Roy Batty
2d ago
STILL waiting for that colorblind society ..but unfortunately self loathing , guilt ridden upper class white progressives keep pushing RACIST posionous affirmative action, set asides, quotas...
Reply
2
Related
mynbc5.com
The city of Burlington holding a remembrance for Martin Luther King Jr.
BURLINGTON, Vt. — With the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday approaching, some of the Burlington community gathered to celebrate the life of the slain civil rights leader and remember what he fought for. "We got to keep this in the front and center as we think of civil rights,...
WCAX
“We are the Dream” event to honor MLK’s legacy
An MLK Commemoration Event in Plattsburgh is hosting SUNY Plattsburgh Vice President for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Allison Heard as a guest speaker.
David Goodman’s ‘Vermont Conversation’ turns 10
The weekly public affairs radio program and podcast is sponsored by VTDigger and airs on WDEV. Read the story on VTDigger here: David Goodman’s ‘Vermont Conversation’ turns 10.
vermontbiz.com
Former Vermont legislator Corey Parent joins Leonine Public Affairs
Corey Parent, a former Republican legislator who served two terms in both the Vermont House of Representatives and Vermont Senate, has joined Leonine Public Affairs(link is external) in Montpelier as director of business and municipal affairs. Parent’s consulting firm, Forty-Four Seven Strategies, has merged with LPA, expanding their scope of services to include municipal and business consulting.
WCAX
Celebrations in Plattsburgh commemorate MLK
The ECHO Leahy Center is hosting an all-day
Barton Chronicle
Former rec director sues city
NEWPORT — Andrew Cappello, a former head of the Newport Department of Parks and Recreation, has sued the city over a no trespass order barring him from Newport’s parks or other city property. Mr. Cappello, with help from the ACLU Foundation of Vermont, filed suit against the city, Police Chief Travis Bingham, Director of Public Works Tom Bernier, and Mayor Paul Monette.
WCAX
Raffle of diamond necklace to benefit Church St. outreach team
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a sparkle of hope after a thief hit a number of Burlington jewelry stores last month. The Howard Center and Von Bargen’s have teamed up to make a negative situation, a little better. Several shops on and off of Church Street suffered big...
WCAX
Vermont Democratic Party chair steps down
"Just a proud moment as a coach": Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners.
WCAX
St. Joseph’s Orphanage memorial to honor former residents
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington closed in 1974 and former residents since then have been sharing stories of abuse. Now, an exhibit on display at the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington chronicles those stories and a new healing garden at the former site is in the works.
An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care
Linda Luxenberg says that Vermont has failed her son, a 35-year-old man with autism and a rare neurological disorder. Why has the state fought to be his guardian? Read the story on VTDigger here: An extraordinary Vermont custody battle highlights an ‘untenable’ system of care.
WCAX
Poll: Vermonters want personal finance taught in high school
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A newly released statewide poll conducted by Champlain College finds that Vermonters would like to see a personal finance educational course taught in state high schools. The poll of 541 voters statewide found that 93% agree a personal finance course should be offered. Cat Viglienzoni spoke...
WCAX
2 of 5 suspects arraigned in St. Johnsbury murder
Experts share tips to avoid being a victim of logging theft. Vermont isn't facing a shortage of trees, but the heavily regulated timber industry isn't immune to some bad actors.
WCAX
Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center
“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. New partnership to get Vt. mental...
WCAX
New Yorkers look for environmentally friendly burials
KEENE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The number of people looking for environmentally friendly burials is on the rise. With recent legalization allowing human composting in New York, people there now have a handful of options. Norton Cemetery in Keene is reaching capacity. With an 11-acre expansion on the way, officials plan
mynbc5.com
Red Cross aids 10 people after fire in Schuyler Falls
SCHUYLER FALLS, N.Y. — Volunteers from the Red Cross aided 10 people after a fire in Schuyler Falls displaced several families on Tuesday. No injuries were reported in the fire, which took place on Norrisville Road. The cause and origin of the fire have not been reported. Red Cross...
WCAX
4 suspects arrested in connection with murder of St. Johnsbury man
“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. New partnership to get Vt. mental...
Dufresne & McKee: Health centers cannot keep doing more with less
Funds need to follow the encouraging words. The growing gap between the cost of providing integrated high-quality care and the funds available is unsustainable. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dufresne & McKee: Health centers cannot keep doing more with less.
WCAX
Chittenden County health care startup to fold
Senator Bernie Sanders outlined the economic disparities between wealthy and working-class Americans. Warning of the dangers of what he calls an emerging -- oligarchy.
WCAX
Police investigate South Burlington armed robbery
“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. New partnership to get Vt. mental...
WCAX
Newport nursing home closure to displace 30 residents
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A nursing home in the Northeast Kingdom is closing its doors. WCAX has confirmed that the Newport Health Care Center will shut down in 60 days. An official at the facility says it’s largely because of a staffing shortage and financial struggles, including those caused by hiring travel nurses.
Comments / 1