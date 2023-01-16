ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento area things to do for the weekend of Jan. 20-22

From basketball games to film festivals and even a cat extravaganza, there's a lot happening this weekend across the Sacramento region. Thankfully, the weekend is shaping up to be a dry one after weeks of storms. See the forecast below. Here's a look at events that are taking place. Sacramento...
Lunar New Year celebrations held in Davis on Saturday

DAVIS, Calif. — Dozens of people celebrated Lunar New Year Saturday in Davis. The celebration was held at the Davis Community Church. “A place to celebrate, and have a good time, and emerging into this cultural event with so many people who are from different backgrounds,” said Rev. Stephen Moon, of Intercultural Mosaics.
4 fatal Sacramento fires prompt neighborhood wide safety checks

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — After three neighborhoods suffered four fatal house fires in two weeks, Sacramento Metro Fire and Red Cross traveled house to house in each impacted community to ensure smoke alarms were installed in homes. “Fatal fires not only affect family and loved ones, it affects the...
Sacramento crews respond to structure fire in midtown

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department has been working to put out a fire that started on Saturday evening at the Chinese Gospel Mission building on 15th Street. According to Sac Fire, the burning building is vacant and nobody has been reported injured. They said that crews have...
Sacramento prison inmate killed in his cell, corrections department says

The death of an inmate at California State Prison, Sacramento (CSP-SAC) on Saturday morning is being investigated according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The corrections department said that CSP-SAC officers observed what they believed to be a fight inside a cell that 42-year-old Joseph Horne and 33-year-old...
