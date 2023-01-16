Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Inventory shortage differs between new and used car dealerships in Rhinelander
Tim Nordby likes to stay on top of things. “Every day, we’re talking with Toyota and making sure that we’re understanding what’s going on," said Nordby, who is the Toyota & GM General Sales Manager in Rhinelander. Over the last few years, Nordby has noticed a trend.
wxpr.org
One year later: Hodag Solar Park delivers renewable energy in the Northwoods
The end of this month marks one year of the Hodag Solar Park being operational. The 50-acre solar farm is 21,000 solar panels just south of Rhinelander. When it first went online, the Hodag Solar Park was expected to produce 7.5 megawatts or enough power for more than 2,000 homes.
Portion of Hwy. 8 at Hwy. 51 shut down after multiple crashes
Traffic is detoured Monday morning on Hwy. 8 due to multiple crashes, state officials say. Witnesses report seeing at least one semi in the ditch on Hwy. 8 and have reported a potential structure fire in Tripoli, along the highway. “Lincoln County is shutting down Highway 8 at Highway 51;...
WJFW-TV
Oneida Co. Sheriff's Office responded to many accidents on Monday
UPDATE 4:03 p.m. - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office responded to many accidents on Monday, that's according to Captain Tyler Young. Captain Young told Newswatch 12 that there were 19 accidents on Monday, a majority of them were on town roads. Highway 8 and Rifle Rd. was also closed this...
