we now get a closer look at the upcoming CLOT x. Cortez as early pairs are sent to friends and family. As shown in the original photos, the upcoming pairs are equipped with a removable sleeve, similar to that of UGG’s boot guards, which are connected to independent serrated sole units. The black elastic sleeve is loosened and tightened via a pull cord attachment on the heel which features a yin-yang lace toggle.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Release Date Delayed
This Jordan 4 pays homage to another Jumpman silhouette. Over the last three years, fans have seen a lot from the Air Jordan 5. Back in 2020, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a whole lot of new offerings. Additionally, this sneaker got a bunch of retros. Overall, it was a huge celebration, and that celebration has continued throughout the 2020s.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan 6 Rings “Cool Grey” Coming Soon: Photos
Another dope Jordan 6 Rings is on the way. One of the better hybrid sneakers to be crafted by Jumpman is the Jordan 6 Rings. Overall, hybrid sneakers sometimes get a bad wrap from people. This is because sneakerheads like what they know, and would rather not have the classics tinkered with.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 "Mecha Mewtwo" Custom
To round out the year, Andrew Chiou has introduced another Pokémon-inspired Air Jordan 4 concept, this time taking visual cues from “Mecha Mewtwo.” The new AJ4 follows two similar concepts inspired by viewer-favorite Pokémons Snorlax and Shiny Charizard. Using a pair of Nike x Off-White™ Air...
Nike shows it's serious about growing slip-on shoe trend with new Jordan brand easy-entry line
The brand's new 23/7 line of slip-on sneakers for kids will release on January 16. Nike's been developing hands-free technology for several years.
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 5 "Burgundy" Is Getting a Retro Release in 2023
The Air Jordan 5 had quite an eventful 2022 as it was produced in collaborative form alongside CLOT, PSG and hip hop mogul DJ Khaled and saw nostalgic colorways like the “Green Bean” return to the frontlines. And now that those are in the rearview mirror, the Jordan model already has its eyes set on delivering the heat in 2023, and the latest to be brought to our attention is a retro release of the Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” colorway.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Release Date Confirmed
The Air Jordan 7 is getting quite a bit of shine these days. If you love the Air Jordan 7, then 2022 has been a very good year for you. Of course, this year is about to be wrapped up in just three days from now. That being said, it appears as though the Jordan 7 will still have a dominant run in 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan 6 Rings “True Blue” Unveiled: Photos
Of all of the hybrid Jordans ever made, there is no doubt that the Jordan 6 Rings is one of the most popular. This is a shoe that takes elements from the six shoes that Michael Jordan won titles in, and brings them all together. Overall, it is a nice concept that lends itself well to unique color schemes.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 Drops In Unique Red & Gum Colorway
The Jordan Zion 2 is getting a ton of shine. Zion Williamson’s second signature shoe is the Jordan Zion 2. Unfortunately, Williamson was never able to take to the court with his first model. This is because he was injured all of last season. However, he is healthy now, and the Zion 2 has been part of his rotation.
hypebeast.com
Drake Spotted Wearing $104K USD Jacob & Co. Skateboard Pendant Chain Once Belonging to Pharrell
Drake has certainly upped his chain game, showing off his latest one-of-a-kind memorabilia piece. Earlier this week, Norwegian influencer Sara Benedikte Nilsen posted a photo with Drizzy at Eden rock in St. Barths. The image, featuring the caption, “Started from the bottom now we here,” sees Drake rocking a new chain, familiar to many hip-hop fanatics as one that was famously worn and owned by Pharrell. The chain appears to be a custom Jacob & Co. necklace that features a double skateboard pendant in 22 karat gold, featuring white, pink and yellow diamonds as well as the “Jesus Piece” that adorns the necks of many hip-hop icons over the years.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 9 “Light Olive Concord” Unveiled
A new Air Jordan will be dropping soon. If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 9, then you certainly have unique taste as far as Jumpman shoes are concerned. The Jordan 9 is a polarizing shoe, however, much of that has to do with how Michael Jordan never wore these on the court. At the time of their release, Jordan was out playing baseball.
Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
hypebeast.com
A Look Back at Air Jordan 2 Retro Grails Ahead of the “Chicago” Drop
The latest retro iteration of the Air Jordan 2 Retro “Chicago” is finally here. The iconic colorway carries a legacy all on its own in both high- and low-top formats. As expected, “Chicago” is a hot-ticket launch and a faithful rendition of the 1986 shoe that will serve as a satisfying footnote to Jordan Brand’s 2022 holiday lineup. The roundup below puts eyes on this year’s anticipated collaborations with J. Balvin and Union LA and noteworthy cross-over collabs with Off-White, A Ma Maniére and Just Don. It’s interesting to see how the “Chicago” color story has left its imprint on streetwear and the immortal dialogue that shrouds the original 1986 release and, as a closing year addition to Jordan Brand, the OG makeup returns clean and collectible as ever.
hypebeast.com
Fat Joe Reveals an Air Jordan 1 "Rubik's Cube" Sample
In a world of collectors, few sneaker enthusiasts can compare to Fat Joe. Whether it be courtside at a Knicks game or via social media, the rapper continues to flex his seemingly endless supply of heat. For Christmas, he took to his Instagram to show off a Rubik’s Cube-themed pair of Air Jordan 1s.
hypebeast.com
Here's an Exclusive First Look at the FW23 Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4
Martine Rose and are back together with another round of Shox MR4 sneakers. The London-based designer takes to Pitti Immagine as Pitti Uomo 103‘s Guest Designer, delivering her Fall/Winter 2023 runway show in a grand Florentine loggia that’s been given an Italo house makeover. And while the clothes stole the hearts of the showgoers in attendance, it was the shoes on their feet that brought the collection together in harmony.
