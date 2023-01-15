Jaguars will travel to play Chiefs in Divisional Round

The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off an incredible feat Saturday, erasing a 27-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers and advance to the Divisional Round. Getting to the AFC Championship will require another remarkable feat, though.

Next up for the Jaguars is a trip to play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The game is set to kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday with coverage on NBC.

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Baltimore Ravens. That left the fourth-seeded Jaguars as the lowest seed remaining in the AFC, setting up a matchup against the top-seeded Chiefs.

The Jaguars have lost six consecutive games against the Chiefs dating back to 2010, including a Week 10 loss this season. Kansas City jumped out to a 20-0 lead in that game and the Jaguars were never able to cut the deficit back to single-digits, losing 27-17.

Kansas City is looking to reach the AFC Championship for a fifth straight year. The team made back-to-back Super Bowls during the run and won Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.

The elimination of the Dolphins and Ravens also means that there is no scenario where the Jaguars host another playoff game en route to a potential Super Bowl appearance. The Bills will host the Bengals in the other AFC game next weekend.