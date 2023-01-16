Read full article on original website
Sunset Snowshoe at Glensheen Mansion
DULUTH, Minn.– Adventure awaits at Glensheen Mansion as the property’s sunset snowshoeing kicked off this weekend for the winter season. The snow covered estate welcomes visitors to explore the grounds of the historic destination for free. Snowshoes are available to borrow, but they are not required. Guests can...
Coffee Conversation: “Best Date Ever” at Lake Superior Zoo
DULUTH, Minn. — In celebration of Valentines Day, Best Date Ever is returning to the Lake Superior Zoo on select dates in February. Zoo-goers and their dates will get to create a valentine’s themed enrichment for an animal of their choice, while also enjoying dessert and toasting champagne (or non-alcohol drinks.)
Northern Lights Elementary Students Hit the Slopes
DULUTH, Minn. – Students at Northern Lights Elementary in Superior had a chance to hit the slopes of Spirit Mountain Wednesday. The three-week program at a discounted rate is put on through the school’s snow club. 49 kids will learn the basics on how to ski or snowboard....
35th Annual Duluth Wedding Show
DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re planning on walking down the aisle this year, the DECC was the place to be on Saturday. The 35th Annual Wedding Show welcomed happy couples to meet vendors and watch a fashion show. New this year was a dance demonstration by Northshore Ballroom...
Morgan Park Hosts 4th Annual Winter Fun Fest
DULUTH, Minn.– Lots of fun happened in Morgan Park as their 4th annual Winter Fun Fest took place Saturday. Starting back in 2018, the Morgan Park neighborhood hosted their first Winter Fest, they decided to make it a January tradition. Even though they took a year off due to...
Coffee Conversation: ‘Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer’ at Heritage Center
DULUTH, Minn. — Local youth hockey teams join in on the fight against cancer with fundraising games. Teams with Duluth Amateur Hockey Association (DAHA) and Hermantown will play at the Heritage Center on Monday night in honor of Minnesota Hockey Fights Cancer. Brant Nicklin joined FOX21 on the morning...
CHUM Recieves Donation from St. Luke’s Employees
DULUTH, Minn. – CHUM received a big donation Wednesday from St. Luke’s employees. Toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, and other personal high gene products along with blankets and jackets were donated in bulk to the organization that serves those in the community experiencing homelessness. This is the second year CHUM...
Say What? A January Day Of Rain, Puddles In The Twin Ports
DULUTH, Minn. – What a weird day for the Twin Ports, right? Rain and giant puddles were all over the place. Vehicles on London Road in Duluth were making a splish-splash that looked more like a spring melting event. Makes you wonder if we’re going to pay for this...
Veterans Stories Weather COVID Storm
DULUTH, Minn. — We all know that COVID and the pandemic interrupted almost everything and everybody. And the effort to collect the stories of our veterans was no exception. In Duluth, the Veterans Memorial Hall Program has preserved the stories of over two hundred veterans. But the important work hit a roadblock when meeting with aging veterans face-to-face became a challenge.
Northern Star: Red the Rink by Carson Gotelaere and Caden Lia
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Last Friday, the Superior boys hockey team traded their blue jerseys for red ones, and packed the stands for a cause bigger than hockey. An event led by seniors Caden Lia and Carson Gotelaere. “I just wanted to because I had a personal connection, with my...
The DECC To Host Free ‘Big Movies’ In February
DULUTH, Minn. — If you like free and enjoy movies, the DECC is ready for you every Thursday in February for Big Movies @ The DECC. “This event features family movies on a big screen in Harbor Side Ballroom, a BYO -Blanket or Bean Bag affair,” said Lucie Amundsen, DECC communication director. Big Movies at the DECC is part of a new, ongoing series of no-cost/low-cost events inviting the community to come ‘Hang out at the DECC.’ Other such events have included the current Sunrise Coffee and the past Vinyl Happy Hour.”
Prep Basketball: Esko Girls Grab 7th Victory of Season in Contest Against Pine City
ESKO, Minn.- The Esko girls basketball team improved to 7-5 on the year on Wednesday, defeating Pine City 70 to 61. The Eskomos (7-5) will next play Moose Lake-Willow River on Thursday.
City Of Duluth Website Has Tool To Report Potholes
DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re sick of dodging the deep potholes on Duluth streets this winter, the City has a tool on its website to report them so they can be filled. This page rolled out last spring for residents to report issues around the city like blight, potholes, sewer and storm problems, and more.
WATCH: Robbie Knievel’s Last Crash in Hayward, Wisconsin
With the passing of Robbie Knievel, I reminisced on the time I went and saw one of his jumps live, at the LCO Casino in Hayward, Wisconsin. The day was a bit rainy, which led to slippery conditions. The crowd definitely had a little concern about Robbie's landing on the ramp being a hazard because of the wetness, but it turned out this wasn't even what we needed to worry about.
Spicer Set for Homecoming as UMD Men’s Hockey Travels to North Dakota
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team is eager to get back on the ice after being swept last weekend in Omaha. The Bulldogs hope to change their fortunes on the road as they head to the Ralph to take on North Dakota. Both teams are in similar spots...
Duluth Crews To Remove Snow From Portions Of City This Week
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth city crews are going to knock down some of those giant snow mounds building up around sidewalks and haul them away. It’s happening this Wednesday and Thursday. Crews will start with portions of Third Street, North 19th Avenue West and North 20th Avenue West...
After Wake Up Call in Last Meeting, UMD Women’s Hockey Heads to St. Thomas for 2nd Go-Around
DULUTH, Minn.- The Bulldog women’s squad is riding high after their dominating sweep of Bemidji State. They’ll take their 7 game unbeaten streak to St. Paul this weekend to square off with the Tommies of St. Thomas. The Bulldogs have yet to drop a game to the Tommies...
Coffee Conversation: Managing Finances in the New Year with JNBA
DULUTH, Minn. — Nick Scheibel with JNBA Financial Advisors joined FOX21 on the morning show to talk about budget planning in the New Year. For more resources on finance management, click here to visit JNBA’s website.
Governor Evers Hosts Listening Session at UWS
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez were on the campus of University of Wisconsin Superior Tuesday. They were there as part of a college campus listening tour before the Governor presents his budget proposal next month. There were about two dozen people who...
Jail Turns Into New Apartments In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — The old St. Louis County Jail is reopening as a new apartment complex this Friday. At one time the jail had 99 cells. Now as a new apartment complex, the building will have 33 units which are mix between studios and one and two bedrooms. It...
