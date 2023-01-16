Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit overpowers Chardon NDCL in thorough fashion
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit earned a convincing 55-28 win over Chardon NDCL for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 18. In recent action on January 11, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit faced off against Chardon NDCL and Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit took on Chardon NDCL on January 11 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Perry produces precision performance against Ashtabula Lakeside
Perry delivered all the smoke to disorient Ashtabula Lakeside and flew away with a 69-12 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 14, Perry faced off against Beachwood and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Painesville Harvey on January 12 at Painesville Harvey High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Massillon Jackson escapes North Canton Hoover in thin win
With little to no wiggle room, Massillon Jackson nosed past North Canton Hoover 42-39 in Ohio girls basketball on January 18. In recent action on January 11, North Canton Hoover faced off against Canton McKinley and Massillon Jackson took on Uniontown Green on January 11 at Uniontown Green High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Green shuts off the power on Massillon
Uniontown Green painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Massillon's defense for a 62-36 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. In recent action on January 14, Massillon faced off against Warren G. Harding and Uniontown Green took on Massillon Jackson on January 11 at Uniontown Green High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Canton South secures a win over Massillon Tuslaw
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Canton South still prevailed 55-45 against Massillon Tuslaw during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. In recent action on January 7, Canton South faced off against Akron Firestone and Massillon Tuslaw took on Canal Fulton Northwest on January 11 at Canal Fulton Northwest High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Perry escapes close call with Ashtabula Lakeside
Perry fans held their breath in an uneasy 67-61 victory over Ashtabula Lakeside in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 17. In recent action on January 10, Ashtabula Lakeside faced off against Painesville Harvey and Perry took on Painesville Riverside on January 10 at Painesville Riverside High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
McDermott Northwest blitzes Wooster Triway in dominating victory
Impressive was a ready adjective for McDermott Northwest's 44-22 throttling of Wooster Triway for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 18. Recently on January 11, McDermott Northwest squared off with Massillon Tuslaw in a basketball game. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Sweating it out: Geneva edges Painesville Harvey
Geneva derailed Painesville Harvey's hopes after a 56-47 verdict in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 18. Last season, Painesville Harvey and Geneva squared off with January 19, 2022 at Painesville Harvey High School last season. For results, click here.
richlandsource.com
Alliance Marlington imposes its will on Minerva
It would have taken a herculean effort for Minerva to claim this one, and Alliance Marlington wouldn't allow that in a 57-13 decision at Minerva High on January 18 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Alliance Marlington and Minerva squared off with January 29, 2022 at Alliance...
richlandsource.com
Andover Pymatuning Valley pushes over Bristolville Bristol
Andover Pymatuning Valley collected a solid win over Bristolville Bristol in a 58-47 verdict during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Bristolville Bristol and Andover Pymatuning Valley squared off with February 11, 2022 at Andover Pymatuning Valley High School last season. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Massillon survives close clash with Massillon Perry
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Massillon chalked up in tripping Massillon Perry 65-63 at Massillon on January 16 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 8, Massillon faced off against Dover and Massillon Perry took on North Canton Hoover on January 10 at North Canton Hoover High School. For more, click here.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're looking for a fantastic loaf of bread, you should check out this bakery on the eastside. Their breads are preservative-free and baked fresh every day with all natural ingredients. One of their most popular breads is their multigrain bread, which is made with whole wheat flour, sunflower kernels, sesame seeds, flax seeds, oat groats, and honey. You should also check out their Pugliese bread, which has a thick crust, is chewy on the inside, and is great for dipping into soups. If you prefer something sweet, they have a great selection of croissants, which are also baked fresh and in house.
richlandsource.com
Lore City Buckeye Trail survives for narrow win over Malvern
Lore City Buckeye Trail finally found a way to top Malvern 46-44 during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, Lore City Buckeye Trail and Malvern squared off with January 29, 2022 at Lore City Buckeye Trail High School last season. For more, click here.
First Look: Hecks Beachwood, Opening in Early February
The opening marks a long-awaited return to the East Side for the 50-year-old burger restaurant
cleveland19.com
Boil Alert issued for Brunswick and parts of North Royalton, Strongsville
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Water Department has issued the following boil advisory due to two large water main breaks and a power outage, according to a press release from the Cleveland Water Department. The Cleveland Water Department warned that disease-causing organisms may have entered the Cleveland Water system...
richlandsource.com
Valentine resigns as Madison football coach, applies for Ashland opening
MADISON TOWNSHIP — Scott Valentine resigned as Madison’s football coach Tuesday and has applied for the vacancy at Ashland, where he piloted the Arrows from 2002 to 2018. Valentine spent just one season at Madison, going 1-9 last fall.
Cleveland Water issues boil advisory for customers in Brunswick, plus parts of Strongsville and North Royalton
CLEVELAND — Officials at Cleveland Water have issued a boil advisory for customers in Brunswick, as well as in parts of Strongsville and North Royalton, following a water main break and a power outage. Residents are being advised to boil their water before using, or use bottled water. The...
New programs help NE Ohio seniors with food, home repairs
Four new initiatives aimed at helping Northeast Ohio seniors with food, home repairs and transportation are part of a record $3.4 million investment in the region, according to the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging.
Cleveland Clinic begins demolition of Cleveland Play House complex (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s all over for the historic Cleveland Play House complex in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. The Cleveland Clinic, which purchased the theater complex in 2009, obtained a demolition permit from the City of Cleveland on December 21 and started work this week to raze the three-story structure.
Exploring Cleveland, the City that Rocks!
Cleveland, situated on Ohio’s “North Coast” is no longer the poster child of the Rust Belt, but instead a city that has reinvented itself, with great museums, sport venues, parks, restaurants, breweries, cultural facilities, and ultra hip neighborhoods.
