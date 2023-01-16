ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

One critically injured in SE Austin T-bone collision

One person was critically injured in a T-bone collision in southeast Austin Sunday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene near the intersection of East Ben White Boulevard and Burleson Road around 3 p.m. ALSO | One seriously injured in Jollyville motorcycle crash. A patient was reportedly pinned and...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in N Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian died after being hit by a train in north Austin early Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 10400 block of Mc Kalla Place just before 2 a.m. That's right by Q2 stadium. ALSO | Man shot and killed at...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two people sent to hospital in N. Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a two vehicle collision at 4716-4719 Adelphi Ln. Overall, there were four people involved and two patients were transported to St. David's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. While the other two in the crash refused transportation. ATCEMS Captain Darrin Noak confirmed...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Vehicle crashes into electrical box in Georgetown, causing power outages

GEORGETOWN, Texas — On Saturday, Jan. 21, Georgetown residents are still experiencing power outages. Around, 3:30 p.m. the Georgetown Police Department reported power outages in the Hedgewood Dr. and Stagecoach Dr. area. \. According to their tweet, a vehicle hit an electrical box and the outages will last for...
GEORGETOWN, TX
kjas.com

SFA student killed, another critically injured in Friday crash

A student from Stephen F. Austin State University was killed and another was injured in a crash which occurred Friday afternoon in Corrigan. Polk County Today is reporting that Micah McAfoose, 18, of Cypress and a former baseball player at SFA, died in the wreck, while Graylan Spring, 19, of Austin and a current football player at SFA, is in critical condition in a Conroe hospital.
CORRIGAN, TX
CBS Austin

Man shot and killed at E Austin gas station

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is dead after being shot at a gas station in east Austin late Saturday night, according to police. Around 11:14 p.m., officers with the Austin Police Department were flagged down about a disturbance happening inside the Shell Gas Station located at 4509 East Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Man dies after minor Belton traffic accident

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Moody man is dead after being involved in a minor traffic accident in Belton. Belton Police responded at approximately 5:08 p.m. on Thursday to the parking lot of Christ the King Catholic Church, located at 210 E. 24th Avenue, for a call about a two-vehicle crash.
BELTON, TX
CBS Austin

One injured in overnight shooting in Del Valle

DEL VALLE, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in Del Valle early Friday morning. Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 7100 block of Ross Road around 1 a.m. They found the victim, who had been grazed by a bullet. ALSO...
DEL VALLE, TX
CBS Austin

Man found dead following shooting at Round Rock apartment complex

ROUND ROCK, Texas — One person is dead following a shooting at a Round Rock apartment complex Thursday night, police said. Round Rock police said officers responded around 8:50 p.m. to a shooting at the Red Hills Villas apartment complex located at 1401 South AW Grimes Blvd - just north of Gattis School Road.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing Taylor man found dead in Lampasas River

BELTON, Texas - A missing Taylor man was found dead in the Lampasas River, police said. Belton police said at 5:28 p.m., on Jan. 19, officers a received a call about a man face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge. Police confirmed the man, who matched the...
TAYLOR, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Fire Department responds to fire in W. Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Jan. 21, a fire blazed at 5204 Mount Bonnell Road. Austin Fire Department responded and were able to control and put it out quickly. The fire started from an electrical box that was on the exterior of the cabin building and then extended minorly into the attic.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police identify man killed in downtown officer-involved shooting

The Austin Police Department said 31-year-old Anthony Marquis Franklin was shot and killed by an officer downtown Sunday night. Just after 11:30 p.m., multiple 911 calls came in reporting a man shooting near the intersection of Lavaca Street and 5th Street. Callers said someone had been shot and the scene was chaotic as people tried to run.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Crews respond to fire at Travis Early College High School

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at Travis Early College High School early Sunday morning. Just after 5 a.m., the department said the fire was under control. ALSO | Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in N Austin. It started on the roof...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested for killing his wife in North Austin, police say

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested for shooting and killing his wife in their North Austin home, Austin police said. Police said on Jan. 19, around 3:55 p.m., the Austin Fire Department (AFD) responded to an emergency call of a dead woman inside a home in the 2200 block of Colgate Lane.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy