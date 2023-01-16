Read full article on original website
Winter Star and Laser shows at the Barlow Planetarium in Oshkosh
(WFRV) – Jam to music like the Grateful Dead and Pink Floyd synchronized to lasers, all while learning from the experts. Local 5 Live visited the Barlow Planetarium in Oshkosh with the latest on their Star and Laser shows. Details from uwosh.edu:. Star Show Schedule. STAR SHOW TIMES. JANUARY...
Annual Winter Flight Fest brings family-friendly activities to EAA in City of Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The annual Winter Flight Fest is returning once again to the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh. The day is designed to be for all ages and will have a series of family-friendly activities throughout the museum and at its Pioneer Airport facility. Activities Include building...
Think Spring with Dramm Corporation in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – Snow may be in the forecast but it’s never too early to think about gardening. They’ve been making watering tools for 80 years locally and today Hans Dramm, President of Dramm Corporation visited Local 5 Live with how they started in Manitowoc, a look at their new building, plus what’s new for the Spring.
Welcome to the Neighborhood: Rachel Ann Quilts in Little Chute
(WFRV) – A group of women entrepreneurs are revitalizing the Main Street Plaza in downtown Little Chute. Rachel Fowler is the owner of one of these new or expanding businesses. She visited Local 5 Live with more on her business Rachel Ann Quilts. They are located at 127 E...
Pet Saver: Gunner
Meet Gunner, a 5-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This handsome boy loves people and would do best as the only pet in his new home. Sweet and fun, Gunner weighs 77 lbs and can’t wait to be your new best friend.
UPDATE: Macht Village Programs CEO reveals new location
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – Tim Macht has provided yet another update, this time releasing the new location of Macht Village Programs. According to Macht, the new location will be at 1511 W. Main Avenue in Ashwaubenon. They will be reopening at the new location on January 18. It is...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Songbirds and city noise
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After NASA’s report on global warming, Brad Spakowitz reports on how the Earth strikes back. But the big headline today is for the birds. A study finds that urban noise affects the colors of bird beaks and why we need to take notice.
WBAY AT 70: A conversation with broadcasting legend Chuck Ramsay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
Appleton welcomes the first Slim Chickens restaurant in the state of Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Appleton will now have an additional option to choose from when ordering chicken from a fast-food restaurant. Headquartered in Arkansas, Slim Chickens has migrated and made its way up to Wisconsin, making it the first of its kind in the state. Chad Sternitzky...
‘Give Big Green Bay’ announces 45 non-profits for annual giving event
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Give Big Green Bay had its kick-off event on Tuesday ahead of the event in February. The annual giving event helps non-profits across the greater Green Bay area in a partnership between the Green Bay Packers Foundation and the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.
Lack of snow causing difficulties for Appleton landscaping companies
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A lack of snow on the ground is making it difficult for some landscaping companies, who rely on plowing during the winter season, to get by. For Lowney’s Landscaping Center in Appleton, snow plays a big role in their business through the colder months.
The long road to Seymour, Wisconsin
Forty-five years ago, Bob and I followed his parents to Seymour Wisconsin where they had purchased a farm. It was quite an undertaking as the Manzke & Manzke partnership packed up their operation for this monumental move. Baby Rebecca was born in December 1976. We were asked to travel to...
Hit those weight loss goals with HMR at Bellin
(WFRV) – Today in Your Health with Bellin, an award-winning program when you’re serious about weight loss. Health Educator, Leslie Servais visited Local 5 Live with more on HMR and how they can help you meet your New Year goals. Contact HMR at Bellin Health by emailing weightmanagement@bellin.org...
Enjoy a plate at the Ahnapee BBQ Cook-off and help a Veteran
(WFRV) – Local 5 Live partners at Ahnapee Brewery have been working hard to give back to area Veterans, but it’s not too late for you to get involved. Nick from Ahnapee visited Local 5 Live along with Retired US Army Colonel Timothy Cody of the Fox Valley Veterans Council with a way to give to this important cause.
WINTER STORM WATCH: Snow will bring out the shovels again
The chance for showers or a drizzly mix will end completely overnight into Wednesday, leaving mostly cloudy skies. The low tonight is below freezing at 29 degrees, so watch out for slippery spots as any leftover puddles and water will freeze over. Looking like a quiet and cloudy, but decent...
DEBRIEF: Grand Chute considers shutting down motel
11 will receive funds from the 24-hour donation drive for the first time. Child getting on school bus has a close call with car. The boy's parents provided the video to police on January 6. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next storm. Updated: 5 hours ago. A potent winter storm...
Latest updates on this snow system
An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
Sheboygan mental health facility prepares to close after losing funding
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A mental health center in Sheboygan called "Open Door" is preparing to close after Sheboygan County decided to stop its funding. Licensed clinicians help an average of 40 adults each day with mental health and substance abuse disorders. The CEO of the company that operates...
Police say death of man in Oshkosh not believed to be suspicious
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have identified a man found dead in Oshkosh in August as Glenn Wagner. Oshkosh Police say Wagner was identified after a forensic assessment conducted by Dr. Jordan Karsten, Chair of the Department of Anthropology and Associate Professor of Anthropology at UW-Oshkosh. Wagner was found dead...
Everyone in Wisconsin Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Wisconsin is home to several Amish settlements and is home to the fourth largest Amish population in the United States, behind the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. In the southwest corner of Marquette County, you’ll find one of Wisconsin’s best Amish markets located within the village of Westfield.
