msn.com
'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer
Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Bengals’ Sam Hubbard was mic’d up for legendary 98-yard fumble return: ‘Terrified of getting caught’
Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard was mic'd up for his 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.
WCPO
'Go win the Super Bow!': Joe Burrow makes Andrew Whitworth's kids' day with signed jerseys
CINCINNATI — As desperate as the Bengals might be for a healthy offensive lineman, former Cincinnati tackle Andrew Whitworth reiterated that he is still, unfortunately, unavailable. "My heart and mind says yes," Whitworth tweeted Monday afternoon. "But these giraffe/skinny jean legs say no (thanks)!!" That doesn't mean the Super...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Fox 19
NFL preps ticket sale for AFC Championship Game without the Bengals
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The NFL on Tuesday advised the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for an AFC Championship Game that assumes the Bengals will lose this weekend. The Chiefs and Bills can begin selling tickets from their allotment “in preparation for a scenario in...
Fox 19
Whoops! Joe Burrow explains jersey mishap
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s media session for Joe Burrow got started with some laughs. As he walked up to the podium, reporters noticed Burrow was not in his usual orange No. 9 practice jersey. He was wearing Brandon Allen’s No. 8 practice jersey. Do not worry, though, Bengals...
Seats to to the Bills, Bengals game won't be cheap, as tickets start at $245
The stage is set. The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
Yardbarker
Andrew Whitworth Gives Clear Answer On Returning To Play For Bengals
Former Bengals offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth stamped out any hope he might help Cincinnati on its playoff run. Whitworth saw all the calls for him to return on social media Monday, mere weeks after fans wanted him to step in for the injured La'el Collins. "I hear you Kay!" Whitworth...
Fox 19
Bengals rookie goes extra mile for kids at Northern Kentucky primary school
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Bengals player on Tuesday turned a chance encounter at a local Target into an unforgettable moment for dozens of grade-school kids. Rookie cornerback Allan George, a Vanderbilt alumnus, met a family at the Newport Target last Wednesday. Sometime later, he sent a tweet that went viral locally asking the Greater Cincinnati community to help him track the family down.
TMZ.com
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Hits Up Cincinnati Bar After Thrilling Playoff Win
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor continued his playoff tradition after his team pulled off a tight win over the Baltimore Ravens ... by hitting up a Cincinnati bar to present a game ball to fans!!. The fourth-year play caller showed up at The Blind Pig -- right across the street...
Yardbarker
Bills Squish Fish For Good, Bengals Come Roaring Into Town
If you were to tell me years ago that the Buffalo Bills would win a playoff game and their quarterback would throw for over 350 yards, I (and likely most Bills fans) would’ve been ecstatic. That probably would’ve been one of the best games I attended actually. It didn’t matter how pretty or ugly it was, we would’ve taken anything. But those aren’t the times we’re living in.
Fox 19
Bengals could be down 3 offensive linemen in Buffalo
Nearly $1M worth of meth hidden in paint found by Cincinnati border protection. Nearly $1M worth of meth hidden in paint found by Cincinnati border protection. Fans shop at Bengals Pro Shop ahead of next playoff round. Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST. Fans shop at Bengals Pro...
