Cincinnati, OH

'We Need Brett!' Cowboys Cut Kicker Maher After Historically Bad Playoff? McCarthy's Answer

Everything went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 31-14 Wild Card win at Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ... except for their kicking game. Brett Maher set an NFL record during the game, kicking and missing on four consecutive field goals giving the Cowboys six points rather than seven on every touchdown drive this evening.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
NFL preps ticket sale for AFC Championship Game without the Bengals

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The NFL on Tuesday advised the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for an AFC Championship Game that assumes the Bengals will lose this weekend. The Chiefs and Bills can begin selling tickets from their allotment “in preparation for a scenario in...
Whoops! Joe Burrow explains jersey mishap

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s media session for Joe Burrow got started with some laughs. As he walked up to the podium, reporters noticed Burrow was not in his usual orange No. 9 practice jersey. He was wearing Brandon Allen’s No. 8 practice jersey. Do not worry, though, Bengals...
Bengals rookie goes extra mile for kids at Northern Kentucky primary school

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Bengals player on Tuesday turned a chance encounter at a local Target into an unforgettable moment for dozens of grade-school kids. Rookie cornerback Allan George, a Vanderbilt alumnus, met a family at the Newport Target last Wednesday. Sometime later, he sent a tweet that went viral locally asking the Greater Cincinnati community to help him track the family down.
Bills Squish Fish For Good, Bengals Come Roaring Into Town

If you were to tell me years ago that the Buffalo Bills would win a playoff game and their quarterback would throw for over 350 yards, I (and likely most Bills fans) would’ve been ecstatic. That probably would’ve been one of the best games I attended actually. It didn’t matter how pretty or ugly it was, we would’ve taken anything. But those aren’t the times we’re living in.
Bengals could be down 3 offensive linemen in Buffalo

Nearly $1M worth of meth hidden in paint found by Cincinnati border protection. Nearly $1M worth of meth hidden in paint found by Cincinnati border protection. Fans shop at Bengals Pro Shop ahead of next playoff round. Updated: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST. Fans shop at Bengals Pro...
