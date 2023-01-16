ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Winter Star and Laser shows at the Barlow Planetarium in Oshkosh

(WFRV) – Jam to music like the Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd synchronized to lasers, all while learning from the experts. Local 5 Live visited the Barlow Planetarium in Oshkosh with the latest on their Star and Laser shows. Details from uwosh.edu:. Star Show Schedule. STAR SHOW TIMES. JANUARY...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Think Spring with Dramm Corporation in Manitowoc

(WFRV) – Snow may be in the forecast but it’s never too early to think about gardening. They’ve been making watering tools for 80 years locally and today Hans Dramm, President of Dramm Corporation visited Local 5 Live with how they started in Manitowoc, a look at their new building, plus what’s new for the Spring.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Welcome to the Neighborhood: Rachel Ann Quilts in Little Chute

(WFRV) – A group of women entrepreneurs are revitalizing the Main Street Plaza in downtown Little Chute. Rachel Fowler is the owner of one of these new or expanding businesses. She visited Local 5 Live with more on her business Rachel Ann Quilts. They are located at 127 E...
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pet Saver: Gunner

Meet Gunner, a 5-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This handsome boy loves people and would do best as the only pet in his new home. Sweet and fun, Gunner weighs 77 lbs and can’t wait to be your new best friend.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Macht Village Programs CEO reveals new location

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – Tim Macht has provided yet another update, this time releasing the new location of Macht Village Programs. According to Macht, the new location will be at 1511 W. Main Avenue in Ashwaubenon. They will be reopening at the new location on January 18. It is...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Songbirds and city noise

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After NASA’s report on global warming, Brad Spakowitz reports on how the Earth strikes back. But the big headline today is for the birds. A study finds that urban noise affects the colors of bird beaks and why we need to take notice.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WBAY AT 70: A conversation with broadcasting legend Chuck Ramsay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lack of snow causing difficulties for Appleton landscaping companies

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A lack of snow on the ground is making it difficult for some landscaping companies, who rely on plowing during the winter season, to get by. For Lowney’s Landscaping Center in Appleton, snow plays a big role in their business through the colder months.
APPLETON, WI
wisfarmer.com

The long road to Seymour, Wisconsin

Forty-five years ago, Bob and I followed his parents to Seymour Wisconsin where they had purchased a farm. It was quite an undertaking as the Manzke & Manzke partnership packed up their operation for this monumental move. Baby Rebecca was born in December 1976. We were asked to travel to...
SEYMOUR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Hit those weight loss goals with HMR at Bellin

(WFRV) – Today in Your Health with Bellin, an award-winning program when you’re serious about weight loss. Health Educator, Leslie Servais visited Local 5 Live with more on HMR and how they can help you meet your New Year goals. Contact HMR at Bellin Health by emailing weightmanagement@bellin.org...
wearegreenbay.com

Enjoy a plate at the Ahnapee BBQ Cook-off and help a Veteran

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live partners at Ahnapee Brewery have been working hard to give back to area Veterans, but it’s not too late for you to get involved. Nick from Ahnapee visited Local 5 Live along with Retired US Army Colonel Timothy Cody of the Fox Valley Veterans Council with a way to give to this important cause.
ALGOMA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WINTER STORM WATCH: Snow will bring out the shovels again

The chance for showers or a drizzly mix will end completely overnight into Wednesday, leaving mostly cloudy skies. The low tonight is below freezing at 29 degrees, so watch out for slippery spots as any leftover puddles and water will freeze over. Looking like a quiet and cloudy, but decent...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Grand Chute considers shutting down motel

11 will receive funds from the 24-hour donation drive for the first time. Child getting on school bus has a close call with car. The boy's parents provided the video to police on January 6. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. A potent winter storm...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Latest updates on this snow system

An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police say death of man in Oshkosh not believed to be suspicious

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have identified a man found dead in Oshkosh in August as Glenn Wagner. Oshkosh Police say Wagner was identified after a forensic assessment conducted by Dr. Jordan Karsten, Chair of the Department of Anthropology and Associate Professor of Anthropology at UW-Oshkosh. Wagner was found dead...
OSHKOSH, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy