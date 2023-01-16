ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Central Texas weather: Front brings scattered showers, cooler temperatures

AUSTIN, Texas - Showery to sunny and windy today. We have a Pacific front coming to town this morning first generating scattered light rain through mid-morning. Behind the front, turning sunny, very dry and windy. The wildfire risk will increase in the afternoon so the National Weather Service has put areas from Austin to Hill Country under a RED FLAG WARNING from noon to 8 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
kgns.tv

Temps going up on a Tuesday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning a few clouds with morning fog and temps in the 50s . Fog advisory along the Texas coast and deep south until 9am with the exception of bays/waters until noon. It’s going to be pretty warmer day , partly sunny with temps increasing into the...
TEXAS STATE
KIMT

Accumulating snowfall arrives later this evening with 5-8" of snowfall expected through Thursday afternoon.

A winter storm is taking shape and will bring accumulating snowfall to the area later this evening and into Thursday morning. Winter Storm Warnings has been issued accordingly across North Iowa and southern Minnesota as snowfall accumulations of 5-8" are expected. Most of the heavy snow will occur during the overnight hours, and it's possible that some in Iowa could be dealing with thundersnow and higher snowfall rates. The snow will make the Thursday morning commute a bit more hazardous as the snow will continue to fall. Conditions will gradually improve through the day as the snow tapers off to just scattered snow showers for the afternoon.
abc7amarillo.com

Active weather pattern coming for South Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Temperatures will stay above normal for Monday and Tuesday this week but a swap to more active weather will take shape to end the month of January for the southwest United States which will bring intermittent rain and snow chances to the South Plains and below normal temperatures.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Cedar fever returns with high pollen counts and flu-like symptoms

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Loads of Cedar pollen continue to blow through Central Texas, and the severe drought in the summer and extremely low temperatures in December may cause higher levels of cedar pollen and more cases of cedar fever. “With things like drought and freeze, it works a little...
kgncnewsnow.com

High Wind And Red Flag Warnings Across Area

The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday morning until late Sunday night. High Wind Warning. Dallam, TX. Hartley, TX. Oldham, TX. …HIGH WIND WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST...
AMARILLO, TX
katcountry989.com

Widespread Winter Weather Advisory On Tuesday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A Winter Weather Advisory is up for most of northern Minnesota and Wisconsin on Tuesday as snow and mixed precipitation continues to create slippery road conditions. Another inch of snow and a glaze of ice is expected through noon in most areas while the advisory...

