Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
CBS Sports
Sean Payton says trade compensation to acquire his contractual rights will be 'a mid-to-late first-round pick'
The Sean Payton saga reaches a huge day Tuesday, when the Super Bowl-winning former head coach of the New Orleans Saints will be officially available for in-person interviews. The Denver Broncos, who fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett before the end of his first season, have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Payton, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed. The Saints still hold the contractual rights to Payton, and any team that hires him will have to create a trade package to send to New Orleans. The last NFL coaching trade took place in 2006, when the Kansas City Chiefs sent the New York Jets a fourth-round pick for Herm Edwards.
Tom Brady shows he belongs nowhere near the Miami Dolphins
Tom Brady used to be the GOAT, but now he is just the guy who used to be the GOAT. The Miami Dolphins need to realize this. Is Tom Brady coming to Miami this off-season? Let’s hope not. If we learned anything this year, we learned that the once sure-handed winner is now a streaky inconsistent quarterback and on Monday night, we watched one of his worst games.
Kevin O’Connell reveals Vikings’ current plan for Ed Donatell
Minnesota Vikings fans want defensive coordinator Ed Donatell fired after an embarrassing playoff exit. This season was a tale of two units for the Minnesota Vikings, whose campaign ended last weekend in a loss to the New York Giants. Now, the Vikings enter an offseason full of questions. On one...
Picks and predictions for each NFL Divisional game
It’s time to make our picks for the NFL Divisional round, with only eight teams still vying for their shot at winning Super Bowl LVII. The Jaguars are here due to an incredible comeback, rallying from 27 points down to beat the Los Angeles Chargers. They’re also riding a six-game winning streak and have one of the best young quarterbacks in the game.
Longtime Officiating Expert Reveals If Key Penalty Was Missed
The entire complexion of Sunday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens shifted on one monumental play. With the game tied at 17-17 early in the fourth quarter, Tyler Huntley attempted to give Baltimore the go-ahead touchdown on a quarterback sneak. He lunged toward the end ...
Trevor Lawrence Called 'People's Champ' for Celebrating Win at Waffle House
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrated one of the biggest playoff comebacks in history with a trip to get morning waffles with his wife.
Nearly-forgotten Eagles everyone hopes can conjure postseason magic
The Eagles roster is so loaded that, occasionally, it’s relatively easy to forget about some of the guys it houses. They say legends are made in the postseason. Anyone who agrees with that theory is correct. Think about it. There’s a reason why we don’t place Dan Marino on the same level as John Elway or Joe Montana, even though we all believe that Marino was one of the greatest talents ever at the position. Nick Foles didn’t have half of Marino’s talent. Saint Nick led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Vince Lombardi Trophy though, so Foles, despite having one of the strangest careers ever is a legend in his own right. Meanwhile, Marino is arguably the best quarterback to never win it all.
