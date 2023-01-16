Read full article on original website
Tom Brady said farewell to Buccaneers after playoff loss
BOSTON -- A frustrating and fairly miserable 2022 season came to an end for Tom Brady on Monday night, as his sub-.500 Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys to conclude the NFL's Wild Card round. Brady and the Bucs never really stood a chance in the 31-14 defeat, with Tampa held scoreless until the end of the third quarter.We're now left wondering if Brady will lace them up for yet another season. He always said that his goal was to play until he was 45, and his 46th birthday is coming up in August. Will he continue to defy time,...
Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either. According to... The post Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jerry Jones totally flip-flops on Cowboys' adding new kicker for 49ers game
In a matchup in one of the biggest rivalries in NFL history, all eyes will be on a journeyman kicker.
Internet decries extra rest for 49ers in divisional round against Bucs or Cowboys
The reason the 49ers will get two extra days' rest before the divisional round has nothing to do with the NFL favoring them.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Kyle Shanahan’s old best friend calls 49ers' Brock Purdy ‘lesser Mac Jones’
"This is why I was saying draft f-king Mac Jones," Simms exclaimed. "This is why. He's a lesser Mac Jones."
49ers will face Dallas Cowboys in divisional round on Sunday
One of the most celebrated rivalries in sports will add a new chapter on Sunday.
Cowboys fan apparently gets 49ers' Deebo Samuel on FaceTime at Bucs blowout
Deebo Samuel is already hearing it from Cowboys fans.
Ahead of 49ers game, Cowboys' kicker drama is getting weirder
The subplot to Sunday's game features several developments that are quite uncommon in the modern NFL.
SFGate
NorCal Offensive Player Of The Year | Jaivian Thomas
Replacing 13 Starters, McClymonds Put Its Offense On The Back Of Jaivian Thomas — He Led All Of NorCal In Rushing As Warriors Won CIF 2-AA NorCal Title •. Coaches Of The Year | All-NorCal Defensive Roster | NorCal Defensive Player Of The Year |. | NorCal Player Of...
