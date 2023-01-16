Read full article on original website
Robbery Suspect Is Tulsa Police Weekly Most Wanted
Tulsa Police are working to find a robbery suspect they say assaulted a clerk. Kent Grayson, Jr. is accused of robbing a convenience store at 23rd and S. Jackson. Grayson on January 7. Police say Grayson reached across the counter, stole a cash register from the business, and assaulted a clerk who tried to stop him.
Woman Hospitalized After Shooting In Tulsa
An investigation is underway after Tulsa police say someone shot at a car with a 1-year-old baby inside. Police say the baby was not hurt in the shooting, but a woman inside the vehicle suffered injuries. According to police, it started around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday night when officers got...
Tulsa police searching for robbery suspect that allegedly assaulted clerk
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for its "Weekly Most Wanted" suspect, a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store and assaulted a clerk. Police say on Jan. 7, Kent Grayson Jr. robbed a gas station near 23rd Street and Southwest Boulevard. Grayson allegedly reached across the counter, stole cash from the register and then assaulted a store clerk who tried to stop him.
Bartlesville Police: Attempted Kidnapping Suspect Arrested
The suspect, Mr. Wilson, has been taken into custody in Tulsa. We thank the Tulsa Police Department for their assistance in bringing a timely solution to this issue. KWON reached out to Captain Andrew Ward for an update. ORIGINAL STORY:. The Bartlesville Police Department is searching for a subject wanted...
Victim helps Tulsa police track down man suspected of possessing stolen truck
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man for allegedly possessing a stolen truck. On Jan. 17 around 5 p.m., TPD received a call saying a citizen was following his stolen red Ford F250. The caller told police he was behind the stolen truck on Admiral between Memorial...
Police arrest teenager in drive-by shooting of 6-year-old in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they arrested a teenager for firing shots in a drive-by shooting that injured a 6-year-old girl in north Tulsa. Police said a 17-year-old male was taken into custody on Monday after officers determined him to be the one who fired shots from the truck that hit the child.
Tulsa murder suspect turns himself in
TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection a deadly shooting has turned himself in, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). TSCO said on Jan. 17 Jayveon Washington, age 20, turned himself into the front lobby at the Tulsa County Jail. Deputies took him into custody at the jail.
Man suspected of burglarizing vehicles in downtown Tulsa parking garage, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the man pictured. Police say that on Jan. 9, multiple vehicles were burglarized in a parking garage in downtown Tulsa at an apartment complex early in the morning. The man was seen climbing over gates...
Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday for shooting airport police officer
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to shooting a Tulsa International Airport officer in the chest. Joseph Watson got into a shootout in the airport parking garage in November 2021, after police said he was targeting his wife and brother, who were flying in from Houston.
Tulsa Police Investigating Shooting That Hit Car With Toddler Inside
Murder warrant issued in connection to missing Bartlesville man, OSBI says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An arrest warrant for First Degree Murder was secured for a man believed to be connected to the disappearance of 23-year-old Devin Wade Viles, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations. OSBI said the man, Brock Thompson, is already in the Oklahoma Department of...
Tulsa man pushes for accountability after dog attack
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man whose dog was attacked by a loose dog is pushing the city to hold animal owners accountable. Robert Harrington’s surveillance camera caught the Jan. 12 attack on camera. "I was attacked by a pitbull mix,” said Harrington. “Two feet outside my...
Bartlesville Man Arrested, Accused Of Trying To Kidnap Woman
Bartlesville Police say a man is in custody accused of attempting to kidnap a Lowe's employee. Bartlesville Police say Quincy Wilson was taken into custody today in Tulsa and is being brought back here to Bartlesville to be booked into the Washington County Jail. Police say Wilson was walking through Lowe's Monday evening around 5 p.m. when he tried to grab an employee.
Police searching for suspect after shooting injures one at north Tulsa gas station
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a suspect after they shot into a car with a baby inside, hitting one person. Tulsa police say they responded to a shooting Tuesday night to the Kum and Go at Harvard and Apache. The victim was a...
Inmate dies at city of Tulsa Municipal Jail
A woman died at the city of Tulsa Municipal Jail last week. The Tulsa Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for the woman’s identity. In a news release from TPD, she’s identified as a 48-year-old woman arrested Thursday night at WINCO Foods on South Memorial Drive on outstanding warrants around trespassing, jaywalking, and public intoxication.
17-year-old suspect arrested in connection to drive-by shooting that injured little girl
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested a second suspect in connection to a Sunday drive-by shooting in a north Tulsa neighborhood. Police say a 6-year-old girl was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Sunday evening, police arrested Rocky Serna...
Man arrested for stealing vehicle with child inside in Okmulgee
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police said a man was arrested after he stole a vehicle with a child inside on Wednesday. The Okmulgee Police Department said just before 7 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen with a child inside from an area near West Ninth Street and South Taft Avenue in Okmulgee.
Tulsa students alert family of fire with pranking tools
Tulsa high school students helped get a family up and out of a flaming home early Sunday morning while on their way to carry out a prank.
'Recovery operation': Law enforcement now searching for 4-year-old's remains
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, is continuing the search for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield; however, the search is now considered a "recovery operation." Special agents with OSBI and the OHP have been searching areas of Caddo County for the...
Tulsa's Brookside sees big changes coming in new year
Driving down Peoria on Brookside, you may be noticing some changes. Several chain restaurants and even a Tulsa icon, Claud’s Hamburgers, are now closed.
