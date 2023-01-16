ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Defense Steps Up Big in 24-17 Playoff Win Over Ravens

By James Rapien
Cincinnati is 4-1 in the playoffs with Joe Burrow at quarterback

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' defense has come up big all season long and that theme continued in Sunday night's 24-17 win over the Ravens.

Cincinnati's defense outscored Baltimore's offense 7-0 in the fourth quarter, which made the difference.

The Ravens drove to the red zone in the closing seconds, but the Bengals' defense forced a turnover on downs to seal the win.

The Bengals improve to 13-4 on the season and have won nine-straight games.

Big Play

The Bengals' defense was getting shredded by Tyler Huntley all game long, but they came up with a big play at the perfect time.

With the game tied at 17 and the Ravens on the one-yard line, Logan Wilson knocked the ball away from Huntley as he reached for the end zone and Sam Hubbard grabbed it and returned it for a 98-yard touchdown. The return was the longest in NFL postseason history and gave the Bengals a 24-17 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Hubbard's touchdown is also the longest postseason touchdown in team history.

Watch the play here .

Playoff Burrow

Joe Burrow was the Bengals' best player on Sunday night. He completed 20-of-25 (80%) passes for 187 yards and one touchdown on the Bengals' first four possessions. He also ran for five yards and another score over that span.

Burrow finished the game 23-of-32 for 200 yards and two scores. The Bengals are 4-1 in the postseason with Burrow under center.

Ja'Marr Chase led Cincinnati in receiving, finishing with nine catches for 84 yards and one touchdown.

Another Injury

Bengals starting left tackle Jonah Williams suffered a knee injury in the second quarter and didn't return.

That left Cincinnati without three of their five starting offensive linemen. Jackson Carman replaced Williams for the rest of the game. The severity of the injury isn't known at this time.

Carman was called for multiple penalties in the second half and struggled for most of the game.

Fast Start

The Bengals scored on their first two possessions of the game and Akeem Davis-Gaither intercepted Huntley's second pass of the game to give Cincinnati all of the momentum.

Burrow found Chase for a 7-yard touchdown and the Bengals took a 9-0 lead early in the second quarter.

Baltimore answered with a 17-play drive that ate over 10 minutes of clock and ended with a 2-yard touchdown reception by J.K Dobbins.

Up Next

The Bengals head to Buffalo to play the Bills in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. ET.

