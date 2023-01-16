Read full article on original website
KTBS
Storms leave damage in Haughton neighborhood
HAUGHTON, La. -- Wednesday's storms caused quite a scare for many in the ArkLaTex, especially those around Haughton. A storm with a possible tornado moved through the Haughton area and left behind numerous trees down. Tammy Wynn was at home when the storm passed over. And despite a lot of...
KTBS
2 Shreveport men arrested after car chase turned manhunt in Lufkin, Tx
LUFKIN, Texas — Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested two people Wednesday after a vehicle pursuit turned into a manhunt in Lufkin. Police identified the suspects as Dandre Theus, 25, and Demarcus Clements, 32, from Shreveport, Louisiana. The officers said the pursuit lead into the city limits of Lufkin...
KTBS
Man injured in Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man was transported to the hospital following a shooting in an alley behind Boyd Family Dentistry earlier this evening. The victim told police he was robbed of $80 and shot in his calf by a small caliber pistol. This is a developing story.
KTBS
Wanted DeSoto Parish man is in custody
STANLEY, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a man who led them on a manhunt that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday afternoon with his capture. Deputies searched an area on U.S. Highway 84 in Stanley looking for Jeffrey Cassels, 43. He was wanted in connection with what was described as a domestic situation, according to the sheriff's office.
KTBS
Search underway for man in the Stanley area
STANLEY, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies are actively searching for a man in the area of U.S. Highway 84 in Stanley related to what's described as a "domestic situation." There's an increased presence of law enforcement in the area, and deputies are also staged at the school as a...
KTBS
Starving pit bulls rescued, recovering in Sabine Parish
FLORIEN, La. - A call to the Florien Police Department last week led to the discovery and rescue of two starving pit bulls on an empty lot near Liberty Loop. A caller reported to the Florien Police Department on Thursday there were two pit bulls tied on heavy chains, starving to death. An officer went to the site and confirmed that the dogs needed immediate care.
KTBS
Ask the Trooper: Driving in dense fog
SHREVEPORT, La. - For Tuesday’s Ask the Trooper segment, KTBS 3 spoke with Trooper Jonathan Odom about driving safely during dense fog. If you have a topic you'd like us to address, email us at pressreleases@ktbs.com and put Ask The Trooper in the subject line.
KTBS
Stabbings, vehicle pursuit keep Natchitoches officers busy
NATCHITOCHES, La. – Two stabbings and a vehicle pursuit have kept Natchitoches police busy in recent days. Police arrested two in connection with the separate stabbings. The first happened Thursday on Dixie Street and the second Friday on Fairgrounds Road, according to information the Police Department released this week.
KTBS
BPSO responds to fight at Benton High School
BENTON, La. - A fight broke out at Benton High School over the weekend. According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office says, it happened Sunday. Deputies say a mid-term graduation was taking place at the school. Family members may have been involved in the fight. No arrests were made and...
KTBS
Recovery home aims to help men in need
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Hyssop Care Sober Recovery Home is looking to help those in need. CEO and founder Alex T. Ray wants to help adult males looking for affordable housing. The home is intended to help veterans and other males who are struggling to find or keep housing while in recovery. Those in need are allowed to stay in the home as long as they need.
KTBS
Coroner releases name of man killed Sunday at local motel
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man is dead after a fight led to gunfire in Shreveport. According to the Shreveport Police Department, two men met at Sleep Inn Suites in the 6700 block of Klug Pines Road around 8:40 p.m. Sunday. The men got into a fight and one of them...
KTBS
U.S. Postal Service offers reward in attempted robbery of Shreveport letter carrier
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the persons who attempted to rob a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier last month. It happened around 7:19 p.m. on Dec. 19 in the 1400 block of Oxford Avenue...
KTBS
Severe weather possible on Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has the eastern half of the ArkLaTex under a Slight Risk of severe storms for Wednesday (Yellow Shading). The remainder of the area is under a Marginal Risk (Green Shading). Gusty winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible. The storm system associated with...
KTBS
'The system failed': Settlement paid in wrongful arrest case in Bossier
BENTON, La. -- An out-of-court, multi-million-dollar settlement has been reached in a wrongful-arrest-and-prosecution lawsuit brought by a former business executive who spent years falsely accused of committing a string of deer-camp vandalisms and arsons in Bossier Parish. Todd Phillips and his family reached the settlement with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office...
KTBS
Benton mother sentenced to 15 years in son's death
BENTON, La. – A Benton mother who plead guilty late last year in connection with the poisoning death of her young son was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday in Bossier District Court. District Judge Michael Craig recommended Courtney Seilhammer serve that time in a facility where she...
KTBS
Bossier Parish Schools is hiring in the Transportation Department
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Parish is the second fastest growing parish in Louisiana and Bossier Parish Schools are in need of substitute bus operators and substitute bus aides. The school district is offering free trainings this month for potential employees and no experience is required. Those interested in the...
KTBS
LSUS upgrading campus with improved facilities
SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Shreveport is in the middle of construction inside its health and physical education building. The 40-year-old pool is being removed, costing the university about $500,000. The pool area is being turned into a recreation center. "We want to have spaces for academic construction for courses to...
KTBS
Shreve Memorial Library presents 'Witness to Change'
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreve Memorial Library will present Witness to Change: Community Conversations on Coastal Impacts at the Broadmoor Branch beginning Monday. Witness to Change is an adult reading and discussion program of the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities and is part of the BHP-funded project, Coastal Impacts: An Integrated Approach for Community Adaptation, Understanding, and Planning.
