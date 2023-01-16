Unity in the Spirit: Awake21 returns in 2023

When a group of Blount County pastors and church leaders from across denominational lines decided to meet together in prayer, the result was a series of services held Jan. 1-21 in 2022 that emphasized unity, spiritual awakening and traditional Christian values. Known as Awake21, the services — led by pastors representing many of the denominations present in Blount County and held at a different church each night — were so well-supported that the 21-day series continues Jan. 1-21, 2023. The outreach is proving to be just as effective as it was in 2022.

Billy Arnett, worship leader at RIO Townsend along with his wife, Dana, said, “Last year, at the end of the event, we had over 8,500 people in public attendance. We had 102,000 people that were reached online, and we had over 1,000 hits per day on our website, awake21.com. So far, it’s been gangbusters this year. One night, when we were at RIO Revolution, we had over 1,500 views online that one night plus right at 600 people in the sanctuary.” Each night of Awake21 has been equally “packed out,” he said.

Host churches are Baptist, Methodist, Church of God, the RIO network, Seventh Day Adventist, Lord’s Disciples, and location varies by day. Some days are double- or triple-headers, with services held at multiple locations. Participating pastors fill the pulpit at churches other than their own. A full schedule of service locations and speakers is available at the Awake21 website. For those unable to attend in person, live streaming is available at Awake21’s Facebook page, Awake21blountcountytn, and are recorded so they may be watched at any time. The Faith and Family Coalition Initiative, a Blount County organization focused on promoting traditional Christian values, sponsors Awake21 events.

Unity, not conformity

Ronnie Hepperly, pastor at RIO Townsend, said Awake21 was rooted in prayer when a group of pastors in Blount County decided to pray together in a neutral location on Wednesday mornings a few years ago.

“What was real interesting in all that was, we discovered we’ve all got much more in common than we have differences. If you believe Jesus is the Son of God, believe He died on the cross, was in the grave three days and rose from the dead – we’re part of the same family,” he said. “We ended up praying together and just sort of organically, we started talking about having a series of services and have a different person preach at a different pulpit.

“Last year we were surprised that people in our churches are more apt to play together than the pastors are,” he said. “That was one of the things that I preached about at Everett Hills Baptist Jan. 1. I told them, it’s become increasingly clear that our people are pleased that we’re getting along as friends more than we expected. We found out that we have a whole lot more in common than what separates us.”

Unity is a biblical priority throughout both the Old and New Testaments, but that doesn’t translate to “cookie-cutter” churches, Hepperly said. “Even in my network, each one has a different personality and different focuses. Unity is not conformity,” he said. “We began looking at what God’s priorities are and what makes him happy, and I think it’s the same thing that makes us happy with our children. … What would be one of your priorities just like mine as a parent is that my kids get along, they’re doing well, they’re healthy and they love each other.

“In many instances, different denominations are almost like enemies,” he said. “As we all began to look at what keeps us separated and why, here we are several years into this and it keeps getting better.”

Sing out

Making a joyful noise plays a major role in the services, as well, including the Awake21 Mass Choir and Awake21 Children’s Choir. The choirs include people from different denominations across Blount County. Joining the Arnetts in directing the choir are music directors Grant Story, Broadway Baptist; Joshua Duke, East Maryville Baptist; Beth Green, Alcoa First United Methodist; Darrell Fain, RIO Revolution; and Preston Garner, Everett Hills Baptist.

“It’s just been amazing,” Arnett said. On Jan. 5, he said the music at Broadway Baptist was incredible. “We had an orchestra, horns, a brass section, a strings section, from all different churches,” Arnett said. “We had a guitarist, an organist, a pianist and vocalists from all across the county, from all denominational lines. All these voices lifted up the name of Jesus. We did three or four songs with the mass choir, and then we brought the children’s choir in. The children’s choir is the same way. They are from across denominational lines. They didn’t even need microphones. It was amazing to hear.”

The choirs are not at every service, but Arnett said that the Sunday, Jan. 15, service at RIO Townsend will have the mass choir along with RIO Fire, the church’s praise team, and Awake21 will conclude on Saturday, Jan. 21, with both the mass choir and the children’s choir.

Anyone who wishes to join either of the choirs can find all information on Awake21.com.

Feasting on the Word

Arnett said he believes the excitement over Awake21 services arose because people want to be a part of the unity that began with the pastors praying together. “If you took them away from one another, there would be something bad missing in their lives. They love one another.

“They just like getting together, worshiping God together,” he said. “It’s really an awesome thing to come together. It’s like having a big picnic. Everybody comes together and what we’re eating is the Word of God.”

Hepperly said, “It’s encouraging that people of like faith are finding common purposes and goals. Can you imagine if everybody in Blount County, whether they are religious or not, wanted to improve this county and make it a better place for our children and our grandchildren? If all those people decided, hey, let’s be friendly with each other, we’ve got the same thing we’d like to do, I could see something really, really neat happen through all this.”

The goal for Awake21 is “to have fellowship together, to improve the quality of life in our county, to influence our county for the sake of the gospel, for our children and grandchildren and neighbors and friends,” Hepperly said. “With the onslaught of so many crazy, out-there mentalities around the world nowadays, it seems that everybody wants to fuss and fight. The guys that we’re hanging with are not out here spewing vitriol and fussing at people and pointing fingers at people and judging and being legalistic. The majority of us are saying, how do we turn the light on? How do we influence our culture and our circles of influence in a positive way that everybody benefits?’ Nobody I know is trying to shove Jesus down anybody’s throat. We’re not trying to control everybody, push people around or be ornery. The Bible says very plainly that ‘righteousness exalteth a nation.’ If we turn the light on, the darkness will take care of itself.”