Tulsa, OK

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Robbery Suspect Is Tulsa Police Weekly Most Wanted

TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Woman Hospitalized After Shooting In Tulsa

An investigation is underway after Tulsa police say someone shot at a car with a 1-year-old baby inside. Police say the baby was not hurt in the shooting, but a woman inside the vehicle suffered injuries. According to police, it started around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday night when officers got...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for robbery suspect that allegedly assaulted clerk

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for its "Weekly Most Wanted" suspect, a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store and assaulted a clerk. Police say on Jan. 7, Kent Grayson Jr. robbed a gas station near 23rd Street and Southwest Boulevard. Grayson allegedly reached across the counter, stole cash from the register and then assaulted a store clerk who tried to stop him.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Police: Attempted Kidnapping Suspect Arrested

The suspect, Mr. Wilson, has been taken into custody in Tulsa. We thank the Tulsa Police Department for their assistance in bringing a timely solution to this issue. KWON reached out to Captain Andrew Ward for an update. ORIGINAL STORY:. The Bartlesville Police Department is searching for a subject wanted...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

Tulsa murder suspect turns himself in

TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection a deadly shooting has turned himself in, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TSCO said on Jan. 17 Jayveon Washington, age 20, turned himself into the front lobby at the Tulsa County Jail. Deputies took him into custody at the jail.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday for shooting airport police officer

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to shooting a Tulsa International Airport officer in the chest. Joseph Watson got into a shootout in the airport parking garage in November 2021, after police said he was targeting his wife and brother, who were flying in from Houston.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Police Investigating Shooting That Hit Car With Toddler Inside

An investigation is underway after Tulsa police say someone shot at a car with a 1-year-old baby inside. Police say the baby was not hurt in the shooting, but a woman inside the vehicle suffered injuries. According to police, it started around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday night when officers got...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man pushes for accountability after dog attack

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man whose dog was attacked by a loose dog is pushing the city to hold animal owners accountable. Robert Harrington’s surveillance camera caught the Jan. 12 attack on camera. "I was attacked by a pitbull mix,” said Harrington. “Two feet outside my...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Bartlesville Man Arrested, Accused Of Trying To Kidnap Woman

Bartlesville Police say a man is in custody accused of attempting to kidnap a Lowe's employee. Bartlesville Police say Quincy Wilson was taken into custody today in Tulsa and is being brought back here to Bartlesville to be booked into the Washington County Jail. Police say Wilson was walking through Lowe's Monday evening around 5 p.m. when he tried to grab an employee.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Inmate dies at city of Tulsa Municipal Jail

A woman died at the city of Tulsa Municipal Jail last week. The Tulsa Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for the woman’s identity. In a news release from TPD, she’s identified as a 48-year-old woman arrested Thursday night at WINCO Foods on South Memorial Drive on outstanding warrants around trespassing, jaywalking, and public intoxication.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man arrested for stealing vehicle with child inside in Okmulgee

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police said a man was arrested after he stole a vehicle with a child inside on Wednesday. The Okmulgee Police Department said just before 7 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen with a child inside from an area near West Ninth Street and South Taft Avenue in Okmulgee.
OKMULGEE, OK
KTUL

'Recovery operation': Law enforcement now searching for 4-year-old's remains

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, is continuing the search for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield; however, the search is now considered a "recovery operation." Special agents with OSBI and the OHP have been searching areas of Caddo County for the...
TULSA, OK

