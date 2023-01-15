Brendan Fraser tearfully accepts Critics Choice best actor award: 'I was in the wilderness'

A tearful Brendan Fraser accepted best actor for "The Whale" at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday night, gratefully acknowledging his return to acting prominence.

"I was in the wilderness and I probably should have left a trail of breadcrumbs, but you found me," Fraser said from the stage, thanking director Darren Aronofsky for casting him in the critically lauded role. In "The Whale," Fraser, 54, plays an English teacher housebound by severe obesity who tries to restore his relationship with his teenage daughter.

"The Mummy" star beat out a field of actors that included "Elvis" heartthrob Austin Butler , who took the best drama actor award at last Tuesday's Golden Globes. Fraser said "The Whale" is about "finding the light in a dark place" and urged those suffering emotionally to take heart.

What TV didn't show at the Critics Choice Awards: Kaley Cuoco's date night, Ke Huy Quan tears up

Brendan Fraser emotionally accepts best actor for "The Whale" during the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards. Kevin Winter, Getty Images for Critics Choice

"For anyone like Charlie, who struggles with obesity, or for anyone who just feels like you are in a dark sea: I want you to know that you too have the strength to just get to your feet and go to the light. And good things will happen."

In the backstage media room, Fraser was asked what the award meant to him . With tears in his eyes, he replied, "More than I know how to say in words."

Brendan Fraser: The 'Whale' actor wants to change hearts and minds

Sheryl Lee Ralph thanks Sidney Poitier for calling her 'a damn good actress'

Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts best supporting actress in a comedy series for "Abbott Elementary" at the Critics Choice Awards. Kevin Winter, Getty Images for Critics Choice

"Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph gave a heartfelt speech about overcoming career struggles when accepting best supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in "Abbott Elementary."

Encouragement by late acting legend Sidney Poitier was crucial.

"Every back break, every no, every rejection in an industry that, when I was 19 years old, was quick to tell me there was no place for me," Ralph recalled. "Sidney Poitier looked at me and said, 'You're a damn good actress.' "

Ralph, 66, gave thanks to "Abbott Elementary" creator and star Quinta Brunson, who accepted the award for best comedy series.

She ended the powerful speech by urging TV viewers to "come close to the screen and listen."

"People don't have to like you, people don't have to love you, they don't even have to respect you," she said. "But when you look in the mirror, you better love what you see!"

The 6 biggest Golden Globe moments: From Jennifer Coolidge to Jerrod Carmichael's Tom Cruise jab

Jeff Bridges cites The Dude, thanks his late actor father, Lloyd Bridges

Jeff Bridges accepts the lifetime achievement award at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Jeff Bridges channeled his famed character The Dude from "The Big Lebowski" when accepting his lifetime achievement award at the Critics Choice Awards. Looking at the critics' trophy onstage, Bridges joked, "The Dude would say of this, 'Well, that's just, like, your opinion, man.' But I dig your opinion. I love this."

Bridges, 73, honored his family in his speech, paying tribute to his wife of 48 years, Susan, and his late father, actor Lloyd Bridges.

"It's my dad's birthday today, January 15. I'm wearing his cuff links. I wouldn't be up here without my dad," Bridges said, adding that his father convinced him as a reluctant young man to pursue acting. "He was so right. I'm so glad I listened to the old man!"

Bridges, who was also nominated for best actor for his role in FX's drama "The Old Man," acknowledged he had to research his many career roles before accepting the lifetime award.

"I had to look up my stuff on IMDb," Bridges said. "And wow, I've made a lot of movies! My Gosh! All these little lifetimes."

SAG Awards nominations: 'Banshees of Inisherin,' 'Everything Everywhere' lead 2023 field

Niecy Nash-Betts to doubters: 'In your face!'

Niecy Nash-Betts accepts best supporting actress in a limited series for "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" at the Critics Choice Awards. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Niecy Nash-Betts talked about refusing to limit her acting range after winning best supporting actress in a limited series for Netflix’s "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

"I saw myself doing drama. The industry was kind, but they said, 'Stay in your comedy lane,' " said Nash-Betts, 52. "Sometimes people want to leave you where they meet you. I did what I normally do: cry."

Her mother was skeptical, but crucially supportive.

"I said, 'Momma, don't you think I'm a good dramatic actress?' " Nash recalled. "And she said, 'Girl, I don't.' She said, 'But you can be! You can find the best acting class in this town and I will work overtime to pay for it.' "

"Thank you, Momma. All you need is one!" Nash said, before giving her doubters a dramatic, "In your face!"

What's the point of the Golden Globes anymore? The awards show should never have returned

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brendan Fraser tearfully accepts Critics Choice best actor award: 'I was in the wilderness'