NBCMontana
Transportation experts identify Montana's transportation challenges
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Officials from TRIP, a national transportation research nonprofit, held a virtual news conference Wednesday to reveal their findings on Montana’s transportation network and identify the state’s transportation challenges. Their new report shows 13% of major roadways in Montana have pavement in poor condition, another...
NBCMontana
Public comment open Tuesday, Wednesday on state aeronautics board funding
MISSOULA, Mont. — The public is invited to give input on what airport projects Montana will help pay for. The state aeronautics board is taking public comment today and tomorrow. The agenda says Montana has $2.5 million to give out and $350,000 to loan. The money comes from Montana's...
NBCMontana
3 grizzlies in Montana test positive for avian flu
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks officials announced three young grizzly bears tested positive for avian influenza last fall. The bears had to be euthanized due to their poor condition. They were found near Augusta, Dupuyer and Kalispell with disorientation, partial blindness and neurological issues. FWP released...
NBCMontana
Gianforte announces $3 million to manage, improve forest health
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gov. Greg Gianforte announced an investment of $3 million to manage and improve forest health in an effort to reduce the risk of wildfires. The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation will give 11 projects between $60,000 and $500,000. Each project is expected to treat...
NBCMontana
Crashes create hazards on I-90, U.S. 212
MISSOULA, Mont. — There are a few road hazards reported on Montana roadways this morning. 0.25 mile east of Nine Mile Road-Exit 82 (between Huson and Ninemile)- Crash in the passing lane with lane blocked eastbound until further notice. MDT reports the following on U.S. 212:. 7 miles west...
NBCMontana
Light snow possible Thursday before a brief break; next weather maker arrives Saturday
-- Light snow showers have moved into western Montana overnight and will continue to fall over the area before beginning to dissipate this afternoon. A few showers could linger in the higher terrain overnight. Only light accumulations up to an inch is expected, though passes such as Lookout and Lolo could see up to a few inches of snow accumulate.
NBCMontana
Light to moderate snow to impact road conditions through tomorrow
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 5 PM through 11 AM tomorrow for the Flathead/Mission Valleys. Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher to 4 inches. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 5 PM through 11 AM tomorrow for the Lower Clark Fork Region....
NBCMontana
Light snow returns late tonight and tomorrow
- It's been a nice Wednesday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Over the next several hours, cloud cover will continue to fill in ahead of the next weather maker. Overnight and into tomorrow morning, much of western Montana will see light snow showers move in. Only a light accumulation of up to an inch is expected, although passes such as Lookout and Lolo could see up to a few inches of snow accumulate. Showers begin to clear out by the afternoon, with only a few isolated showers in the higher terrain expected tomorrow evening. Temperatures will remain in the low 30s/upper 20s for highs with lows anywhere from the single digits across southwest Montana to 10s and 20s elsewhere.
NBCMontana
Legislators discuss bill that could reduce income taxes
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana legislators discussed a new bill aimed at reducing income taxes on Tuesday. A key point of Senate Bill 121 would reduce the current state income tax rate from 6.5% to 5.9%, potentially leading to relief of $250 million over the course of the next two years.
NBCMontana
How an Obamacare remnant survives and prospers in Montana
HELENA, Mont. — As health-insurance cooperatives created by “Obamacare” collapsed like dominoes in the mid-2010s, the Montana co-op faced its own multimillion-dollar chasm, created by an obscure political deal in Washington, D.C. But the Helena-based Mountain Health Co-op scratched out a $15 million loan to stay afloat...
NBCMontana
Calm weather is in store for today; more weather makers on the way beginning tonight
Western Montana will see a break from precipitation today, except for some light snow showers in northwest Montana. However, freezing fog could be an issue this morning depending on the amounts of low cloud cover we observe. Black ice and reduced visibility could impact the morning commute once again, so take it easy and give yourself a few extra minutes! Other than these factors, Wednesday should be a relatively calm weather day.
NBCMontana
NorthWestern Energy, Avista reach agreement on Colstrip plant
MISSOULA, Mont. — NorthWestern Energy and Avista announced they're entering into a strategic agreement that allows Avista to exit ownership of the Colstrip power plant by 2026. NorthWestern Energy released the following information:. NorthWestern Energy and Avista announce an agreement to provide NorthWestern Energy’s Montana customers needed on-demand power...
NBCMontana
Freezing fog, another round of snow on the way
A few lingering snow showers are sticking around mainly in the higher terrain, but we're mostly dry. Western Montana will see a break from precipitation through tomorrow, however freezing fog will develop overnight and into tomorrow morning. Black ice and reduced visibility could impact the morning drive, take it easy!
NBCMontana
School officials in Ohio discuss circumventing critical race theory ban, watchdog says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (TND) — Public school officials in Columbus, Ohio, can be heard discussing how to circumvent a proposed state law banning them from teaching critical race theory in an undercover report from the right-leaning watchdog group Accuracy in Media (AIM). Last year in Ohio, the state legislature attempted...
NBCMontana
Proposed bill aims to bring new oversight to city impact fees
MISSOULA, MT — The Montana Senate Local Government Committee met Monday in Helena to discuss a proposed bill that aims to revise local government impact fees. The meeting drew dozens of city officials and property owners both for and against the bill. NBC Montana has been following this story...
NBCMontana
Higher ed commissioner issues TikTok ban
HELENA, Mont. — Montana Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian directed all campuses in the Montana University System last week to block access to the social media app TikTok on university-run networks and to suspend all university-run TikTok accounts. The announcement brings the university system into compliance with a...
NBCMontana
Doing Better Business: BBB warns of uptick in imposter scams
MISSOULA, Mont. — More government imposter complaints are coming into the Better Business Bureau. Experts tell NBC Montana what's behind the new surge. The BBB warns that government imposter scams are becoming more prevelant all year long, but with tax season up on us, you need to be on the lookout for bad actors posing as IRS representatives, and reaching out to you in a number of ways.
NBCMontana
Bill threatens official misconduct for ignored audit requests
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new bill threatens state officials with official misconduct if they don’t respond to audit requests. Senate Bill 73 requires state agencies to provide records when requested by the legislative auditor. Appointed or elected officials who don't comply could lose their job and face fines and jail time.
