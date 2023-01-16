Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
My Two Favorite Restaurants in Austin, TX, Loro and Hop DoddyCarol LennoxAustin, TX
IHeartcountry Festival to Return to Moody Center in Austin, TX on May 13, 2023Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Out-of-state company to open multiple coffee shops in San Antonio. Do we need more?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
CBS Austin
One critically injured in SE Austin T-bone collision
One person was critically injured in a T-bone collision in southeast Austin Sunday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene near the intersection of East Ben White Boulevard and Burleson Road around 3 p.m. ALSO | One seriously injured in Jollyville motorcycle crash. A patient was reportedly pinned and...
CBS Austin
Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in N Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian died after being hit by a train in north Austin early Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 10400 block of Mc Kalla Place just before 2 a.m. That's right by Q2 stadium. ALSO | Man shot and killed at...
1 dead after shooting at east Austin gas station, APD homicide unit investigating
The Austin Police Department said it was investigating a homicide that occurred late Saturday night in east Austin.
Austin-Travis County EMS transports person with gunshot wound from Pflugerville home
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Watch Command says that officers are responding to a gunshot wound in the 13000 block of Macquarie Drive in Pflugerville. Austin-Travis County EMS transported one adult patient in critical condition from the scene with a life-threatening gunshot wound. APD did confirm that the residence is located within APD’s jurisdiction, and […]
CBS Austin
Two people sent to hospital in N. Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a two vehicle collision at 4716-4719 Adelphi Ln. Overall, there were four people involved and two patients were transported to St. David's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. While the other two in the crash refused transportation. ATCEMS Captain Darrin Noak confirmed...
CBS Austin
Vehicle crashes into electrical box in Georgetown, causing power outages
GEORGETOWN, Texas — On Saturday, Jan. 21, Georgetown residents are still experiencing power outages. Around, 3:30 p.m. the Georgetown Police Department reported power outages in the Hedgewood Dr. and Stagecoach Dr. area. \. According to their tweet, a vehicle hit an electrical box and the outages will last for...
kjas.com
SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash
A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
CBS Austin
Man shot and killed at E Austin gas station
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is dead after being shot at a gas station in east Austin late Saturday night, according to police. Around 11:14 p.m., officers with the Austin Police Department were flagged down about a disturbance happening inside the Shell Gas Station located at 4509 East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
CBS Austin
Man in custody for threatening to burn SE Austin house, victim's sister speaks out
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) -- A man who barricaded himself inside a Southeast Austin home Friday morning is now in police custody. The incident happened on Bitter Creek Drive, east of William Cannon Drive. CBS spoke to witnesses and someone who was inside the residence when it all happened. We spoke...
fox44news.com
Man dies after minor Belton traffic accident
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Moody man is dead after being involved in a minor traffic accident in Belton. Belton Police responded at approximately 5:08 p.m. on Thursday to the parking lot of Christ the King Catholic Church, located at 210 E. 24th Avenue, for a call about a two-vehicle crash.
CBS Austin
One injured in overnight shooting in Del Valle
DEL VALLE, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Del Valle early Friday morning. Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 7100 block of Ross Road around 1 a.m. They found the victim, who had been grazed by a bullet. ALSO...
CBS Austin
TxDOT begins demolition on Williams Drive Bridge in Georgetown, closures follow
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Weekend road closures in Georgetown have begun. The Texas Department of Transportation closed the north and southbound main lanes on I-35 from Lakeway Drive to State Highway 29 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. this Friday and Saturday to demolish the Williams Drive bridge. Pam Mclean...
CBS Austin
Man found dead following shooting at Round Rock apartment complex
ROUND ROCK, Texas — One person is dead following a shooting at a Round Rock apartment complex Thursday night, police said. Round Rock police said officers responded around 8:50 p.m. to a shooting at the Red Hills Villas apartment complex located at 1401 South AW Grimes Blvd - just north of Gattis School Road.
fox7austin.com
Missing Taylor man found dead in Lampasas River
BELTON, Texas - A missing Taylor man was found dead in the Lampasas River, police said. Belton police said at 5:28 p.m., on Jan. 19, officers a received a call about a man face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge. Police confirmed the man, who matched the...
CBS Austin
Austin Fire Department responds to fire in W. Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Jan. 21, a fire blazed at 5204 Mount Bonnell Road. Austin Fire Department responded and were able to control and put it out quickly. The fire started from an electrical box that was on the exterior of the cabin building and then extended minorly into the attic.
CBS Austin
Vacant building catches fire in N. Austin, for the third time this week
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Fire Department responded to a fire on John Anderson Lane Sunday afternoon. The fire happened in a vacant strip center, at 2013 W. Anderson Lane. In a tweet, AFD confirmed the fire was brought under control. According to the department, this is the third fire...
CBS Austin
Police identify man killed in downtown officer-involved shooting
The Austin Police Department said 31-year-old Anthony Marquis Franklin was shot and killed by an officer downtown Sunday night. Just after 11:30 p.m., multiple 911 calls came in reporting a man shooting near the intersection of Lavaca Street and 5th Street. Callers said someone had been shot and the scene was chaotic as people tried to run.
CBS Austin
Crews respond to fire at Travis Early College High School
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at Travis Early College High School early Sunday morning. Just after 5 a.m., the department said the fire was under control. ALSO | Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in N Austin. It started on the roof...
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for killing his wife in North Austin, police say
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested for shooting and killing his wife in their North Austin home, Austin police said. Police said on Jan. 19, around 3:55 p.m., the Austin Fire Department (AFD) responded to an emergency call of a dead woman inside a home in the 2200 block of Colgate Lane.
fox7austin.com
Victim offers $15,000 reward for info leading to arrest of 3 Downtown Austin burglary suspects
AUSTIN, Texas - A Downtown Austin burglary victim is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 3 men suspected of breaking into several apartments. Police say, between November 17 and December 28, the men broke into several units in three locations:. 70 block of Rainey Street.
