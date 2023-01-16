Tennessee Science Teachers Association honors William Blount High School's Michele Owen

Michele Owen was 5 years old when her family moved from California to a mountain property in East Tennessee, where they enjoyed activities such as hiking and identifying animal tracks in the snow.

When she was a student at West Greene High School in Mosheim, Owen remembers her biology teacher, Miss Stroud, having students identify trees, insects and wildflowers.

“I loved being in nature, and I liked knowing what things were and how things lived out in the mountains,” Owen said.

For the past decade she’s been sharing her enthusiasm to foster curiosity among students in her biology class at William Blount High School’s Ninth Grade Academy.

This school year her work earned statewide recognition as the Tennessee Science Teachers Association recognized her with its 2022 Science Educator of the Year award for grades 9-12, presented at its conference Nov. 4 in Murfreesboro.

“I want my students to be inspired and engaged and have a curiosity about their world,” Owen said during an interview in her classroom this month.

Do science

“I think a lot of kids come to biology thinking that they can’t do it, that it’s science and it’s hard,” Owen said. “I want to change that misconception. Everyone can do this.”

As a student at East Tennessee State University, Owen’s interest in marine biology was piqued by Diane Nelson, now professor emerita. “She took me on a trip to the Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institution” in Florida, Owen recalled.

After moving across the state Owen completed her bachelor’s degree in biology at the University of Memphis, and then she earned a master’s degree in science education from the University of Tennessee.

At UT, she said, Claudia Melear “inspired me to get kids out and really teach them how to do science.”

That has continued with professional development through the Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont, learning how to step back and allow students to ask the questions and find the answers, with Owen guiding them through more questions.

Owen began her teaching career at South Doyle High School, where students became involved in the Adopt-A-Watershed program with Stock Creek, checking the water quality and biodiversity.

When Owen moved to West High School her students conducted fish inventories of Third Creek and worked on rain barrel projects.

At William Blount her students check Little Pistol Branch and how the campus affects water quality. Owen also serves on the board of the Little River Watershed Association.

Her professional development has continued with the Ecology Project International, and through that program she took local students to help monitor sea turtles at the Pacuare Reserve in Costa Rica. “That was my start with how to get kids involved in field research,” Owen said, noting that she continues to have a passion for the ocean herself.

Through EPI Owen traveled to the Galapagos Islands in 2021, and with educators she met on that trip she traveled to Uganda last year. In Africa they helped students practice their English and worked with park rangers tracking gorillas and chimpanzees.

Back in her Tennessee classroom, Owen uses examples from the real world to discuss topics such as predators and prey.

“I want them to be aware that we are all connected globally; our environment is connected globally, people are connect globally and what we do in one area impacts the other area,” she said. “If my students leave with that idea, then I feel I’ve done a good job.”

In the classroom

While outdoor exploration is exciting, Owen’s classroom at the Ninth Grade Academy has plenty to spark students’ interest and make connections to the wider world.

When they look at a projection of a neuron under a microscope she might pick up a potato with long roots from the front table to talk about the similarities.

The same table has a horse skull, a gift from a former student, and a full skeleton Owen and her students still haven’t fully identified yet. She picked the carcass out of a tree while kayaking and placed it under a wheelbarrow to further decompose before bringing it to the classroom.

Her classroom closet is knows as “The Body Farm,” with samples ranging from a fossil she has had since childhood to replicas of human bones. Several aquariums sit on shelves around the classroom. So for example, when they talk about invasive species she can call their attention to the tank with marbled crayfish, a species causing problems on more than one continent.

She wants William Blount students to understand why they learn biology and how hard concepts have real-world applications. For example, learning about DNA can help with understanding a baby’s genetic defect.

Guiding a classroom discussion, Owen admits to her students that spelling and pronunciation of the Paulownia wood sample they are viewing through a microscope are not her strengths. “We do things we’re not good at,” she said, encouraging her students.

As she prepared them for their first lab operating microscopes and drawing what they saw, she told them, “I’m not expecting you to be a Van Gogh, because I can’t draw either, but I know you all can draw some squares, some circles and some dots.”

When they share their thoughts about what they see, she asks for evidence to support their conclusions and invites different opinions.

“I want my students to leave my classroom having that sense of wonder, that curiosity, that imaginative brain, and the creative brain,” she said. “That’s how we get new ideas, new technology, new ways to help conserve, not only species but our environment.”