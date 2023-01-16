ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsippany-troy Hills, NJ

Woman’s Club Offers High School Scholarships

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany High and Parsippany Hills seniors are encouraged to apply for the $1,000 scholarships open to ALL graduating seniors. Multiple scholarships will be awarded. Please apply through the school’s Guidance Department and follow their timeline and procedures. Scholarships have been awarded to hundreds of students over 65 years, thanks to the club’s successful Fund Raisers.
Disabled Veteran In Crisis and Need of Help

PARSIPPANY — Lake Parsippany resident Ray Schmaler is a Vietnam Vet in significant need of help. His family has been fighting for over eight months to help ease his suffering from neurological issues, and they have exhausted every option they can through western medicine. At this time, Ray still does not have a diagnosis despite having visited with five neurologists, multiple visits to his cardiologist, infectious disease specialist, etc.
Spring 2023 Par-Troy Little League West Registration

PARSIPPANY — Spring 2023 Par-Troy Little League West Registration is open until March 23. SOFTBALL: Farm League: Ages 6-8 (Must be six by 12/31/2022); Minor League: Ages 8-10 (must be eight by 12/31/2022); Major League: Ages 10-12 (must be ten by 12/31/2022) and Junior League: Ages 13-16 (must be 13 by 12/31/2022).
