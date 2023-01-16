PARSIPPANY — Lake Parsippany resident Ray Schmaler is a Vietnam Vet in significant need of help. His family has been fighting for over eight months to help ease his suffering from neurological issues, and they have exhausted every option they can through western medicine. At this time, Ray still does not have a diagnosis despite having visited with five neurologists, multiple visits to his cardiologist, infectious disease specialist, etc.

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO