With the passing of Robbie Knievel, I reminisced on the time I went and saw one of his jumps live, at the LCO Casino in Hayward, Wisconsin. The day was a bit rainy, which led to slippery conditions. The crowd definitely had a little concern about Robbie's landing on the ramp being a hazard because of the wetness, but it turned out this wasn't even what we needed to worry about.

HAYWARD, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO