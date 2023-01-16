ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild Card loss to Giants stings Vikings fans

By David Schuman
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS – Joyous New York Giants fans streamed out of U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday after their team's 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The home team's fans were left stewing in "woulda coulda shoulda's" about the disappointing end to the once-promising season.

"We had a good time this season, you know, but it would be nice to have next week, too," said Don from Isanti.

Many fans blamed the defense for the loss.

"This is what happens. Defense wins championships," one fan said after the game. "Hey, good luck to the Giants. They're a better team."

This one will sting for a while to be sure, but even a loss can be a cherished memory.

Makenna German, an 8-year-old from Vancouver, Canada, got the thrill of her life when her dad, Brad, surprised her Saturday with plane tickets to the game.

"I thought he was joking," German said. "I didn't actually believe him at first until he actually said, 'Go pack your bags. We're leaving at 10 a.m.'"

The playoff atmosphere lived up to her expectations. The crowd's cheers hit 120 decibels at one point. U.S. Bank is one of only six stadiums in the NFL that have reached a level of 120 or more.

That elated feeling was gone once the clock hit zero, replaced with deflation.

At least one fan put a positive spin on things though.

"We had a good season," he said. "Unfortunately, we weren't able to get it done. But we're gonna regroup next year and come back hungrier than ever."

You always need hope. Especially as a Vikings fan.

